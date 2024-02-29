chargement...

Indicible + March of Scylla + Splice
 Indicible + March of Scylla... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 29 Février 2024
 Les news du 29 Février 2024... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 28 Février 2024
 Les news du 28 Février 2024... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
TINA TURNER FRAISEUR
 TINA TURNER FRAISEUR - (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Savage
 Savage - Demo 1 (Démo) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 24 Février 2024
 Les news du 24 Février 2024... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Apparition
 Apparition - Apparition (Dé... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
March of Scylla
 March of Scylla - Dark Myth... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Campaign for Musical Destruction Tour 2024
 Campaign for Musical Destru... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Sigh
Sigh - (I)
Par Sagamore		   
Infernal Execrator
 Infernal Execrator - Diabol... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Shitstorm
 Shitstorm - Only In Dade (C)
Par Yz		   
Les news du 20 Février 2024
 Les news du 20 Février 2024... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Knoll
 Knoll - As Spoken (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Dødheimsgard (DHG)
 Dødheimsgard (DHG) - Black ... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
...and Oceans
 ...and Oceans - Cosmic Worl... (C)
Par Tosh		   
Aūkels
 Aūkels - Meddjan sklāit ten (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 29 Février 2024

News
Les news du 29 Février 2024 Necrowretch - Engulfed - Coffins - Combust - Altar of Betelgeuze - Corpus Diavolis - Duindwaler - A Somber Funeral - Negative Prayer - Pneuma Hagion - Wounds
»
(Lien direct)
NECROWRETCH (Black / Death Metal, France) vient de partager son dernier clip pour le titre "Vae Victis". Tiré de son dernier album intitulé Swords Of Dajjal, celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
ENGULFED (Death Metal, Turquie) sortira son nouvel album Unearthly Litanies of Despair le 19 avril sur Dark Descent Records (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo (LP). Tracklist :

1. In the Abyss of Death's Obscurity
2. Voidwalker's Dominion
3. Echoes of Suffering
5. Blasphemous Despair
4. Infernal Desolation
6. Cursed Eternity
7. Ancient Abyssal Conquest
8. Occult Incantations

»
(Lien direct)
COFFINS (Death/Doom, Japon) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Sinister Oath qui sortira le 29 mars via Relapse Records. "Forced Disorder" est à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
COMBUST (Hardcore, USA) a partagé en fin d'année dernière sous le titre Promo 2023 deux nouveaux morceaux à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Dark Corners (featuring Rome Streetz)
02. N.Y.H.C.

»
(Lien direct)
ALTAR OF BETELGEUZE (Doom/Death/Stoner, Finlande) propose en écoute le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Echoes dont la sortie est programmée pour le 22 mars chez Wiseblood Records. Tracklist :

1. On the Verge
2. Conclusion
3. Embrace the Flames
4. A Reflection
5. Salvation
6. Echoes
7. Fading Light

»
(Lien direct)
CORPUS DIAVOLIS (Black/Death, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus Elixiria Ekstasis qui sort le 15 mars via Les Acteurs De L’Ombre Productions. Il s'agit de "Key to Luciferian Joy". Tracklist :

1 - His Wine Be Death
2 - Key To Luciferian Joy
3 - Carnal Hymnody
4 - Cyclopean Adoration
5 - Vessel Of Abysmal Luxury
6 - The Golden Chamber
7 - Menstruum Congressus
8 - Enfleshed In Silence
9 - Chalice of Fornication

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band DUINDWALER (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a posté le titre "Alle rust verdwenen" issu de son premier album In het Heemskerks duin prévu le 21 mars sur Void Wanderer Productions (CD), War Productions (CD) et Zwaertgevegt (K7). Tracklist :

1. Vaderlands vuur [7:52]
2. Razende wind [4:37]
3. In het Heemskerks duin [6:45]
4. Het duister bestormd [5:18]
5. Alle rust verdwenen [5:31]
6. Schim in de duinen [6:06]

»
(Lien direct)
A SOMBER FUNERAL (Atmospheric Post-Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé son premier full-length Summertime Sorrow en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Silent Watcher Records. Tracklist :

1. Desiderium
2. A Letter To Another World
3. Between The Ocean And Horizon,
4. ELPIDA
5. Story Of An Eye
6. Millennial Dream
7. Devolution 2.0

»
(Lien direct)
NEGATIVE PRAYER (Death/Crust/Punk avec notamment C. Koryn à la batterie, USA) offre son premier longue-durée Self // Wound en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain 1er mars via Chaos Records au format CD. Tracklist :

1. Violence
2. Hell
3. Wound
4. Morbid
5. Caged
6. Noose
7. Negative Prayer
8. Bloodfeast
9. Amputate

»
(Lien direct)
PNEUMA HAGION (Death/Black, USA) a signé sur Everlasting Spew Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel album.

»
(Lien direct)
WOUNDS (Technical Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Archfiend's Apothecary" extrait de son premier long-format Ruin à venir le 15 mars sur Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

1. Of Ruin
2. The Archfiend's Apothecary
3. Doom Incarnate
4. In the Maw of the Beast
5. Birth of a New Light
6. Dismember and Devour
7. Zoophagist
8. Ready Your Mind for the Grind
9. Bent on Disaster
29 Février 2024
29 Février 2024

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Sosthène
Sosthène
29/02/2024 09:45
Y sonne plus que bien ce nouveau Coffins ! Une petite tournée ne serait pas de refus :-)

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
