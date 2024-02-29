|
Les news du 29 Février 2024
|NECROWRETCH (Black / Death Metal, France) vient de partager son dernier clip pour le titre "Vae Victis". Tiré de son dernier album intitulé Swords Of Dajjal, celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :
|ENGULFED (Death Metal, Turquie) sortira son nouvel album Unearthly Litanies of Despair le 19 avril sur Dark Descent Records (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo (LP). Tracklist :
1. In the Abyss of Death's Obscurity
2. Voidwalker's Dominion
3. Echoes of Suffering
5. Blasphemous Despair
4. Infernal Desolation
6. Cursed Eternity
7. Ancient Abyssal Conquest
8. Occult Incantations
|COFFINS (Death/Doom, Japon) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Sinister Oath qui sortira le 29 mars via Relapse Records. "Forced Disorder" est à découvrir ci-dessous :
|COMBUST (Hardcore, USA) a partagé en fin d'année dernière sous le titre Promo 2023 deux nouveaux morceaux à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Dark Corners (featuring Rome Streetz)
02. N.Y.H.C.
|ALTAR OF BETELGEUZE (Doom/Death/Stoner, Finlande) propose en écoute le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Echoes dont la sortie est programmée pour le 22 mars chez Wiseblood Records. Tracklist :
1. On the Verge
2. Conclusion
3. Embrace the Flames
4. A Reflection
5. Salvation
6. Echoes
7. Fading Light
|CORPUS DIAVOLIS (Black/Death, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus Elixiria Ekstasis qui sort le 15 mars via Les Acteurs De L’Ombre Productions. Il s'agit de "Key to Luciferian Joy". Tracklist :
1 - His Wine Be Death
2 - Key To Luciferian Joy
3 - Carnal Hymnody
4 - Cyclopean Adoration
5 - Vessel Of Abysmal Luxury
6 - The Golden Chamber
7 - Menstruum Congressus
8 - Enfleshed In Silence
9 - Chalice of Fornication
|Le one-man band DUINDWALER (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a posté le titre "Alle rust verdwenen" issu de son premier album In het Heemskerks duin prévu le 21 mars sur Void Wanderer Productions (CD), War Productions (CD) et Zwaertgevegt (K7). Tracklist :
1. Vaderlands vuur [7:52]
2. Razende wind [4:37]
3. In het Heemskerks duin [6:45]
4. Het duister bestormd [5:18]
5. Alle rust verdwenen [5:31]
6. Schim in de duinen [6:06]
|A SOMBER FUNERAL (Atmospheric Post-Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé son premier full-length Summertime Sorrow en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Silent Watcher Records. Tracklist :
1. Desiderium
2. A Letter To Another World
3. Between The Ocean And Horizon,
4. ELPIDA
5. Story Of An Eye
6. Millennial Dream
7. Devolution 2.0
|NEGATIVE PRAYER (Death/Crust/Punk avec notamment C. Koryn à la batterie, USA) offre son premier longue-durée Self // Wound en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain 1er mars via Chaos Records au format CD. Tracklist :
1. Violence
2. Hell
3. Wound
4. Morbid
5. Caged
6. Noose
7. Negative Prayer
8. Bloodfeast
9. Amputate
|PNEUMA HAGION (Death/Black, USA) a signé sur Everlasting Spew Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel album.
|WOUNDS (Technical Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Archfiend's Apothecary" extrait de son premier long-format Ruin à venir le 15 mars sur Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :
1. Of Ruin
2. The Archfiend's Apothecary
3. Doom Incarnate
4. In the Maw of the Beast
5. Birth of a New Light
6. Dismember and Devour
7. Zoophagist
8. Ready Your Mind for the Grind
9. Bent on Disaster
Y sonne plus que bien ce nouveau Coffins ! Une petite tournée ne serait pas de refus :-)
29/02/2024 09:45