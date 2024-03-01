chargement...

Indicible + March of Scylla + Splice
 Indicible + March of Scylla... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 29 Février 2024
 Les news du 29 Février 2024... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 28 Février 2024
 Les news du 28 Février 2024... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
TINA TURNER FRAISEUR
 TINA TURNER FRAISEUR - (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Savage
 Savage - Demo 1 (Démo) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 24 Février 2024
 Les news du 24 Février 2024... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Apparition
 Apparition - Apparition (Dé... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
March of Scylla
 March of Scylla - Dark Myth... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Campaign for Musical Destruction Tour 2024
 Campaign for Musical Destru... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Sigh
Sigh - (I)
Par Sagamore		   
Infernal Execrator
 Infernal Execrator - Diabol... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Shitstorm
 Shitstorm - Only In Dade (C)
Par Yz		   
Les news du 20 Février 2024
 Les news du 20 Février 2024... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Knoll
 Knoll - As Spoken (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Dødheimsgard (DHG)
 Dødheimsgard (DHG) - Black ... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
...and Oceans
 ...and Oceans - Cosmic Worl... (C)
Par Tosh		   
Aūkels
 Aūkels - Meddjan sklāit ten (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 1 Mars 2024

News
Les news du 1 Mars 2024 Embrace My Ruin - Paracrona - Mortemorium - Profanation - Belore - Fluisteraars - Worst Doubt - One Step Closer - Engulfed - Horrifying - Suffer - Hellwitch - Brakel - speedkiller
»
(Lien direct)
EMBRACE MY RUIN (Funeral Doom, Italie) est de retour avec un nouveau single intitulé "Through a Shattered Glass" et qui figurera sur son premier full-length Kamaratòn à venir dans le courant de l'année.

»
(Lien direct)
PARACRONA (Symphonic Black Metal, Norvège) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour l'édition CD de son premier longue-durée Sun God (mai 2023) le 12 avril. Tracklist :

1. New Impurity
2. Carry the Cross
3. Thriller
4. Sun God
5. Mendacious
6. River of Pain
7. Therefore I Move the Time
8. Gates of Immortality
9. Reasons

»
(Lien direct)
MORTEMORIUM (Death Metal/Deathcore, Pologne) vient de sortir son premier long-format Aanima Vilis (mai 2023) au format CD sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :

1. Attendite a falsis prophetis
2. Cataclysmos
3. Hannibal
4. Abaddon
5. Opressus
6. Mars voluntaria
7. Pompei

»
(Lien direct)
PROFANATION (Death Metal, France) vient de signer sur Iron Bonehead Productions et en profitera pour ressortir aux formats CD et vinyle son premier EP intitulé Skull Crushing Violence. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Global Terror" :

01. Profanation
02. Global Terror
03. Modern Sickness
04. Graveyard Somp
05. No Surrender
06. Skull Crushing Violence

»
(Lien direct)
BELORE (Black Metal Epique, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Eastern Tales qui sortira le 5 avril 2023 via Northern Silence Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. To The Eastern Lands
2. Sons Of The Sun
3. Storm Of An Ancient Age
4. The Hermit Awakens
5. Denelïor’s Betrayal
6. Battle For Therallas
7. The Rise Of A Sovereign

»
(Lien direct)
FLUISTERAARS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira le 26 avril un nouvel album intitulé Manifestaties Van De Ontworteling chez Eisenwald.

01. De Wieg Van Stormen
02. Zwaar Van Daling Beladen
03. De Diamant Van De Tussenwereld
04. Het Open Vuur Als Altaar
05. Spirituele Vervreemding
06. Der Kunst

EISENWALD a écrit : Fluisteraars embark on a sonic odyssey with our upcoming release, "Manifestaties van de Ontworteling" (Manifestations of the Uprooting) takes a daring leap into experimental soundscapes while retaining Fluisteraars' haunting atmosphere.
Recorded live, alongside Simon Claessen (whose expertise in analog equipment adds an artistic edge to this collaboration) with the use of old analog audio equipment to create a spontaneous and authentic sonic experience. Rounded off by the mastering finesse of Pieter Kloos, the band aimed to create something that extends beyond mere musicality, crafting an album that transcends conventional boundaries.
An advance track from this journey is already planned and will be revealed in due time.

»
(Lien direct)
Sorti aujourd'hui chez Daze Records et Beatdown Hardwear Rec., le nouvel EP de WORST DOUBT (Hardcore, France) intitulé Immortal Pain est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Ruination
02. Consume
03. Machine Way
04. Immortal Pain
05. City Of Blight

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 17 mai prochain que sortira All You Embrace, nouvel album de ONE STEP CLOSER (Hardcore, USA) à paraître chez Run For Cover Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Leap Years" :

01. Color You
02. Leap Years
03. Blur My Memory
04. The Gate
05. Your Hazel Tree
06. Orange Leaf
07. Esruc
08. Slow To Let Go
09. Topanga
10. Giant's Despair
11. So Far From Me

»
(Lien direct)
ENGULFED (Death Metal, Turquie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Unearthly Litanies Of Despair le 19 avril prochain sur Dark Descent Records (CD, cassette) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyle). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "In The Abyss Of Death’s Obscurity" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. In The Abyss Of Death’s Obscurity
02. Voidwalker’s Dominion
03. Echoes of Suffering
04. Infernal Desolation
05. Blasphemous Despair
06. Cursed Eternity
07. Ancient Abyssal Conquest
08. Occult Incantations

»
(Lien direct)
HORRIFYING (Death Metal, Chili) a dévoilé en janvier dernier un nouveau single intitulé "Dreadful Parasomnia". Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
SUFFER (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Inhalent Caustic Foray" extrait de son nouvel album Grand Canvas of the Aesthete à venir le 29 mars chez Wise Blood Records. Tracklist :

1. Grand Canvas Of The Aesthete
2. Ashened Frolic; The Exquisite Promenade
3. Plentiful • Copious • Bountiful
4. Inhalent Caustic Foray
5. The Fetching Cranley Gardens
6. Carnal Flesh Parade
7. Pernicious Precarious Mess
8. Human Primal Cuts

»
(Lien direct)
HELLWITCH (Technical Death/Thrash, USA) va rééditer son album Omnipotent Convocation le 26 mars via Xtreem Music pour fêter ses quinze ans.

»
(Lien direct)
BRAKEL (Black Metal, Belgique) sortira son premier long-format Wranger Wanen le 1er mai sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Overdal
2. Kwadeplas
3. Grauwkraal
4. Tegen Geweten
5. Dwaalrag
6. Oude Maart
7. Blâan
8. Zonderling En Drang
9. Nevel Neer

»
(Lien direct)
SPEEDKILLER (Black Thrash, Brésil) sortira dans une semaine son premier album, Inferno, via Helldprod Records. Un extrait intitulé "Blood Worship" est disponible.

Tracklist :

Side A
1. The Birth of the Immortal Evil 05:59
2. Blair 02:53
3. Serpent Doom 03:03
4. Apocalypse 03:07
5. Evil 02:19
Side B
6. Inferno 04:38
7. Blood Worship 05:43
8. Invoke the Lord 04:04
9. Black Blitzkrieg 05:28
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Niktareum
1 Mars 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
