(Lien direct) SPEEDKILLER (Black Thrash, Brésil) sortira dans une semaine son premier album, Inferno, via Helldprod Records. Un extrait intitulé "Blood Worship" est disponible.



Tracklist :



Side A

1. The Birth of the Immortal Evil 05:59

2. Blair 02:53

3. Serpent Doom 03:03

4. Apocalypse 03:07

5. Evil 02:19

Side B

6. Inferno 04:38

7. Blood Worship 05:43

8. Invoke the Lord 04:04

9. Black Blitzkrieg 05:28



