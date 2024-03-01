Les news du 1 Mars 2024
|SPEEDKILLER (Black Thrash, Brésil) sortira dans une semaine son premier album, Inferno, via Helldprod Records. Un extrait intitulé "Blood Worship" est disponible.
Tracklist :
Side A
1. The Birth of the Immortal Evil 05:59
2. Blair 02:53
3. Serpent Doom 03:03
4. Apocalypse 03:07
5. Evil 02:19
Side B
6. Inferno 04:38
7. Blood Worship 05:43
8. Invoke the Lord 04:04
9. Black Blitzkrieg 05:28
