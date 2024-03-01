EISENWALD a écrit : Fluisteraars embark on a sonic odyssey with our upcoming release, "Manifestaties van de Ontworteling" (Manifestations of the Uprooting) takes a daring leap into experimental soundscapes while retaining Fluisteraars' haunting atmosphere.

Recorded live, alongside Simon Claessen (whose expertise in analog equipment adds an artistic edge to this collaboration) with the use of old analog audio equipment to create a spontaneous and authentic sonic experience. Rounded off by the mastering finesse of Pieter Kloos, the band aimed to create something that extends beyond mere musicality, crafting an album that transcends conventional boundaries.

An advance track from this journey is already planned and will be revealed in due time.