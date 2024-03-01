|
Les news du 1 Mars 2024
|»
|Sorti aujourd'hui chez Daze Records et Beatdown Hardwear Rec., le nouvel EP de WORST DOUBT (Hardcore, France) intitulé Immortal Pain est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Ruination
02. Consume
03. Machine Way
04. Immortal Pain
05. City Of Blight
|
|»
|C'est le 17 mai prochain que sortira All You Embrace, nouvel album de ONE STEP CLOSER (Hardcore, USA) à paraître chez Run For Cover Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Leap Years" :
01. Color You
02. Leap Years
03. Blur My Memory
04. The Gate
05. Your Hazel Tree
06. Orange Leaf
07. Esruc
08. Slow To Let Go
09. Topanga
10. Giant's Despair
11. So Far From Me
|
|»
|ENGULFED (Death Metal, Turquie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Unearthly Litanies Of Despair le 19 avril prochain sur Dark Descent Records (CD, cassette) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyle). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "In The Abyss Of Death’s Obscurity" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. In The Abyss Of Death’s Obscurity
02. Voidwalker’s Dominion
03. Echoes of Suffering
04. Infernal Desolation
05. Blasphemous Despair
06. Cursed Eternity
07. Ancient Abyssal Conquest
08. Occult Incantations
|
|»
|HORRIFYING (Death Metal, Chili) a dévoilé en janvier dernier un nouveau single intitulé "Dreadful Parasomnia". Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :
|
|»
|SUFFER (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Inhalent Caustic Foray" extrait de son nouvel album Grand Canvas of the Aesthete à venir le 29 mars chez Wise Blood Records. Tracklist :
1. Grand Canvas Of The Aesthete
2. Ashened Frolic; The Exquisite Promenade
3. Plentiful • Copious • Bountiful
4. Inhalent Caustic Foray
5. The Fetching Cranley Gardens
6. Carnal Flesh Parade
7. Pernicious Precarious Mess
8. Human Primal Cuts
|
|»
|HELLWITCH (Technical Death/Thrash, USA) va rééditer son album Omnipotent Convocation le 26 mars via Xtreem Music pour fêter ses quinze ans.
|
|»
|BRAKEL (Black Metal, Belgique) sortira son premier long-format Wranger Wanen le 1er mai sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Overdal
2. Kwadeplas
3. Grauwkraal
4. Tegen Geweten
5. Dwaalrag
6. Oude Maart
7. Blâan
8. Zonderling En Drang
9. Nevel Neer
|
|»
|SPEEDKILLER (Black Thrash, Brésil) sortira dans une semaine son premier album, Inferno, via Helldprod Records. Un extrait intitulé "Blood Worship" est disponible.
Tracklist :
Side A
1. The Birth of the Immortal Evil 05:59
2. Blair 02:53
3. Serpent Doom 03:03
4. Apocalypse 03:07
5. Evil 02:19
Side B
6. Inferno 04:38
7. Blood Worship 05:43
8. Invoke the Lord 04:04
9. Black Blitzkrieg 05:28
|
|
