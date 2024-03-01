»

(Lien direct) All You Embrace, nouvel album de ONE STEP CLOSER (Hardcore, USA) à paraître chez Run For Cover Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Leap Years" :



01. Color You

02. Leap Years

03. Blur My Memory

04. The Gate

05. Your Hazel Tree

06. Orange Leaf

07. Esruc

08. Slow To Let Go

09. Topanga

10. Giant's Despair

11. So Far From Me



<a href="https://onestepcloserxxx.bandcamp.com/album/all-you-embrace">All You Embrace de One Step Closer</a>