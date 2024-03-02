chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
79 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Indicible + March of Scylla + Splice
 Indicible + March of Scylla... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 29 Février 2024
 Les news du 29 Février 2024... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 28 Février 2024
 Les news du 28 Février 2024... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
TINA TURNER FRAISEUR
 TINA TURNER FRAISEUR - (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Savage
 Savage - Demo 1 (Démo) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 24 Février 2024
 Les news du 24 Février 2024... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Apparition
 Apparition - Apparition (Dé... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
March of Scylla
 March of Scylla - Dark Myth... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Campaign for Musical Destruction Tour 2024
 Campaign for Musical Destru... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Sigh
Sigh - (I)
Par Sagamore		   
Infernal Execrator
 Infernal Execrator - Diabol... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Shitstorm
 Shitstorm - Only In Dade (C)
Par Yz		   
Les news du 20 Février 2024
 Les news du 20 Février 2024... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Knoll
 Knoll - As Spoken (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Dødheimsgard (DHG)
 Dødheimsgard (DHG) - Black ... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
...and Oceans
 ...and Oceans - Cosmic Worl... (C)
Par Tosh		   
Aūkels
 Aūkels - Meddjan sklāit ten (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 2 Mars 2024

News
Les news du 2 Mars 2024 Cabinet - Feared - As the Sun Falls - Incinerated - Slug Gore - Ossilegium - Armagh - Molten - Park+Riot
»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band CABINET (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Hydrolysated Ordination sur Bloody Mountain Records. Tracklist :

01. Masticated Inurnment of Dysphagiactic Soils
02. Entombed in Radioactive Rubble
03. Sarcophagus Odyssey (in an Old Elevator Shaft)
04. Hydrolysated Ordination
05. Bifidobacterium Journies Into Factory Ingestions
06. Anhedonic End to a Life of Delectation
07. Interruption of Corporeal Contriturated Torpidity
08. Periumbilical Crawlspace
09. Worms Squirming Into Your Occiput / Turning to Mush
10. Backwards Through the (Greedo) Compressor
11. Outro (Final Resting Place… a Projector of Memories)

»
(Lien direct)
FEARED (Death/Groove/Thrash, Suède) a posté une vidéo "playthrough" de son nouveau single "Song of The Dead" dévoilé fin février.

»
(Lien direct)
AS THE SUN FALLS (Melodic Death Metal, Suisse/Finlande) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Among the Stars" issu de son nouvel opus Kaamos dont la sortie est programmée pour le 3 mai chez Theogonia Records. Tracklist :

01. Indrøø
02. Among the Stars
03. Black Lakes
04. In Forlorn Times
05. The Wanderer
06. Aurora
07. Through Sorrow and Grief
08. Into the Shadows
09. Silver Shining
10. The Great Cold
11. Kaamos

»
(Lien direct)
INCINERATED (Death/Grind, Australie) vient de rééditer son album Lobotomise (2017) au format CD via Dawnbreed Records. Tracklist :

1. Excision (01:44)
2. Avenged (01:17)
3. Corpse in the Grass (00:48)
4. Bed Ridden (01:05)
5. Tortured (01:19)
6. Dog Food (01:08)
7. Nightmare in the Flesh (00:41)
8. Released (01:45)
9. Meat Hook Lobotomy (01:17)
10. Captured (00:57)
11. Kidnapped (01:50)
12. Slit Throats (00:52)
13. Choked to Death (01:00)
14. Execute (01:46)

»
(Lien direct)
SLUG GORE (Death/Grind, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "The Deadly Spawn" tiré de son premier long-format They Slime! They Ooze! They Kill! à paraître le 19 avril sur Time To KIll Records. Tracklist :

01. Post Nuclear Big Smile
02. Demented Crickets
03. Overthrow The Surface
04. The Dust Says You’re Fucked
05. Necrophiliattitude
06. Salt
07. Wake Up Dead
08. Stuck in the Mud
09. The Deadly Spawn
10. 50K
11. Primal Rules
12. Cut At Once

»
(Lien direct)
OSSILEGIUM (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format The Gods Below le 3 mai sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Nightborn
2. Serpentine Shadows
3. The Winds of Astaroth
4. Beyond the Clandestine
5. The Heart of Darkness
6. To Reach The Eternal Ends
7. Constellationrise
8. The Gods Below
9. Planar Nexus

»
(Lien direct)
ARMAGH (Black/Heavy, Pologne) propose en écoute le titre "Rapid Str!de" issu de son nouveau disque Exclamation Po!nt qui sort le 15 mars chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Rough Edges
2. Masters of Time
3. Aftermath
4. Between the Sides
5. The Portal
6. Rapid Str!de
7. This !s New A
8. Enough for Now

»
(Lien direct)
MOLTEN (Heavy/Thrash/Death, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Prophets of Greed" tiré de son nouvel opus Malicide prévu le 6 mars via Transylvanian Recordings. Tracklist :

1. Festering Anamnesis
2. Malicide
3. Pathogenesis
4. Scorched
5. Moirai
6. Prophets of Greed
7. Empires of Divinity
8. Life of War

»
(Lien direct)
PARK+RIOT (Mathcore/Sludge, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Boltcutters" extrait de son nouvel album Wise Words From Well-Fed Mouths' à venir le 15 mars sur This Charming Man Records. Tracklist :

01. Lungs Out
02. Clouds
03. Boltcutters
04. The Long Run
05. Cure
06. The End
07. Goodbye
08. Blueprints
09. Wealth
10. Seeds
Thrasho Keyser
2 Mars 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Resistance
 Resistance
Cyclic Terror (EP)
2023 - Asgard Hass / Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Cabinet
 Cabinet
Death Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Incinerated
 Incinerated
Grindcore/Brutal Death Metal - 2015 - Australie		   
Resistance
Cyclic Terror (EP)
Lire la chronique
One Day In Pain
In Pain We Trust
Lire la chronique
Indicible + March of Scylla + Splice
Lire le live report
No Return
Self Mutilation
Lire la chronique
Cystic
Palace Of Shadows
Lire la chronique
TINA TURNER FRAISEUR
Lire l'interview
En Finir...
Résigné (EP)
Lire la chronique
Campaign for Musical Destruction Tour 2024
Master + Napalm Death + Pri...
Lire le live report
Woods of Infinity
The Northern Throne (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Savage
Demo 1 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Shitstorm
Only In Dade
Lire la chronique
Ild
Kvern
Lire la chronique
Apparition
Apparition (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Soul Incursion
Eternal Darkness (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fetid Zombie
Where Worms Craw (EP)
Lire la chronique
Jarhead Fertilizer
Carceral Warfare
Lire la chronique
...and Oceans
Cosmic World Mother
Lire la chronique
Knoll
As Spoken
Lire la chronique
Tomb Mold
Aperture Of Body (EP)
Lire la chronique
Aūkels
Meddjan sklāit ten
Lire la chronique
Torture Rack
Primeval Onslaught
Lire la chronique
Plague Of The Fallen
Amongst The Rats
Lire la chronique
Farsot
Life Promised Death
Lire la chronique
Dismo
The Achitect of Chaos
Lire la chronique
Monolyth + Përl + Nemost
Lire le live report
Benediction
Subconscious Terror
Lire la chronique
Near Death Experience
Brief is the Light
Lire la chronique
Gosudar / Malignant Altar
Gosudar / Malignant Altar (...
Lire la chronique
Abject Mentor
Abominaciones
Lire la chronique
Sardonic Witchery
Barbaric Evil Power
Lire la chronique