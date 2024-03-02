Le one-man band CABINET (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Hydrolysated Ordination sur Bloody Mountain Records. Tracklist :
01. Masticated Inurnment of Dysphagiactic Soils
02. Entombed in Radioactive Rubble
03. Sarcophagus Odyssey (in an Old Elevator Shaft)
04. Hydrolysated Ordination
05. Bifidobacterium Journies Into Factory Ingestions
06. Anhedonic End to a Life of Delectation
07. Interruption of Corporeal Contriturated Torpidity
08. Periumbilical Crawlspace
09. Worms Squirming Into Your Occiput / Turning to Mush
10. Backwards Through the (Greedo) Compressor
11. Outro (Final Resting Place… a Projector of Memories)
AS THE SUN FALLS (Melodic Death Metal, Suisse/Finlande) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Among the Stars" issu de son nouvel opus Kaamos dont la sortie est programmée pour le 3 mai chez Theogonia Records. Tracklist :
01. Indrøø
02. Among the Stars
03. Black Lakes
04. In Forlorn Times
05. The Wanderer
06. Aurora
07. Through Sorrow and Grief
08. Into the Shadows
09. Silver Shining
10. The Great Cold
11. Kaamos
SLUG GORE (Death/Grind, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "The Deadly Spawn" tiré de son premier long-format They Slime! They Ooze! They Kill! à paraître le 19 avril sur Time To KIll Records. Tracklist :
01. Post Nuclear Big Smile
02. Demented Crickets
03. Overthrow The Surface
04. The Dust Says You’re Fucked
05. Necrophiliattitude
06. Salt
07. Wake Up Dead
08. Stuck in the Mud
09. The Deadly Spawn
10. 50K
11. Primal Rules
12. Cut At Once
PARK+RIOT (Mathcore/Sludge, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Boltcutters" extrait de son nouvel album Wise Words From Well-Fed Mouths' à venir le 15 mars sur This Charming Man Records. Tracklist :
01. Lungs Out
02. Clouds
03. Boltcutters
04. The Long Run
05. Cure
06. The End
07. Goodbye
08. Blueprints
09. Wealth
10. Seeds
