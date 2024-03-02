»

CABINET (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Hydrolysated Ordination sur Bloody Mountain Records. Tracklist :



01. Masticated Inurnment of Dysphagiactic Soils

02. Entombed in Radioactive Rubble

03. Sarcophagus Odyssey (in an Old Elevator Shaft)

04. Hydrolysated Ordination

05. Bifidobacterium Journies Into Factory Ingestions

06. Anhedonic End to a Life of Delectation

07. Interruption of Corporeal Contriturated Torpidity

08. Periumbilical Crawlspace

09. Worms Squirming Into Your Occiput / Turning to Mush

10. Backwards Through the (Greedo) Compressor

11. Outro (Final Resting Place… a Projector of Memories)



<a href="https://bloodymountainrecords.bandcamp.com/album/hydrolysated-ordination">Hydrolysated Ordination de Cabinet</a>