GORMOTH (Black Metal atmosphérique, Hongrie), a sorti son nouvel album Fagyott k​ö​nnycseppekt au format digital le 29 février en autoproduction. Tracklist :



1. Csendes éj a holdezüstös fák alatt

2. Megfagyott könnycseppek az őszi faleveleken

3. Téli csillagok között

4. Sápadt Hold a Kárpátok felett





» (Lien direct) SAWNOFF (Beatdown Slam, Nouvelle-Zélance), a sorti son nouvel EP Sentenced By The Goat au format digital le 1er mars en autoproduction. Tracklist :



1. Found In The Tide

2. V.F.M.R

3. Choose Violence

4. Swallowed By The Thought

5. Bringer Of The Plague

6. Hollow Icons





» (Lien direct) ECR.LINF (Post-Black, Paris), groupé formé de membres et ex-membres de Svart Crown, No Return, Hyrgal, Demande à la Poussière, Ophe ou encore Jarell, sortira son premier full-length Belluaires au format CD le 22 mars sur My Kingdom Music. Tracklist :



1. Le Désespoir Du Prophète

2. Tribunal De L'âme

3. La Danse Des Crânes

4. Missive

5. Le Royaume Du Vide

6. Ultime Projection

7. Valetaille

8. Feu Pâle





