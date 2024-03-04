|
Les news du 4 Mars 2024
|GORMOTH (Black Metal atmosphérique, Hongrie), a sorti son nouvel album Fagyott könnycseppekt au format digital le 29 février en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. Csendes éj a holdezüstös fák alatt
2. Megfagyott könnycseppek az őszi faleveleken
3. Téli csillagok között
4. Sápadt Hold a Kárpátok felett
|SAWNOFF (Beatdown Slam, Nouvelle-Zélance), a sorti son nouvel EP Sentenced By The Goat au format digital le 1er mars en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. Found In The Tide
2. V.F.M.R
3. Choose Violence
4. Swallowed By The Thought
5. Bringer Of The Plague
6. Hollow Icons
|ECR.LINF (Post-Black, Paris), groupé formé de membres et ex-membres de Svart Crown, No Return, Hyrgal, Demande à la Poussière, Ophe ou encore Jarell, sortira son premier full-length Belluaires au format CD le 22 mars sur My Kingdom Music. Tracklist :
1. Le Désespoir Du Prophète
2. Tribunal De L'âme
3. La Danse Des Crânes
4. Missive
5. Le Royaume Du Vide
6. Ultime Projection
7. Valetaille
8. Feu Pâle
