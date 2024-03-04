Les news du 4 Mars 2024 News Les news du 4 Mars 2024 Isenvinter - Vile Revelation - Disrotter - Temple of the Beast - Gormoth - Sawnoff - ECR.LINF » (Lien direct) ISENVINTER (Black Metal mélodique/folk, Danemark) sortira son EP ...And so the night became en avril.

Le premier titre "Han ventede på død" se découvre ici :



» (Lien direct) VILE REVELATION (Blackened Aliencore, USA), a sorti son album Cast From Eden au format digital le 1er mars en autoproduction. Tracklist :



1. Planeta Interfectorem

2. Upon The Gates Of Ishtar

3. Crown Of Ascension

4. Cast From Eden

5. Theophagy

6. The Fall Of Yggdrasil





» (Lien direct) DISROTTER (Death/Grind, USA) a mis en ligne un nouveau morceau intitulé "Thriving In Decay" et extrait de son prochain EP Restless Death. Un autre titre, "The Retched End", avait déjà été diffusé le mois dernier.



<a href="https://disrotter.bandcamp.com/track/thriving-in-decay-2">Thriving In Decay de Disrotter</a>



<a href="https://disrotter.bandcamp.com/album/the-retched-end">The retched end de Disrotter</a>

» (Lien direct) TEMPLE OF THE BEAST (Black/Death, USA) sortira son premier EP Geminian Arcana le 3 mai sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. Temple I: Through the Trees

2. Temple II: The Initiation

3. Temple III: Reborn into Darkness

4. Temple IV: The Key & the Gate (Sitra Achra)

5. Temple V: Exalted Invocation of the Blood Moon





» (Lien direct) GORMOTH (Black Metal atmosphérique, Hongrie), a sorti son nouvel album Fagyott k​ö​nnycseppekt au format digital le 29 février en autoproduction. Tracklist :



1. Csendes éj a holdezüstös fák alatt

2. Megfagyott könnycseppek az őszi faleveleken

3. Téli csillagok között

4. Sápadt Hold a Kárpátok felett





» (Lien direct) SAWNOFF (Beatdown Slam, Nouvelle-Zélance), a sorti son nouvel EP Sentenced By The Goat au format digital le 1er mars en autoproduction. Tracklist :



1. Found In The Tide

2. V.F.M.R

3. Choose Violence

4. Swallowed By The Thought

5. Bringer Of The Plague

6. Hollow Icons





» (Lien direct) ECR.LINF (Post-Black, Paris), groupé formé de membres et ex-membres de Svart Crown, No Return, Hyrgal, Demande à la Poussière, Ophe ou encore Jarell, sortira son premier full-length Belluaires au format CD le 22 mars sur My Kingdom Music. Tracklist :



1. Le Désespoir Du Prophète

2. Tribunal De L'âme

3. La Danse Des Crânes

4. Missive

5. Le Royaume Du Vide

6. Ultime Projection

7. Valetaille

8. Feu Pâle





