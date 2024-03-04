chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
66 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Griffon
 Griffon - De Republica (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Anthropovore
 Anthropovore - Parthénogenè... (C)
Par Lestat		   
No Return
 No Return - Self Mutilation (C)
Par Lofogras		   
Les news du 3 Mars 2024
 Les news du 3 Mars 2024 - P... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Indicible + March of Scylla + Splice
 Indicible + March of Scylla... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 29 Février 2024
 Les news du 29 Février 2024... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 28 Février 2024
 Les news du 28 Février 2024... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
TINA TURNER FRAISEUR
 TINA TURNER FRAISEUR - (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Savage
 Savage - Demo 1 (Démo) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 24 Février 2024
 Les news du 24 Février 2024... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Apparition
 Apparition - Apparition (Dé... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
March of Scylla
 March of Scylla - Dark Myth... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Campaign for Musical Destruction Tour 2024
 Campaign for Musical Destru... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Sigh
Sigh - (I)
Par Sagamore		   
Infernal Execrator
 Infernal Execrator - Diabol... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Shitstorm
 Shitstorm - Only In Dade (C)
Par Yz		   
Les news du 20 Février 2024
 Les news du 20 Février 2024... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Knoll
 Knoll - As Spoken (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Dødheimsgard (DHG)
 Dødheimsgard (DHG) - Black ... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
...and Oceans
 ...and Oceans - Cosmic Worl... (C)
Par Tosh		   

Les news du 4 Mars 2024

News
Les news du 4 Mars 2024 Isenvinter - Vile Revelation - Disrotter - Temple of the Beast - Gormoth - Sawnoff - ECR.LINF
»
(Lien direct)
ISENVINTER (Black Metal mélodique/folk, Danemark) sortira son EP ...And so the night became en avril.
Le premier titre "Han ventede på død" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
VILE REVELATION (Blackened Aliencore, USA), a sorti son album Cast From Eden au format digital le 1er mars en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Planeta Interfectorem
2. Upon The Gates Of Ishtar
3. Crown Of Ascension
4. Cast From Eden
5. Theophagy
6. The Fall Of Yggdrasil

»
(Lien direct)
DISROTTER (Death/Grind, USA) a mis en ligne un nouveau morceau intitulé "Thriving In Decay" et extrait de son prochain EP Restless Death. Un autre titre, "The Retched End", avait déjà été diffusé le mois dernier.

»
(Lien direct)
TEMPLE OF THE BEAST (Black/Death, USA) sortira son premier EP Geminian Arcana le 3 mai sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Temple I: Through the Trees
2. Temple II: The Initiation
3. Temple III: Reborn into Darkness
4. Temple IV: The Key & the Gate (Sitra Achra)
5. Temple V: Exalted Invocation of the Blood Moon

»
(Lien direct)
GORMOTH (Black Metal atmosphérique, Hongrie), a sorti son nouvel album Fagyott k​ö​nnycseppekt au format digital le 29 février en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Csendes éj a holdezüstös fák alatt
2. Megfagyott könnycseppek az őszi faleveleken
3. Téli csillagok között
4. Sápadt Hold a Kárpátok felett

»
(Lien direct)
SAWNOFF (Beatdown Slam, Nouvelle-Zélance), a sorti son nouvel EP Sentenced By The Goat au format digital le 1er mars en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Found In The Tide
2. V.F.M.R
3. Choose Violence
4. Swallowed By The Thought
5. Bringer Of The Plague
6. Hollow Icons

»
(Lien direct)
ECR.LINF (Post-Black, Paris), groupé formé de membres et ex-membres de Svart Crown, No Return, Hyrgal, Demande à la Poussière, Ophe ou encore Jarell, sortira son premier full-length Belluaires au format CD le 22 mars sur My Kingdom Music. Tracklist :

1. Le Désespoir Du Prophète
2. Tribunal De L'âme
3. La Danse Des Crânes
4. Missive
5. Le Royaume Du Vide
6. Ultime Projection
7. Valetaille
8. Feu Pâle
Thrasho Lestat + Keyser
4 Mars 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Anthropovore
 Anthropovore
Parthénogenèse
2024 - France, Black, Death, Grind		   
Griffon
 Griffon
De Republica
2024 - Les Acteurs de l'Ombre		   
Purulent Remains
 Purulent Remains
Fermented Death (EP)
2023 - Headsplit Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
ECR.LINF
 ECR.LINF
2022 - France		   
Dwarrowdelf
The Fallen Leaves
Lire la chronique
Purulent Remains
Fermented Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Griffon
De Republica
Lire la chronique
Anthropovore
Parthénogenèse
Lire la chronique
Bleak Sanctuary
The Dark Night of the Soul
Lire la chronique
Drunemeton
Tir nan Og
Lire la chronique
Resistance
Cyclic Terror (EP)
Lire la chronique
One Day In Pain
In Pain We Trust
Lire la chronique
Indicible + March of Scylla + Splice
Lire le live report
No Return
Self Mutilation
Lire la chronique
Cystic
Palace Of Shadows
Lire la chronique
TINA TURNER FRAISEUR
Lire l'interview
En Finir...
Résigné (EP)
Lire la chronique
Campaign for Musical Destruction Tour 2024
Master + Napalm Death + Pri...
Lire le live report
Woods of Infinity
The Northern Throne (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Savage
Demo 1 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Shitstorm
Only In Dade
Lire la chronique
Ild
Kvern
Lire la chronique
Apparition
Apparition (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Soul Incursion
Eternal Darkness (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fetid Zombie
Where Worms Craw (EP)
Lire la chronique
Jarhead Fertilizer
Carceral Warfare
Lire la chronique
...and Oceans
Cosmic World Mother
Lire la chronique
Knoll
As Spoken
Lire la chronique
Tomb Mold
Aperture Of Body (EP)
Lire la chronique
Aūkels
Meddjan sklāit ten
Lire la chronique
Torture Rack
Primeval Onslaught
Lire la chronique
Plague Of The Fallen
Amongst The Rats
Lire la chronique
Farsot
Life Promised Death
Lire la chronique
Dismo
The Achitect of Chaos
Lire la chronique