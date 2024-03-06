chargement...

Les news du 5 Mars 2024

News
Les news du 5 Mars 2024 Desoectomy - Disentomb - Beholder - Benighted - Wrektomb - Vorus - Kvadrat - Dauþuz - Call ov the Void
»
(Lien direct)
DESOECTOMY (Inland Empire Slamdown, USA), a sorti l'EP Maul Desecrated Atrocity au format digital le 29 janvier en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Maul Desecrated Atrocity
2. Gasoline Mouthwash (feat. PeelingFlesh)
3. Back Alley Bitch Maiming (feat. Grounds for Assault)
4. Dumptruck Disembodiment
5. EBT Drug Exchange

DESOECTOMY

»
(Lien direct)
DISENTOMB (Brutal Death Metal, Australie) a dévoilé un extrait de son prochain Ep intitulé Nothing Above prévu dans le courant de l'année via Unique Leader. "Drear Prophecies" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
BEHOLDER (Black Thrash Metal, Canada) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Dualisme qui sortira le 26 avril via Avantgarde Music. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Le Vassal de la Profanation
2. Dualisme
3. Vers le Pandæmonium
4. Géomancie
5. Hexenaat
6. Despotisme Ecclésiastique
7. Résurgence de l'Obscurantisme
8. Credo Fractal

»
(Lien direct)
BENIGHTED (Brutal Death Grind, France) a dévoilé un deuxième premier de son nouvel album intitulé Ekbom qui sortira le 12 avril via Season Of Mist. "Nothing Left To Fear" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
WREKTOMB (Death/Doom, USA) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Unexpected Encounters With Nature" extrait de son premier full-length Bovine Mockeries of Human Posturing à venir le 5 avril sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Gored Into Reality [7:29]
2. Unexpected Encounters with Nature [9:10]
3. Quantumcreep [9:01]
4. Society Supported Psychopaths [6:15]
5. This Decay of Me [10:35]

»
(Lien direct)
VORUS (Death Metal, Roumanie) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Desolate Eternities chez Loud Rage Music. Tracklist :

01. Desolate in Eternity
02. The Phantom Fear
03. Moribund's Hollow Gaze
04. Deathly Cycle of Existence
05. Blood-Sucking Leech
06. Dormant Malignancy
07. Obscure Delusional Chasms
08. Escape from Beyond
09. Aether of the Abyss
10. Dragged into Oblivion

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band KVADRAT (Dissonant Black/Death, Grèce) sortira son premier longue-durée The Horrible Dissonance of Oblivion via Nuclear Winter Records, Desolate Depths et Total Dissonance Worship. Tracklist :

1. Υπόγειος Λαβύρινθος (Underground maze)
2. -4°C
3. Σηπτική Ανυπαρξία (Septic Inexistence)
4. Αμνησία (Amnesia)
5. Γυάλινα Μάτια (Eyes made of glass)
6. Η Φρικτή Δυσαρμονία της Λήθης (The horrible dissonance of oblivion)
7. Ολική Αποσύνθεση (Total Decay)

»
(Lien direct)
DAUÞUZ (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Uranium le 30 avril sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Pechblende (Gedeih und Verderben) [9:54]
2. Radonquell 1666 [8:49]
3. Wüst die Heimat [5:41]
4. Ein Werkzeug des Todes [10:00]
5. Wismut »Justiz« [5:16]
6. Uranfeuer 55 [9:52]

»
(Lien direct)
CALL OV THE VOID (Death/Doom, Mexique) sortira son premier long-format On Grief and Dying le 15 mars en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Disbelief - A Numb Prelude
2. One Last Regret
3. Into Nothingness
4. Shores of Oblivion
5. Punishment and Fear
6. Borrowed Time
7. A Peaceful Surrender
8. Broken Vow
6 Mars 2024

