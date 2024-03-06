»

(Lien direct) VORUS (Death Metal, Roumanie) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Desolate Eternities chez Loud Rage Music. Tracklist :



01. Desolate in Eternity

02. The Phantom Fear

03. Moribund's Hollow Gaze

04. Deathly Cycle of Existence

05. Blood-Sucking Leech

06. Dormant Malignancy

07. Obscure Delusional Chasms

08. Escape from Beyond

09. Aether of the Abyss

10. Dragged into Oblivion



<a href="https://vorus.bandcamp.com/album/desolate-eternities-lp-2024">Desolate Eternities LP 2024 de VORUS</a>