WREKTOMB (Death/Doom, USA) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Unexpected Encounters With Nature" extrait de son premier full-length Bovine Mockeries of Human Posturing à venir le 5 avril sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Gored Into Reality [7:29]
2. Unexpected Encounters with Nature [9:10]
3. Quantumcreep [9:01]
4. Society Supported Psychopaths [6:15]
5. This Decay of Me [10:35]
VORUS (Death Metal, Roumanie) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Desolate Eternities chez Loud Rage Music. Tracklist :
01. Desolate in Eternity
02. The Phantom Fear
03. Moribund's Hollow Gaze
04. Deathly Cycle of Existence
05. Blood-Sucking Leech
06. Dormant Malignancy
07. Obscure Delusional Chasms
08. Escape from Beyond
09. Aether of the Abyss
10. Dragged into Oblivion
Le one-man band KVADRAT (Dissonant Black/Death, Grèce) sortira son premier longue-durée The Horrible Dissonance of Oblivion via Nuclear Winter Records, Desolate Depths et Total Dissonance Worship. Tracklist :
1. Υπόγειος Λαβύρινθος (Underground maze)
2. -4°C
3. Σηπτική Ανυπαρξία (Septic Inexistence)
4. Αμνησία (Amnesia)
5. Γυάλινα Μάτια (Eyes made of glass)
6. Η Φρικτή Δυσαρμονία της Λήθης (The horrible dissonance of oblivion)
7. Ολική Αποσύνθεση (Total Decay)
