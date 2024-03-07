»

(Lien direct) Cutting The Throat Of God, le nouvel album d'ULCERATE (Post Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) sortira le 14 juin sur Debemur Morti Productions. Un premier extrait sera dévoilé la semaine prochaine.



01. To Flow Through Ashen Hearts

02. The Dawn Is Hollow

03. Further Opening The Wounds

04. Transfiguration In And Out Of Worlds

05. To See Death Just Once

06. Undying As An Apparition

07. Cutting The Throat Of God