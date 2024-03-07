|
Les news du 7 Mars 2024
»
|FOETAL JUICE (Death Metal, Angleterre) a mis en ligne une vidéo "bass playthrough" pour le morceau-titre de son dernier album Grotesque paru en novembre sur Gore House Productions.
|
»
|TERRANOVEM (Blackened Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira son premier long-format Valley of Pariahs le 29 mars en auto-production.
|
»
|INSANITY ALERT (Thrash/Crossover, Autriche) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son Ep intitulé Moshemian Thrashody prévu pour le 17 mai via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Welcome To The Moshpit
2. Beer In The Park
3. Beerless Fiesta
4. Moshemian Thrashody
|
»
|CORPUS DIAVOLIS (Black Metal Occulte, France) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel opus Elixiria Ekstasis qui sortira le 15 mars via Les Acteurs De L’Ombre Productions. "Menstruum Congressus" s'écoute ici :
|
»
|Intitulé Cutting The Throat Of God, le nouvel album d'ULCERATE (Post Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) sortira le 14 juin sur Debemur Morti Productions. Un premier extrait sera dévoilé la semaine prochaine.
01. To Flow Through Ashen Hearts
02. The Dawn Is Hollow
03. Further Opening The Wounds
04. Transfiguration In And Out Of Worlds
05. To See Death Just Once
06. Undying As An Apparition
07. Cutting The Throat Of God
|
»
|DEGRAVED (Death Metal, USA) va sortir une compilation baptisée Whispered Morbidity & Exhumed Remnants le 4 avril via Chaos Records au format CD. Celle-ci comprendra la première démo Exhumed Remnants (2020) et le premier EP Whispered Morbidity. Tracklist :
1. Crematortured
2. Compulsory Bloodletting
3. Reduced to Bone and Ash
4. Whispered Morbidity
5. Exhumed Remnants
6. Corpse Fermentation
7. Incinerated
|
»
|SEPTUAGINT (Black Metal, Grèce) a signé sur Underground Kvlt Records (Odium Records) pour la sortie dans les prochains mois de son premier long-format Acosmic Conflagration. Tracklist :
1. Spirituus Luna Nox
2. The Cauterizing Sulphur
3. Restoration of Apophis
4. Cainite Bloodtrails
5. Into the Furnace of Moloch
|
»
|MONS VENERIS (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son nouveau disque Ascent Into Draconian Abyss le 1er mai sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Ascent into Draconian Abyss [21:50]
2. Whisperers of the Plague [7:23]
3. ... of Perversion and Evil [9:05]
4. Chant to the Unknown [5:15]
|
»
|SACRILATOR (Thrash/Speed, Chili) sort demain en CD chez Witches Brew une compilation intitulée Maximum Execution et comprenant sa démo From Hell remasterisée, des titres lives et deux inédits. Le détail :
01. Infernal Darkness (Intro)
02. Screams from the Abysm
03. Sacrilator Attack
04. Chainsaw Butcher
05. Thrashing Speed Massacre
06. Cross Me Fool (Razor cover)
07. Electric Execution
08. Screams from the Abysm (live)
09. Chainsaw Butcher (live)
10. Thrashing Speed Massacre (live)
11. Electric Execution (live)
12. Sacrilator Attack (live)
13. Maximum Execution (instrumental)
14. The Evil Covenant (rehearsal)
|
»
|FREEWAYS (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Can't Deny Destiny" extrait de son nouvel opus Dark Sky Sanctuary prévu le 26 avril via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Forever Protected
2. Can't Deny Destiny
3. Give Em The Gears
4. Dark Sky Sanctuary
5. Travelling Heart
6. Fortune's Favourite
7. Private Myth
8. Cracked Shadow
|
»
|DEAD TREE SEEDS (Thrash Metal, France) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Toxic Thoughts à venir le 19 avril sur M&O Music. Tracklist :
Enter The Path of Hell
Pure Hate
The Victor's Anthem
Toxic Thoughts
Dark Parts of History
Juggernaut
Hyphen
Thrash Hymn
Compendium
The Nameless Soldier
|
»
|TENEBRIFIC (Death Metal, Australie) est le nom d'un nouveau projet réunissant Adam Martin (Golgothan Remains, Sarcophagum) et Cris Bassan (Decrepid). Le groupe s'apprête à sortir un premier EP intitulé Labyrinth Of Anguish. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Tormenting Shadows" :
01. Harmony Ov Suffering
02. Tormenting Shadows
03. The Final Offering
|
