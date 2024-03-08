»

(Lien direct) LUCIFUGE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Hexensabbat le 24 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Gates of the Eternal Night

2. Hexensabbat

3. The Court of the Profane

4. No Sun Shall Rise

5. Into Eternal Sleep

6. The Sign of Cain

7. An Oath of Blood and Fire

8. Enter the Realms of Death

9. They Come in Legions

10. Cursed to Eternity

11. The Destruction of the Sword



