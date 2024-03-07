»

(Lien direct) TENEBRIFIC (Death Metal, Australie) est le nom d'un nouveau projet réunissant Adam Martin (Golgothan Remains, Sarcophagum) et Cris Bassan (Decrepid). Le groupe s'apprête à sortir un premier EP intitulé

Labyrinth Of Anguish. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Tormenting Shadows" :



01. Harmony Ov Suffering

02. Tormenting Shadows

03. The Final Offering



<a href="https://tenebrific.bandcamp.com/album/labyrinth-of-anguish">Labyrinth of Anguish de Tenebrific</a>