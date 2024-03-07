Les news du 7 Mars 2024
Les news du 7 Mars 2024 Tenebrific
|TENEBRIFIC (Death Metal, Australie) est le nom d'un nouveau projet réunissant Adam Martin (Golgothan Remains, Sarcophagum) et Cris Bassan (Decrepid). Le groupe s'apprête à sortir un premier EP intitulé
Labyrinth Of Anguish. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Tormenting Shadows" :
01. Harmony Ov Suffering
02. Tormenting Shadows
03. The Final Offering
