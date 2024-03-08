|
Les news du 8 Mars 2024
News
Les news du 8 Mars 2024 Sorcerer - Darkness - Austere - Hour Of Penance - Stargazer - The Virulent - Ecclesia - Saturday Night Satan - Emasculator - Beyond the Hate - Exodikon - Azimut19
|»
|SORCERER (Hardcore, France) sortira son premier album intitulé Devotion le 19 avril prochain via Delivrance Records (vinyle) et Frozen Records (CD et cassette). En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :
|
|»
|DARKNESS (Thrash Old-School, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Blood On Canvas qui sortira le 26 avril via Massacre Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :
1. Wake Up In A Rage
2. A Couple Of Kills
3. Night In Turmoil
4. Human Flesh Wasted
5. This And My Heart Beside
6. Truth Is A Whore
7. Defcon Four
8. Roots Of Resistance
9. Blood On Canvas
|
|»
|AUSTERE (Black Metal dépressif, Australie), sortira le 5 avril chez Lupus Lounge / Prophecy Productions son nouvel album Beneath the Threshold. Tracklist :
1. Thrall
2. The Sunset of Life
3. Faded Ghost
4. Cold Cerecloth
5. Words Unspoken
6. Of Severance
|
|»
|HOUR OF PENANCE (Brutal Death, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Devotion for Tyranny" qui ouvre son nouveau disque Devotion prévu le 5 avril sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Devotion for Tyranny
2. Parasitic Chain of Command
3. Birthright Abolished
4. Retaliate
5. Breathe the Dust of their Dead
6. The Morality of Warfare
7. Severance
8. The Ravenous Heralds
9. A Desert Called Peace
10. Spiralling into Decline
|
|»
|STARGAZER (Avant-garde Black/Death, Australie) sortira son dernier EP Bound by Spells (2023) au format CD le 3 mai chez Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Bound by Spells [4:53]
2. Naughtilus [4:35]
3. Mater Eld [8:54]
|
|»
|THE VIRULENT (Progressive Thrash/Death, USA) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Through the Vastness".
|
|»
|ECCLESIA (Doom/Heavy, France) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel opus Ecclesia Militans via Aural Music. Vous pouvez le découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Vade Retro
2. If She Floats
3. Et Cum Spiritu Tuo
4. Antecclesia
5. Ecclesia Militans
6. The Exorcism
7. Ereptor Verae Fidei
8. Redden the Iron
9. Harvester of Sinful Souls
10. Quis ut Deus
|
|»
|SATURDAY NIGHT SATAN (Occult Doom/Heavy, Grèce) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Devil In Disguise" extrait de son premier full-length All Things Black à venir le 29 mars sur Made of Stone Recordings. Tracklist :
1. 5AM
2. Rule With Fire
3. Devil in Disguise
4. All Things Black
5. Lurking in the Shadows
6. By the River
7. Crown of Arrogance
8. Witches' Dance (CD bonus track)
9. Of Love and the Void
|
|»
|EMASCULATOR (Brutal Death 100% féminin, République Tchèque/USA) a signé sur New Standard Elite pour la sortie dans le courant de l'année de son premier EP The Disfigured and the Divine.
|
|»
|BEYOND THE HATE (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) sort aujourd'hui son premier longue-durée Darkest Times chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Sign Of Weakness
02. Alone I Die
03. The Lighthouse
04. Black Within (feat. Katri Hiovain-Asikainen)
05. The Plague Upon Us
06. Left Behind
07. Dark Is The Sky
08. Dead Ones
09. Stranger in Me
10. Times of Misery
11. The Last Moments
12. In Memoriam (feat. Jaakko Mäntymaa)
|
|»
|EXODIKON (Melodic Death/Black, Hongrie) rejoint Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 29 mars de son nouvel album Chaosophilia. Tracklist :
01 Intro
02 The Awakening Depth-The Psychics of the Manipulated
03 Life Weight Loss-The Aesthetics of Contempt
04 The Nature of Descent
05 The Lord of Wounds–The Incubation of Pain
06 Uninverse-The Logic of Zeitgeist
07 Collapse-The Semantics of Liberty
08 Imago Dei–The Syntax of Deity
09 Untermensch-The Psychics of Deceivers
|
|»
|AZIMUT19 (Melodic Death Metal, Russie) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie physique le 12 avril de son premier long-format By Horizon (2023). Tracklist :
1. Anger Plague
2. Chasing Money
3. Fiery Wall of Lies
4. Hi-tech War
5. Pave Your Way
6. Hiding from Yourself
7. The Virus
8. Heirs of Enmity
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Yz
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Lofogras
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Niktareum
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Sagamore
Par Niktareum
Par Yz
Par Niktareum
Par MédisanteMéd...