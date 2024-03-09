|
Les news du 9 Mars 2024
News
Les news du 9 Mars 2024
|Le guitariste de BENIGHTED, Emmanuel Dalle, vient de mettre en ligne une video guitar playthrough du titre "Nothing Left To Fear", deuxième extrait issu du nouvel album Ekbom. Sortie le 12 avril sur Season Of Mist.
|
|»
|Le one-man band DARK AFFLICTION (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son premier full-length Five Stages of Grief le 24 mai via Theogonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Denial
3. Hate
4. Bargaining
5. Depression
6. Acceptance
|
|»
|GÖDEN (Doom/Death avec notamment l'ex-Winter Stephen Flam, USA) offre en écoute le morceau "Urania" figurant sur son nouveau disque Vale of the Fallen à paraître le 17 mai sur Svart Records. Tracklist :
1. The Divine
2. In the Vale of the Fallen
3. Urania
4. Black Vortex
5. Rings of Saturn
6. Death Magus
7. Zero
8. Manifestation IX
9. Requiem
10. Majestic Symphony
|
|»
|MÒR (Raw/Atmospheric Black Metal, France) a signé sur Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions pour la sortie le 12 avril de son premier full-length Hear the Hour Nearing!. Tracklist :
1 -The Vanishing of Matter
2 - Eden
3 - Third Path
4 - The Apprentice
5 - Cave of Shadows
6 - The Letter of Loss
7 - Sulfur
8 - Sutcivni Los
9 - Smaragdina
Durée totale : 43min47
|
|»
|GRIEFGOD (Death Metal, Lituanie) propose une "lyric video" pour le titre "Anguish" tiré de son premier longue-durée Deterioration qui sort le 10 avril en auto-production.
|
|»
|HEXTAR (Power/Speed, Italie) a posté le morceau "Nothing is Eternal" issu de son premier long-format Doomsayer prévu le 24 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Skies of Strife
2. Nothing is Eternal
3. The Otherwordly Sin
4. Hour of Glory
5. Crestfallen Hunter's Tale
6. The Fight Beyond the Sleep
7. A Requiem for Fools
8. Doomsayer
9. The Story So Far
|
|»
|CRITICAL DEFIANCE (Thrash Metal, Chili) a dévoilé le titre "Absolüt" extrait de son nouvel opus The Search Won't Fall... à venir le 22 mars via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Search Won't Fall
2. Long Distance (The What's To Come)
3. Helpless World
4. 44 Minds
5. The Blind Divine
6. Absolüt
7. All the Powers
8. Full Paranoia
9. Margarita
10. Bulldog
11. Critical Defiance
|
|»
|COMANIAC (Thrash Metal, Suisse) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Wormhole Death", titre bonus de la version CD limitée de la réédition de son dernier album None For All (2023) à venir prochainement sur Wormholedeath Records et qui contiendra également un deuxième bonus, "Satan Said".
|
