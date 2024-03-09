chargement...

Yattering
 Yattering - Genocide (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Daughters
 Daughters - Daughters (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Mortiferum
 Mortiferum - Disgorged From... (C)
Par Enenra		   
Deicide
 Deicide - Deicide (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Dismember
 Dismember - Indecent & Obscene (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Starspawn (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Soulrot
 Soulrot - Nameless Hideous ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Inhuman Condition
 Inhuman Condition - Fearsick (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Drudkh
 Drudkh - Blood In Our Wells (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Les news du 5 Mars 2024
 Les news du 5 Mars 2024 - D... (N)
Par Yz		   
Disincarnate
 Disincarnate - Dreams Of Th... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Griffon
 Griffon - De Republica (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Anthropovore
 Anthropovore - Parthénogenè... (C)
Par Lestat		   
No Return
 No Return - Self Mutilation (C)
Par Lofogras		   
Les news du 3 Mars 2024
 Les news du 3 Mars 2024 - P... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Indicible + March of Scylla + Splice
 Indicible + March of Scylla... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 29 Février 2024
 Les news du 29 Février 2024... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 28 Février 2024
 Les news du 28 Février 2024... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
TINA TURNER FRAISEUR
 TINA TURNER FRAISEUR - (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Savage
 Savage - Demo 1 (Démo) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 24 Février 2024
 Les news du 24 Février 2024... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Apparition
 Apparition - Apparition (Dé... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 9 Mars 2024

News
Les news du 9 Mars 2024 Benighted - Dark Affliction - Göden - Mòr - Griefgod - Hextar - Critical Defiance - Comaniac
»
(Lien direct)
Le guitariste de BENIGHTED, Emmanuel Dalle, vient de mettre en ligne une video guitar playthrough du titre "Nothing Left To Fear", deuxième extrait issu du nouvel album Ekbom. Sortie le 12 avril sur Season Of Mist.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band DARK AFFLICTION (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son premier full-length Five Stages of Grief le 24 mai via Theogonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Denial
3. Hate
4. Bargaining
5. Depression
6. Acceptance

»
(Lien direct)
GÖDEN (Doom/Death avec notamment l'ex-Winter Stephen Flam, USA) offre en écoute le morceau "Urania" figurant sur son nouveau disque Vale of the Fallen à paraître le 17 mai sur Svart Records. Tracklist :

1. The Divine
2. In the Vale of the Fallen
3. Urania
4. Black Vortex
5. Rings of Saturn
6. Death Magus
7. Zero
8. Manifestation IX
9. Requiem
10. Majestic Symphony

»
(Lien direct)
MÒR (Raw/Atmospheric Black Metal, France) a signé sur Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions pour la sortie le 12 avril de son premier full-length Hear the Hour Nearing!. Tracklist :

1 -The Vanishing of Matter
2 - Eden
3 - Third Path
4 - The Apprentice
5 - Cave of Shadows
6 - The Letter of Loss
7 - Sulfur
8 - Sutcivni Los
9 - Smaragdina

Durée totale : 43min47

»
(Lien direct)
GRIEFGOD (Death Metal, Lituanie) propose une "lyric video" pour le titre "Anguish" tiré de son premier longue-durée Deterioration qui sort le 10 avril en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
HEXTAR (Power/Speed, Italie) a posté le morceau "Nothing is Eternal" issu de son premier long-format Doomsayer prévu le 24 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Skies of Strife
2. Nothing is Eternal
3. The Otherwordly Sin
4. Hour of Glory
5. Crestfallen Hunter's Tale
6. The Fight Beyond the Sleep
7. A Requiem for Fools
8. Doomsayer
9. The Story So Far

»
(Lien direct)
CRITICAL DEFIANCE (Thrash Metal, Chili) a dévoilé le titre "Absolüt" extrait de son nouvel opus The Search Won't Fall... à venir le 22 mars via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Search Won't Fall
2. Long Distance (The What's To Come)
3. Helpless World
4. 44 Minds
5. The Blind Divine
6. Absolüt
7. All the Powers
8. Full Paranoia
9. Margarita
10. Bulldog
11. Critical Defiance

»
(Lien direct)
COMANIAC (Thrash Metal, Suisse) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Wormhole Death", titre bonus de la version CD limitée de la réédition de son dernier album None For All (2023) à venir prochainement sur Wormholedeath Records et qui contiendra également un deuxième bonus, "Satan Said".
Thrasho Niktareum + Keyser
9 Mars 2024

