(Lien direct) HEXTAR (Power/Speed, Italie) a posté le morceau "Nothing is Eternal" issu de son premier long-format Doomsayer prévu le 24 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Skies of Strife

2. Nothing is Eternal

3. The Otherwordly Sin

4. Hour of Glory

5. Crestfallen Hunter's Tale

6. The Fight Beyond the Sleep

7. A Requiem for Fools

8. Doomsayer

9. The Story So Far



