GÖDEN (Doom/Death avec notamment l'ex-Winter Stephen Flam, USA) offre en écoute le morceau "Urania" figurant sur son nouveau disque Vale of the Fallen à paraître le 17 mai sur Svart Records. Tracklist :
1. The Divine
2. In the Vale of the Fallen
3. Urania
4. Black Vortex
5. Rings of Saturn
6. Death Magus
7. Zero
8. Manifestation IX
9. Requiem
10. Majestic Symphony
CRITICAL DEFIANCE (Thrash Metal, Chili) a dévoilé le titre "Absolüt" extrait de son nouvel opus The Search Won't Fall... à venir le 22 mars via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Search Won't Fall
2. Long Distance (The What's To Come)
3. Helpless World
4. 44 Minds
5. The Blind Divine
6. Absolüt
7. All the Powers
8. Full Paranoia
9. Margarita
10. Bulldog
11. Critical Defiance
COMANIAC (Thrash Metal, Suisse) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Wormhole Death", titre bonus de la version CD limitée de la réédition de son dernier album None For All (2023) à venir prochainement sur Wormholedeath Records et qui contiendra également un deuxième bonus, "Satan Said".
Par Sosthène
Par Enenra
Par Tantalustorment
Par Tantalustorment
Par Tantalustorment
Par Tantalustorment
Par Tantalustorment
Par Tantalustorment
Par Yz
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Lofogras
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Niktareum
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène