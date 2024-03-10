chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
96 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Yattering
 Yattering - Genocide (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Daughters
 Daughters - Daughters (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Mortiferum
 Mortiferum - Disgorged From... (C)
Par Enenra		   
Deicide
 Deicide - Deicide (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Dismember
 Dismember - Indecent & Obscene (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Starspawn (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Soulrot
 Soulrot - Nameless Hideous ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Inhuman Condition
 Inhuman Condition - Fearsick (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Drudkh
 Drudkh - Blood In Our Wells (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Les news du 5 Mars 2024
 Les news du 5 Mars 2024 - D... (N)
Par Yz		   
Disincarnate
 Disincarnate - Dreams Of Th... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Griffon
 Griffon - De Republica (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Anthropovore
 Anthropovore - Parthénogenè... (C)
Par Lestat		   
No Return
 No Return - Self Mutilation (C)
Par Lofogras		   
Les news du 3 Mars 2024
 Les news du 3 Mars 2024 - P... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Indicible + March of Scylla + Splice
 Indicible + March of Scylla... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 29 Février 2024
 Les news du 29 Février 2024... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 28 Février 2024
 Les news du 28 Février 2024... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
TINA TURNER FRAISEUR
 TINA TURNER FRAISEUR - (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Savage
 Savage - Demo 1 (Démo) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 24 Février 2024
 Les news du 24 Février 2024... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Apparition
 Apparition - Apparition (Dé... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 10 Mars 2024

News
Les news du 10 Mars 2024 SEEDS OF LOSS - Black Pegasus - Tenebrific - Merrimack - Vaticinal Rites - Atrexial - Houwitser - Fall Of Serenity - Curse All Kings - Kouristus
»
(Lien direct)
SEEDS OF LOSS (Black Metal, Paris), a récemment sorti son premier album Pale Sulphur en version digitale autoproduite. Tracklist :
1. Stellar Bones
2. Terminal Trinity
3. Wounds Aesthetics
4. Verminary
5. Nebulae
6. Retinal Detachment
7. Pharmakos

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK PEGASUS (Blackened Deathcore atmosphérique, Pays-Bas), a sorti son album Black Grass Smoker en version digitale le 3 mars en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. Stellar Graveyard
2. Coward
3. Eulogy of a Broken Man
4. Sin Eater
5. Caustic Silhouettes
6. Hail
7. No Shelter
8. Recollection in a House of Hours

»
(Lien direct)
TENEBRIFIC (Blackened Death Metal avec des membres de Golgothan Remains et Decrepid, Australie) sortira son premier EP Labyrinth of Anguish le 8 avril. Tracklist :

1. Harmony ov Suffering
2. Tormenting Shadows
3. The Final Offering

»
(Lien direct)
MERRIMACK (Black Metal, France) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Of Grace and Gravity sur Season Of Mist. Tracklist :

1. Sulphurean Synods (6:42)
2. Sublunar Despondency (7:07)
3. Dead and Distant Clamors (5:35)
4. Wounds that Heal (6:44)
5. Starving Crowns (8:05)
6. Under the Aimless Spheres (7:01)
7. Embalmer’s Wine (6:59)

Total: 48:13

»
(Lien direct)
VATICINAL RITES (Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira son premier long-format Cascading Memories of Immortality le 10 mai chez Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

1. Foiled Skirmish
2. Plead For Termination
3. Asphyxiation Of Ecstasy
4. Bowels Of Gargantua
5. Siphoning Plasma From The Gods
6. Unhinged Cataclysm
7. Corporeal Affliction
8. Eroding Planetesimal (Interlude)
9. Cascading Memories Of Immortality

»
(Lien direct)
ATREXIAL (Black/Death, Espagne) a dévoilé le morceau "Blackfire Liturgy" issu de son nouvel opus The Serpent Abomination prévu le 22 mars via Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :

1. The Serpent Abomination
2. Blackfire Liturgy
3. Almighty Furia
4. By Venomous Grace
5. Omnipresence and Gravitation
6. Reign of Scars
7. The Fading Light

»
(Lien direct)
HOUWITSER (Brutal Death, Pays-Bas) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Sentinel Beast sur Vidar Records, quatorze ans après son dernier album. Tracklist :

1. Burning Dogma
2. Sentinel Beast
3. Warmonger
4. King of Madness
5. Dismal Depravity
6. Ruin of Man
7. Onwards to Battle
8. Echoes of Anguish
9. Paradise Falls
10. Dehumanised

»
(Lien direct)
FALL OF SERENITY (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Chaos Reign" extrait de son nouvel opus Open Wide, O Hell à venir le 22 mars chez Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

01. Thy Pathway
02. Darkness, I Command
03. I Don’t Expect I Shall Return
04. Wastelands
05. I
06. Chaos Reign
07. A Winter Song
08. To Tear the Flesh
09. … But Grim Will Follow
10. II
11. I Am the God

»
(Lien direct)
CURSE ALL KINGS (Dark Ambient/Black Metal, Allemagne) offre son nouvel album Feral Earth en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti le 8 mars via Breath Sun Bone Blood et Cyclic Law. Tracklist :

1. As the Spirits Watch Over Us, We Reciprocate 09:45
2. Unmal 07:02
3. Wounds of Land and Body 03:57
4. Feral Spirits Rise! 06:46
5. As the Earth Holds You 05:22
6. The Veil Between the Forest and Glade 09:01

»
(Lien direct)
KOURISTUS (Grindcore, Finlande) vient de sortir sur Visceral Circuitry au format pro CDr/ Digifile une compilation intitulée Demo 2022, Demo 2019 & Teurastamo comprenant deux démos et un EP ainsi que des morceaux jamais sortis en physique. Tracklist :

01. Perintölahja 01:10
02. Koston hetki 01:20
03. Eristys ja ilmastointi 00:43
04. Kuolema korjaa kaiken 01:09
05. Katkeran valitus 01:09
06. Naula 00:58
07. Haaveita väkivallasta 01:41
08. Vuoristorata 00:38
09. Yksin kaikkia vastaan 00:34
10. Sairas unelma 01:19
11. Teurastamo 01:19
12. Huonosti valvottu yö 01:06
13. Pysyviä jälkiä 00:33
14. Juoksuhaudassa 00:29
15. Oulu 01:19
Thrasho Lestat + Keyser
10 Mars 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Ost
 Ost
Œuvres Mortes (Démo)
2023 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Fall Of Serenity
 Fall Of Serenity
Metalcore/Death mélodique - 1998 - Allemagne		   
Houwitser
 Houwitser
1997 - Pays-Bas		   
Merrimack
 Merrimack
Black Metal - 1994 - France		   
Ost
Œuvres Mortes (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Benighted
Ekbom
Lire la chronique
Yattering
Genocide
Lire la chronique
Cave In
Creative Eclipses (EP)
Lire la chronique
Exocrine
Legend
Lire la chronique
Yawning Man
Long Walk Of The Navajo
Lire la chronique
Rivers Like Veins
Architektura przemijania
Lire la chronique
Råtten
La Longue Marche
Lire la chronique
Vircolac
Veneration
Lire la chronique
Dwarrowdelf
The Fallen Leaves
Lire la chronique
Purulent Remains
Fermented Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Griffon
De Republica
Lire la chronique
Anthropovore
Parthénogenèse
Lire la chronique
Bleak Sanctuary
The Dark Night of the Soul
Lire la chronique
Drunemeton
Tir nan Og
Lire la chronique
Resistance
Cyclic Terror (EP)
Lire la chronique
One Day In Pain
In Pain We Trust
Lire la chronique
Indicible + March of Scylla + Splice
Lire le live report
No Return
Self Mutilation
Lire la chronique
Cystic
Palace Of Shadows
Lire la chronique
TINA TURNER FRAISEUR
Lire l'interview
En Finir...
Résigné (EP)
Lire la chronique
Campaign for Musical Destruction Tour 2024
Master + Napalm Death + Pri...
Lire le live report
Woods of Infinity
The Northern Throne (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Savage
Demo 1 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Shitstorm
Only In Dade
Lire la chronique
Ild
Kvern
Lire la chronique
Apparition
Apparition (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Soul Incursion
Eternal Darkness (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fetid Zombie
Where Worms Craw (EP)
Lire la chronique