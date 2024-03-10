»

(Lien direct) CURSE ALL KINGS (Dark Ambient/Black Metal, Allemagne) offre son nouvel album Feral Earth en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti le 8 mars via Breath Sun Bone Blood et Cyclic Law. Tracklist :



1. As the Spirits Watch Over Us, We Reciprocate 09:45

2. Unmal 07:02

3. Wounds of Land and Body 03:57

4. Feral Spirits Rise! 06:46

5. As the Earth Holds You 05:22

6. The Veil Between the Forest and Glade 09:01



