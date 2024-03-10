|
Les news du 10 Mars 2024
News
Les news du 10 Mars 2024 Tenebrific - Merrimack - Vaticinal Rites - Atrexial - Houwitser - Fall Of Serenity - Curse All Kings - Kouristus
|»
|TENEBRIFIC (Blackened Death Metal avec des membres de Golgothan Remains et Decrepid, Australie) sortira son premier EP Labyrinth of Anguish le 8 avril. Tracklist :
1. Harmony ov Suffering
2. Tormenting Shadows
3. The Final Offering
|
|»
|MERRIMACK (Black Metal, France) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Of Grace and Gravity sur Season Of Mist. Tracklist :
1. Sulphurean Synods (6:42)
2. Sublunar Despondency (7:07)
3. Dead and Distant Clamors (5:35)
4. Wounds that Heal (6:44)
5. Starving Crowns (8:05)
6. Under the Aimless Spheres (7:01)
7. Embalmer’s Wine (6:59)
Total: 48:13
|
|»
|VATICINAL RITES (Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira son premier long-format Cascading Memories of Immortality le 10 mai chez Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :
1. Foiled Skirmish
2. Plead For Termination
3. Asphyxiation Of Ecstasy
4. Bowels Of Gargantua
5. Siphoning Plasma From The Gods
6. Unhinged Cataclysm
7. Corporeal Affliction
8. Eroding Planetesimal (Interlude)
9. Cascading Memories Of Immortality
|
|»
|ATREXIAL (Black/Death, Espagne) a dévoilé le morceau "Blackfire Liturgy" issu de son nouvel opus The Serpent Abomination prévu le 22 mars via Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :
1. The Serpent Abomination
2. Blackfire Liturgy
3. Almighty Furia
4. By Venomous Grace
5. Omnipresence and Gravitation
6. Reign of Scars
7. The Fading Light
|
|»
|HOUWITSER (Brutal Death, Pays-Bas) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Sentinel Beast sur Vidar Records, quatorze ans après son dernier album. Tracklist :
1. Burning Dogma
2. Sentinel Beast
3. Warmonger
4. King of Madness
5. Dismal Depravity
6. Ruin of Man
7. Onwards to Battle
8. Echoes of Anguish
9. Paradise Falls
10. Dehumanised
|
|»
|FALL OF SERENITY (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Chaos Reign" extrait de son nouvel opus Open Wide, O Hell à venir le 22 mars chez Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :
01. Thy Pathway
02. Darkness, I Command
03. I Don’t Expect I Shall Return
04. Wastelands
05. I
06. Chaos Reign
07. A Winter Song
08. To Tear the Flesh
09. … But Grim Will Follow
10. II
11. I Am the God
|
|»
|CURSE ALL KINGS (Dark Ambient/Black Metal, Allemagne) offre son nouvel album Feral Earth en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti le 8 mars via Breath Sun Bone Blood et Cyclic Law. Tracklist :
1. As the Spirits Watch Over Us, We Reciprocate 09:45
2. Unmal 07:02
3. Wounds of Land and Body 03:57
4. Feral Spirits Rise! 06:46
5. As the Earth Holds You 05:22
6. The Veil Between the Forest and Glade 09:01
|
|»
|KOURISTUS (Grindcore, Finlande) vient de sortir sur Visceral Circuitry au format pro CDr/ Digifile une compilation intitulée Demo 2022, Demo 2019 & Teurastamo comprenant deux démos et un EP ainsi que des morceaux jamais sortis en physique. Tracklist :
01. Perintölahja 01:10
02. Koston hetki 01:20
03. Eristys ja ilmastointi 00:43
04. Kuolema korjaa kaiken 01:09
05. Katkeran valitus 01:09
06. Naula 00:58
07. Haaveita väkivallasta 01:41
08. Vuoristorata 00:38
09. Yksin kaikkia vastaan 00:34
10. Sairas unelma 01:19
11. Teurastamo 01:19
12. Huonosti valvottu yö 01:06
13. Pysyviä jälkiä 00:33
14. Juoksuhaudassa 00:29
15. Oulu 01:19
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Enenra
Par Tantalustorment
Par Tantalustorment
Par Tantalustorment
Par Tantalustorment
Par Tantalustorment
Par Tantalustorment
Par Yz
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Lofogras
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Niktareum
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint