Les news du 12 Mars 2024

News
Les news du 12 Mars 2024 Severe Torture - Vesperian Sorrow - The Lightbringer - Septage - Veriteras - Svpremacist - Muert - Aoryst - Crucifier - Necrophagia - Deceased - Earthblood - Brodequin
»
(Lien direct)
SEVERE TORTURE (Brutal Death, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Torn From The Jaws Of Death qui sortira le 7 juin via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. The Death Of Everything
2. Marked By Blood And Darkness
3. Hogtied In Rope
4. Torn From The Jaws Of Death
5. Christ Immersion
6. Putrid Remains
7. The Pinnacle Of Suffering
8. Through Pain And Emptiness
9. Those Who Wished Me Dead
10. Tear All The Flesh Off The Earth

»
(Lien direct)
VESPERIAN SORROW (Symphonic Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé le titre "They Beheld the Chainbreaker's Crowning Defiance" issu de son nouvel opus Awaken the Greylight prévu le 26 avril via Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1. As The Pillars Were Raised
2. Antediluvian - Proceeding The Unshaping
3. An Epistle To The Prime Vivified
4. Traverse The Vorthonian Passage
5. A Dire Flight for the Black Fragment
6. Seek the Last Priestess of Tyyk
7. They Beheld the Chainbreaker's Crowning Defiance
8. Who Dwells Whithin The Blight Moon
9. The Excillion Ontogenesis
10. Awaken the Greylight

»
(Lien direct)
THE LIGHTBRINGER (Melodic Power/Black Metal, Québec) a mis en ligne une vidéo "playthrough" pour le morceau "Pillar Of Creation" tiré de son nouvel album Seven Thrones à venir le 22 mars en auto-production. Tracklist :

Embodiment
Worlds Beyond
Aether Rivers
Elementalians
Pillar Of Creation
Astral Crown
Efflorescence
Mystic Places Of Dawn (Septic Flesh cover) Bonus Track - Wooden Box Edition

»
(Lien direct)
SEPTAGE (Goregrind/Death, Danemark) offre à cette adresse les titres "Septic Baptism", "Bushmeat Banquet" et "Transilience of Parasitic Infestation (Septic Engorgement)" extraits de son premier longue-durée Septic Worship dont la sortie est programmée pour le 29 mars sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP), Dark Descent Records (CD) et Extremely Rotten Productions (K7). Tracklist :

1. Inauguration of Septic Tank Release and Epic Faecal Sludge Chug-Off
2. Candidiasis French Kiss
3. Septic Baptism
4. Septic Deterioration and Decomposition (Lubricated in Feces for the Great Beyond)
5. Intolerant Spree of Infesting Forms (Septic Worship)
6. Bushmeat Banquet
7. Transilience of Parasitic Infestation (Septic Engorgement)
8. Emetic Rites
9. Fungi Licks (Of Septic Drainage Effluent)
10. Devastation of Intestinal Flora by Bushmeat and Infected Blood
11. Haris ve Afis Dalyarakların Hazin Sonu (Nihai İnfilak)
12. Jorden Raser Efter Menneskekød
13. Septic Septic
14. Airborne Droplets of the Infected
15. Başkasının Kusmuğu

»
(Lien direct)
VERITERAS (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Abyss" figurant sur son nouveau disque The Dark Horizon qui sort le 11 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :

1 - Certainty
2 - Celestial Darkness
3 - Abyss
4 - Last Rites
5 - Sanctuary
6 - Manufactured Dreams
7 - Blinding
8 - Retrograde
9 - Light in the Darkness

»
(Lien direct)
SVPREMACIST (Black/Thrash, Israël) et MUERT (Black Metal, Espagne) ont sorti fin février le split Allied in Massacre chez Iron, Blood and Death Corporation. Tracklist :

1. Muert - El Mencey maldito
2. Muert - Borondón ¡desaparición!
3. Muert - Blasphemy in Lastenia
4. Muert - Asphyxia on the Gravestone
5. Svpremacist - Pissing in the Mirror
6. Svpremacist - Long Knife Suicide
7. Svpremacist - Hijo de la violencia
8. Svpremacist - Religious Phantasm
9. Svpremacist - Violence Eternal

»
(Lien direct)
AORYST (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Relics Of Time le 2 mai via MDD Records.

»
(Lien direct)
CRUCIFIER (Death/Black, USA) propose en écoute le titre "Biers of Catholic Bones" issu de son nouvel opus Led Astray prévu le 12 avril sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Smite...
2. Feed the Furnace
3. In Hircine Splendor
4. Biers of Catholic Bones
5. With Cornu and Peccant Breath
6. Trafficking with the Devil
7. Serenaded by the Angels' Shrills
8. Harbingers of Apollyon
9. An Endeavour of Rats

»
(Lien direct)
NECROPHAGIA (Death Metal, USA) sortira son album final Moribundis Grim le 10 mai chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. House By The Cemetery (Cover)
02. Moribundis Grim
03. Bleeding Torment
04. Mental Decay
05. Halloween 3 (Samhain cover)
06. The Wicked (Live)
07. Scarecrows
08. Sundown

»
(Lien direct)
DECEASED (Death/Thrash/Heavy, USA) a dévoilé la pochette et la tracklist de son nouvel album Children of the Morgue à paraître en août via Hells Headbangers Records.

1. Destination: Morgue
2. Children of the Morgue
3. Turn to Wither
4. Terrornaut
5. The Reaper is Nesting
6. Uninvited Dirge
7. The Grave Digger
8. Eerie Wavelengths
9. Fed to Mother Earth
10. Skull with the Vacant Stare
11. Brooding Lament
12. Farewell (Taken to Forever)

»
(Lien direct)
EARTHBLOOD (Sludge/Doom/Thrash, Finlande) sortira son nouvel EP Witchburner le 18 avril sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Witchburner
2. Sons of Heavy Rain
3. Swamp Hammer

»
(Lien direct)
BRODEQUIN (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Harbinger Of Woe qui sortira le 22 mars via Season Of Mist. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ici :
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
12 Mars 2024

