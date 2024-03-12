»

(Lien direct) SEVERE TORTURE (Brutal Death, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Torn From The Jaws Of Death qui sortira le 7 juin via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. The Death Of Everything

2. Marked By Blood And Darkness

3. Hogtied In Rope

4. Torn From The Jaws Of Death

5. Christ Immersion

6. Putrid Remains

7. The Pinnacle Of Suffering

8. Through Pain And Emptiness

9. Those Who Wished Me Dead

10. Tear All The Flesh Off The Earth



<a href="https://severetorture.bandcamp.com/album/torn-from-the-jaws-of-death">Torn from the Jaws of Death de Severe Torture</a>