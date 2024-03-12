»

(Lien direct) VESPERIAN SORROW (Symphonic Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé le titre "They Beheld the Chainbreaker's Crowning Defiance" issu de son nouvel opus Awaken the Greylight prévu le 26 avril via Black Lion Records. Tracklist :



1. As The Pillars Were Raised

2. Antediluvian - Proceeding The Unshaping

3. An Epistle To The Prime Vivified

4. Traverse The Vorthonian Passage

5. A Dire Flight for the Black Fragment

6. Seek the Last Priestess of Tyyk

7. They Beheld the Chainbreaker's Crowning Defiance

8. Who Dwells Whithin The Blight Moon

9. The Excillion Ontogenesis

10. Awaken the Greylight



