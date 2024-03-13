chargement...

Les news du 13 Mars 2024
 Les news du 13 Mars 2024 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
No Mercy
 No Mercy - Widespread Blood... (C)
Par MoM		   
Ost
 Ost - Œuvres Mortes (Démo) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Benighted
 Benighted - Ekbom (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Purulency
 Purulency - Transcendent Un... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Yattering
 Yattering - Genocide (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Daughters
 Daughters - Daughters (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Mortiferum
 Mortiferum - Disgorged From... (C)
Par Enenra		   
Deicide
 Deicide - Deicide (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Dismember
 Dismember - Indecent & Obscene (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Starspawn (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Soulrot
 Soulrot - Nameless Hideous ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Inhuman Condition
 Inhuman Condition - Fearsick (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Drudkh
 Drudkh - Blood In Our Wells (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Les news du 5 Mars 2024
 Les news du 5 Mars 2024 - D... (N)
Par Yz		   
Disincarnate
 Disincarnate - Dreams Of Th... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Griffon
 Griffon - De Republica (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Anthropovore
 Anthropovore - Parthénogenè... (C)
Par Lestat		   
No Return
 No Return - Self Mutilation (C)
Par Lofogras		   
Les news du 3 Mars 2024
 Les news du 3 Mars 2024 - P... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Indicible + March of Scylla + Splice
 Indicible + March of Scylla... (R)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 13 Mars 2024

News
Les news du 13 Mars 2024 Whoredom Rife - Compress - Opium Death - Armagh - Daemoniac - Battlecreek - Strident - Ornamentos del Miedo - Kosuke Hashida - Child - Waves Idle Symmetry - Gatecreeper - Halny - Kratti - Serement - Near Death Experience - Critical Defiance - Demoniac
»
(Lien direct)
WHOREDOM RIFE (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Den Vrede Makt courant mai sur Terratur Possession. L'artwork a une fois de plus été confié à Gabriel Alegría Sabogal. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
COMPRESS (Black Metal, USA) a posté son premier EP The Final Level of Consciousness en écoute complète. Sortie le 15 mars chez Eternal Death au format cassette. Tracklist :

1. Fissured Cosmos [5:18]
2. The Final Level of Consciousness [6:00]
3. Formosus [4:18]
4. Damnatio Memoriae [6:21]

»
(Lien direct)
OPIUM DEATH (Death/Thrash, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Vesuvius" issu de son premier longue-durée Genocidal Nemesis qui sort le 19 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Cower (1:16)
2. Genocidal Nemesis I: Fear (3:01)
3. The Condemned (4:32)
4. Ozymandias (8:40)
5. Flatline (1:18)
6. Extinction (5:31)
7. Chronic (4:22)
8. Deadweight (3:28)
9. Shattered (5:36)
10. Vesuvius (3:45)
11. Fe56 (2:07)
12. Genocidal Nemesis II: Desolation (9:29)

Durée totale : 53:10

»
(Lien direct)
ARMAGH (Heavy Metal, Pologne) offre son nouveau disque Exclamation Po​!​nt en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 15 mars via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Rough Edges
2. Masters of Time
3. Aftermath
4. Between the Sides
5. The Portal
6. Rapid Str!de
7. This !s New A
8. Enough for Now

»
(Lien direct)
DAEMONIAC (Death Metal, Italie) a sorti hier sur Xtreem Music son nouvel opus Visions of the Nightside. Découvrez-le en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. The Deamon Beast
2. Into Damnation
3. War in Heaven
4. False Prophecies
5. Fall From Grace
6. The God's Fault
7. Lord of Immolation
8. Visions of the Nightside

»
(Lien direct)
BATTLECREEK (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a posté un clip pour le titre "Knockout In The First Round" tiré de son nouvel album Maze of the Mind prévu le 11 avril chez MDD Records. Tracklist :

01. Implosion of the Sun
02. King of Rats
03. Maze of the Mind
04. Knockout in the First
05. The Cords of Death (Intro)
06. Thou shalt not kill
07. Slaves to the virtual God
08. Granvilles Hammer
09. ...To the Gallows (Intro)
10. Pleasures of the Hangman
11. Border Patrol
12. Goliaths Revenge

»
(Lien direct)
STRIDENT (Thrash Metal, Israël) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son dernier disque Paranoia of the Tyrant paru l'année dernière en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
ORNAMENTOS DEL MIEDO (Doom/Death, Espagne) offre son nouvel opus Escapando a Través de la Tierra en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 15 mars via Meuse Music Records et Tragedy Productions. Tracklist :

01. Flores Muertas
02. Cielos Pùrpuras
03. Pozo Infecto
04. Fragmentos de Espejos
05. Escapando a Través de la Tierra
06. Donde la Linea Termina

»
(Lien direct)
KOSUKE HASHIDA (Death/Grind, Japon) a signé avec Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 5 avril de son premier longue-durée Justifiable Homicide. Tracklist :

1. Justifiable Homicide
2. Massive Hemorrhage
3. Spurt Of Blood
4. Suicide Again
5. Think Twice
6. Psychotic Depression
7. Killing Is Your Business
8. The Last Word
9. Dehumanized
10. Nakano Grind City

»
(Lien direct)
CHILD (Grindcore, Suède) a partagé le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Shitegeist à paraître le 29 mars sur Suicide Records. Tracklist :

01. Shitegeist
02. Mass Crowning
03. Tin Foil Party
04. Time Island
05. I Will Refuse
06. Golden Chasms
07. Creative Inventions of Killing
08. Same Smite Subside
09. Glowing Kids
10. Welfare Collapse
11. Swiper

»
(Lien direct)
WAVES IDLE SYMMETRY (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son premier long-format Ametron le 3 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Adrift In Aegean
2. Waves Aligned
3. Resilient
4. Ametron
5. All These That Ends
6. Mindweaver
7. The Sun Of Despair
8. The Pillars Of Dignity
9. Άπνοια


»
(Lien direct)
GATECREEPER (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Dark Suposition qui sortira le 17 mai via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Dead Star
2. Oblivion
3. The Black Curtain
4. Masterpiece Of Chaos
5. Superstitious Vision
6. A Chilling Aura
7. Caught In The Treads
8. Flesh Habit
9. Mistaken For Dead
10. Tears Fall From tTe Sky


»
(Lien direct)
HALNY (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son premier album Zawrat le 22 mars chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist :

01. Zawrat
02. Limba
03. Wiecznie
04. Faust
05. Maj
06. Turnia

»
(Lien direct)
KRATTI (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier full-length Matka Kohti Kosmista le 1er mai via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Pyhä Alttari
2. Haudanvartija
3. Matka Kohti Kosmista
4. Sota Viimeinen
5. Ääni Hiljaisuuteen Katoava
6. Synkissä Muistoissa

»
(Lien direct)
SEREMENT (Blackened Death Metal, Grèce) vient de dévoiler la tracklist et la pochette de son premier longue-durée Abhorrent Invocations qui sortira le 17 mai sur Dolorem Records.

01. Stench of Torment
02. Sworn
03. Frozen Dawn of Death
04. Malevolent Mist Over the Mount of the Deceased
05. Forging the Darkness
06. Honor of the Leech
07. No Reflection for His Shadow
08. Subliminal Enslavement
09. Κατάβαση Ψυχών

»
(Lien direct)
NEAR DEATH EXPERIENCE (Gothic/Doom, France) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "A Voice in the Dark" tiré de son premier long-format Brief Is the Light prévu le 12 avril chez M & O Music. Tracklist :

01. And Then There Was Silence
02. No Tomorrow
03. Brief Is the Light
04. As Life Fades
05. Stolen Seasons
06. Her Wounded Soul
07. A Voice in the Dark
08. The Neverending Journey
09. Dreaming of Oblivion
10. And I Return to Nothingness

»
(Lien direct)
CRITICAL DEFIANCE (Thrash Metal, Chili) propose à cette adresse le titre "Helpless World" extrait de son nouvel album The Search Won't Fall... à venir le 22 mars via Unspeakable Axe Records (CD) et Dying Victims Productions (LP). Tracklist :

1. The Search Won't Fall
2. Long Distance (The What's To Come)
3. Helpless World
4. 44 Minds
5. The Blind Divine
6. Absolüt
7. All the Powers
8. Full Paranoia
9. Margarita
10. Bulldog
11. Critical Defiance

»
(Lien direct)
DEMONIAC (Blackened Thrash Metal, Chili) vient de sortir un live intitulé Azote en Mibar sur Nube Negra au format numérique. Il a été enregistré le 21 janvier 2023. Tracklist :

1 RSV - Fool Coincidence - Testigo
2. Death Comes
3. Intemperance
4. Extraviado
5. Nube negra
6. Granada
7. So It Goes
8. Equilibrio fatal
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser + Jean-Clint
13 Mars 2024

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
13/03/2024 15:45
Oh super nouvelle pour le WHOREDOM RIFE ! L'extrait est bien bon en plus ! Sourire

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
