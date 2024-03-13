»

(Lien direct) BATTLECREEK (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a posté un clip pour le titre "Knockout In The First Round" tiré de son nouvel album Maze of the Mind prévu le 11 avril chez MDD Records. Tracklist :



01. Implosion of the Sun

02. King of Rats

03. Maze of the Mind

04. Knockout in the First

05. The Cords of Death (Intro)

06. Thou shalt not kill

07. Slaves to the virtual God

08. Granvilles Hammer

09. ...To the Gallows (Intro)

10. Pleasures of the Hangman

11. Border Patrol

12. Goliaths Revenge



