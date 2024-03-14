chargement...

Les news du 14 Mars 2024

News
Les news du 14 Mars 2024 Funeral Leech - Six Feet Under - Atræ Bilis - Iron Monkey - Witch Vomit - Darkthrone
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé The Illusion Of Time, le nouvel album des New-Yorkais de FUNERAL LEECH (Death / Doom, USA) sortira le 5 avril sur Carbonized Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Ceaseless Wheel Of Becoming" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. ...And The Sky Wept
02. Ceaseless Wheel Of Becoming
03. Penance
04. Chronofixion
05. The Tower

»
(Lien direct)
SIX FEET UNDER (Death Metal fatigué, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Killing For Revenge le 10 mai prochain via Metal Blade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Know-Nothing Ingrate" :

01. Know-Nothing Ingrate
02. Accomplice To Evil Deeds
03. Ascension
04. When The Moon Goes Down In Blood
05. Hostility Against Mankind
06. Compulsive
07. Fit Of Carnage
08. Neanderthal
09. Judgement Day
10. Bestial Savagery
11. Mass Casualty Murdercide
12. Spoils Of War
13. Hair Of The Dog

»
(Lien direct)
Le deuxième album d'ATRÆ BILIS (Death Metal, Canada) sortira le 19 avril prochain sur 20 Buck Spin. Celui-ci aura pour titre Aumicide. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Salted In Stygia" :

01. Protoxenesis
02. Hell Simulation
03. Salted In Stygia
04. Inward To Abraxas
05. To Snuff The Spirit Guides
06. Aumicide
07. Kingdom Of Cortisol
08. A Monolith Aflame
09. Through The Hologram's Cervix
10. Excruciate Incarnate

»
(Lien direct)
Relapse Records sortira le 5 avril prochain le nouvel album d'IRON MONKEY (Sludge / Punk, Royaume-Unis) intitulé Spleen & Goad. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Off Switch" :

01. Misanthropizer
02. Concrete Shock
03. C.S.P.
04. Off Switch
05. Rat Flag
06. Lead Transfusion
07. Exlexed
08. The Gurges
09. O. D. Rose

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Funeral Sanctum, le nouvel album de WITCH VOMIT (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 5 avril prochain sur 20 Buck Spin. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Black Wings Of Desolation" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Dying Embers (Intro)
02. Endless Fall
03. Blood Of Abomination
04. Serpentine Shadows
05. Decaying Angelic Flesh
06. Black Wings Of Desolation
07. Dominion Of A Darkened Realm
08. Endarkened Spirits
09. Abject Silence (Interlude)
10. Funeral Sanctum

»
(Lien direct)
DARKTHRONE (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album intitulé It Beckons Us All le 16 avril prochain via Peaceville Records. En attendant qu'un premier extrait soit dévoilé, voici un court teaser ainsi que le tracklisting :

01. Howling Primitive Colonies
02. Eon 3
03. Black Dawn Affiliation
04. And In That Moment I Knew The Answer
05. The Bird People Of Nordland
06. The Heavy Hand
07. The Lone Pines Of The Lost Planet
14 Mars 2024
14 Mars 2024

