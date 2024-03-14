»

(Lien direct) SIX FEET UNDER (Death Metal fatigué, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Killing For Revenge le 10 mai prochain via Metal Blade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Know-Nothing Ingrate" :



01. Know-Nothing Ingrate

02. Accomplice To Evil Deeds

03. Ascension

04. When The Moon Goes Down In Blood

05. Hostility Against Mankind

06. Compulsive

07. Fit Of Carnage

08. Neanderthal

09. Judgement Day

10. Bestial Savagery

11. Mass Casualty Murdercide

12. Spoils Of War

13. Hair Of The Dog



<a href="https://sixfeetunder.bandcamp.com/album/killing-for-revenge">Killing for Revenge de Six Feet Under</a>