ABORTED (Brutal Death Moderne, Belgique) vient de sortir son nouvel album Vault Of Horrors via Nuclear Blast. Track list :
1. Dreadbringer (fear. Ben Duerr)
2. Condemned To Rot (feat. Francesco Paoli)
3. Brotherhood of Sleep (feat. Johnny Ciardullo)
4. Death Cult (feat. Alex Erian)
5. Hellbound (feat. Matt McGachy)
6. Insect Politics (feat. Jason Evans)
7. The Golgothan (feat. Hal Microutsicos)
8. The Shape Of Hate (feat. Oliver Rae Aleron)
9. Naturom Demonto (feat. David Simonich)
10. Malevolent Haze (feat. Ricky Hoover)
BLAZE OF PERDITION (Black Metal Orthodoxe, Pologne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Upharsin qui sortira le 19 avril via Metal Blade Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. W kwiecie rozłamu
2. Przez rany
3. Niezmywalne
4. Architekt
5. Młot, miecz i bat
C'est le 14 juin que sortira Cutting The Throat Of God, le nouvel albvum d'ULCERATE (Post Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) disponible une fois de plus chez Debemur Morti Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Dawn Is Hollow" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. To Flow Through Ashen Hearts
02. The Dawn Is Hollow
03. Further Opening The Wounds
04. Transfiguration In And Out Of Worlds
05. To See Death Just Once
06. Undying As An Apparition
07. Cutting The Throat Of God
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Niktareum
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Niktareum
Par Niktareum
Par Sosthène
Par Enenra
Par Tantalustorment
Par Tantalustorment
Par Tantalustorment
Par Tantalustorment
Par Tantalustorment
Par Tantalustorment