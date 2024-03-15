chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
60 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Fleshwater
 Fleshwater - We're Not Here... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 14 Mars 2024
 Les news du 14 Mars 2024 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
No Mercy
 No Mercy - Widespread Blood... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Les news du 13 Mars 2024
 Les news du 13 Mars 2024 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ost
 Ost - Œuvres Mortes (Démo) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Benighted
 Benighted - Ekbom (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Purulency
 Purulency - Transcendent Un... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Yattering
 Yattering - Genocide (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Daughters
 Daughters - Daughters (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Mortiferum
 Mortiferum - Disgorged From... (C)
Par Enenra		   
Deicide
 Deicide - Deicide (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Dismember
 Dismember - Indecent & Obscene (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Starspawn (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Soulrot
 Soulrot - Nameless Hideous ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Inhuman Condition
 Inhuman Condition - Fearsick (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Drudkh
 Drudkh - Blood In Our Wells (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   

Les news du 15 Mars 2024

News
Les news du 15 Mars 2024 Locust - Aborted - Blaze Of Perdition - Cantique Lépreux - Ulcerate - Fluisteraars - Chapel of Samhain
»
(Lien direct)
LOCUST (Deathcore, USA) vient de partager son nouveau single.
Il est intitulé "Stroll For Murder" et s'écoute ici :


»
(Lien direct)
ABORTED (Brutal Death Moderne, Belgique) vient de sortir son nouvel album Vault Of Horrors via Nuclear Blast. Track list :
1. Dreadbringer (fear. Ben Duerr)
2. Condemned To Rot (feat. Francesco Paoli)
3. Brotherhood of Sleep (feat. Johnny Ciardullo)
4. Death Cult (feat. Alex Erian)
5. Hellbound (feat. Matt McGachy)
6. Insect Politics (feat. Jason Evans)
7. The Golgothan (feat. Hal Microutsicos)
8. The Shape Of Hate (feat. Oliver Rae Aleron)
9. Naturom Demonto (feat. David Simonich)
10. Malevolent Haze (feat. Ricky Hoover)

Il s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
BLAZE OF PERDITION (Black Metal Orthodoxe, Pologne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Upharsin qui sortira le 19 avril via Metal Blade Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. W kwiecie rozłamu
2. Przez rany
3. Niezmywalne
4. Architekt
5. Młot, miecz i bat


»
(Lien direct)
CANTIQUE LÉPREUX (Black Metal, Canada) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Le Bannissement qui sortira le 29 mars iva Eisenwald. "Rivières rompues" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 14 juin que sortira Cutting The Throat Of God, le nouvel albvum d'ULCERATE (Post Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) disponible une fois de plus chez Debemur Morti Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Dawn Is Hollow" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. To Flow Through Ashen Hearts
02. The Dawn Is Hollow
03. Further Opening The Wounds
04. Transfiguration In And Out Of Worlds
05. To See Death Just Once
06. Undying As An Apparition
07. Cutting The Throat Of God

»
(Lien direct)
FLUISTERAARS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Manifestaties Van De Ontworteling le 26 avril sur Eisenwald. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Der Kunst" :

01. De Wieg Van Stormen
02. Zwaar Van Daling Beladen
03. De Diamant Van De Tussenwereld
04. Het Open Vuur Als Altaar
05. Spirituele Vervreemding
06. Der Kunst

»
(Lien direct)
CHAPEL OF SAMHAIN (Death Metal, Portugal) offre en écoute intégrale à cette adresse son premier long-format Black Onyx Cave à venir le 18 mars sur Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :

01. Charnel
02. Flesh
03. Pale
04. Delirium
05. Portal
06. Ether
Thrasho Lestat + Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
15 Mars 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Fleshwater
 Fleshwater
We're Not Here To Be Loved
2022 - Closed Casket Activities		   
Houwitser
 Houwitser
Sentinel Beast
2024 - Indépendant / Vidar Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Aborted
 Aborted
Brutal Death Moderne - 1995 - Belgique		   
Blaze Of Perdition
 Blaze Of Perdition
Black Metal Orthodoxe - 2004 - Pologne		   
Cantique Lépreux
 Cantique Lépreux
Black Metal - 2014 - Canada		   
Fluisteraars
 Fluisteraars
Black Metal - 2009 - Pays-Bas		   
Ulcerate
 Ulcerate
Post Death Metal - 2002 - Nouvelle-Zélande		   
Fleshwater
We're Not Here To Be Loved
Lire la chronique
Houwitser
Sentinel Beast
Lire la chronique
Chapel Of Disease
Echoes Of Light
Lire la chronique
No Mercy
Widespread Bloodshed... Lov...
Lire la chronique
A Somber Funeral
Summertime Sorrow
Lire la chronique
Purulency
Transcendent Unveiling Of D...
Lire la chronique
Panzerchrist
All Witches Shall Burn (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nuclear Eric 50th anniversary show
Blackened + Funeral Desekra...
Lire le live report
Ost
Œuvres Mortes (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Benighted
Ekbom
Lire la chronique
Yattering
Genocide
Lire la chronique
Cave In
Creative Eclipses (EP)
Lire la chronique
Exocrine
Legend
Lire la chronique
Yawning Man
Long Walk Of The Navajo
Lire la chronique
Rivers Like Veins
Architektura przemijania
Lire la chronique
Råtten
La Longue Marche
Lire la chronique
Vircolac
Veneration
Lire la chronique
Dwarrowdelf
The Fallen Leaves
Lire la chronique
Purulent Remains
Fermented Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Griffon
De Republica
Lire la chronique
Anthropovore
Parthénogenèse
Lire la chronique
Bleak Sanctuary
The Dark Night of the Soul
Lire la chronique
Drunemeton
Tir nan Og
Lire la chronique
Resistance
Cyclic Terror (EP)
Lire la chronique
One Day In Pain
In Pain We Trust
Lire la chronique
Indicible + March of Scylla + Splice
Lire le live report
No Return
Self Mutilation
Lire la chronique
Cystic
Palace Of Shadows
Lire la chronique
TINA TURNER FRAISEUR
Lire l'interview
En Finir...
Résigné (EP)
Lire la chronique