(Lien direct) Cutting The Throat Of God, le nouvel albvum d'ULCERATE (Post Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) disponible une fois de plus chez Debemur Morti Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Dawn Is Hollow" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. To Flow Through Ashen Hearts

02. The Dawn Is Hollow

03. Further Opening The Wounds

04. Transfiguration In And Out Of Worlds

05. To See Death Just Once

06. Undying As An Apparition

07. Cutting The Throat Of God



<a href="https://ulcerate.bandcamp.com/album/cutting-the-throat-of-god">Cutting the Throat of God de Ulcerate</a>