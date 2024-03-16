»

(Lien direct) ULCERATE (Post Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "The Dawn is Hollow" qui figurera sur son nouvel album Cutting the Throat of God à paraître le 14 juin sur Debemur Morti Productions. Tracklist :



1. To Flow Through Ashen Hearts

2. The Dawn Is Hollow

3. Further Opening the Wounds

4. Transfiguration In and Out of Worlds

5. To See Death Just Once

6. Undying as an Apparition

7. Cutting the Throat of God



