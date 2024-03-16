|
Les news du 16 Mars 2024
Les news du 16 Mars 2024
|DODSFERD (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Wrath qui sortira le 10 mai via Hypnotic Dirge Records. "Spiritual Lethargy " se découvre ici :
|»
|ULCERATE (Post Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "The Dawn is Hollow" qui figurera sur son nouvel album Cutting the Throat of God à paraître le 14 juin sur Debemur Morti Productions. Tracklist :
1. To Flow Through Ashen Hearts
2. The Dawn Is Hollow
3. Further Opening the Wounds
4. Transfiguration In and Out of Worlds
5. To See Death Just Once
6. Undying as an Apparition
7. Cutting the Throat of God
|»
|HYLDR (Gothic/Doom, Belgique) vient d'éditer son premier full-length Order of the Mist (2023) au format CD chez Malpermesita Records. Trackist :
1. Heart of Soil
2. My Gallant Assassin
3. Your Frozen Chest
4. The Blade of Gold
5. Nibelungen
6. Bed of Germs
7. Like Dying Ferns
8. Woodland Shrine
9. Garden of Idunn (bonus track)
|»
|PESTILENCE (Progressive Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a posté le morceau "Horror Detox" extrait de son best-of de réenregistrements Levels of Perception qui sort le 26 avril via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
01. Horror Detox (Re-recording)
02. Mvlti Dimensional (Re-recording)
03. Mobvs Propagationem (Re-recording)
04. Sinister (Re-recording)
05. Dehydrated (Re-recording)
06. Dominatvi Svbmissa (Re-recording)
07. Land of Tears (Re-recording)
08. Necromorph (Re-recording)
09. Deificvs (Re-recording)
10. Twisted Truth (Re-recording)
11. Sempiternvs (Re-recording)
12. Ovt of the Body (Re-recording)
|»
|CORPUS DIAVOLIS (Black/Death) a sorti hier son nouveau disque Elixiria Ekstasis sur Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions. Tracklist :
1. His Wine Be Death
2. Key to Luciferian Joy
3. Carnal Hymnody
4. Cyclopean Adoration
5. Vessel of Abysmal Luxury
6. The Golden Chamber
7. Menstruum Congressus
8. Enfleshed in Silence
9. Chalice of Fornication
|»
|MALEVOLENT CREATION (Death Metal, USA) va rééditer le 25 avril via Xtreem Music sa démo éponyme de 1989 dans le cadre de la collection 10 Inches of Deathcult. Il contiendra en bonus trois morceau du Live Demo (1989). Tracklist :
Side A
1. Injected Sufferage
2. Epileptic Seizure
3. Violent Offspring
Side B
4. Malevolent Creation
5. Remnants of Withered Decay
6. Darkness Within the Human Corporation
|»
|AARDVARK (Heavy Metal, Australie) propose son premier longue-durée Tough Love en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti hier sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Ankh
2. Tough Love
3. Don't Call Me a Liar
4. Fire
5. Destructor
6. Fight Back
7. Killer
8. The Dream is Nearly Over
9. Too Old to Cry
|»
|BEATEN TO DEATH (Progressive/Avant-garde Grindcore, Norvège) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "My Hair Will Be Long Until Death" tiré de son nouvel opus Sunrise Over Rigor Mortis prévu le 31 mai chez Mas-Kina Recordings. Tracklist :
01 Dalbane
02 My Hair Will Be Long Until Death
03 Enkel resa till limfabriken
04 Minus och minus blir minus och minus
05 Mosh For Mika (Waddle Waddle)
06 Dying The Dream
07 Life... But How To Leave It?
08 We're Not Gonna Make It
09 Ormer til tarmer, måne på hodet
|»
|Le one-man band WINTER ETERNAL (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé le titre "The Serpent's Curse" extrait de son nouvel album Echoes of Primordial Gnosis à venir dans le courant de l'année via Hells Headbangers. Plus d'infos prochainement.
|»
|PORONIEC (Black Metal, Pologne) a sorti hier son premier long-format W połogu sur Putrid Cult. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Nieprzystępni
3. Konieczności
4. Niedorzeczności
5. Moralności
6. Przypadłości
7. Mądrości
8. Wątpliwości
