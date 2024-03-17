HERESIARCH (Black/Death, Australie) propose en écoute le morceau "Noose Above the Abyss" issu de son nouvel album Edifice qui sort le 12 avril via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Forged Doctrine
2. Manifest Odium
3. Noose Above the Abyss
4. Gloryless Execution
5. Tides of Regression
6. A World Lit Only By Fire
7. Swarming Blight
8. Mystic and Chaos
9. Hubris and Decline
10. Militate Pyrrhic Collapse
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Niktareum
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Niktareum
Par Niktareum
Par Sosthène
Par Enenra
Par Tantalustorment