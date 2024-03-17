chargement...

Les news du 17 Mars 2024

News
Les news du 17 Mars 2024 Heresiarch - Devotion - Vltimas - Torturers' Lobby - Malsten
»
(Lien direct)
HERESIARCH (Black/Death, Australie) propose en écoute le morceau "Noose Above the Abyss" issu de son nouvel album Edifice qui sort le 12 avril via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Forged Doctrine
2. Manifest Odium
3. Noose Above the Abyss
4. Gloryless Execution
5. Tides of Regression
6. A World Lit Only By Fire
7. Swarming Blight
8. Mystic and Chaos
9. Hubris and Decline
10. Militate Pyrrhic Collapse

»
(Lien direct)
DEVOTION (Death Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Horror Beyond the Stars" extrait de son nouveau disque Astral Catacombs prévu le 22 avril sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. The Passing
2. Horror Beyond the Stars
3. In Ungraven Tombs
4. Execration
5. The Wake
6. The Cosmic Pilgrims
7. To Dementia
8. The Seething Universe
9. Astral Catacombs
10. The Evanescence

»
(Lien direct)
VLTIMAS (Blackened Death Metal, USA) a sorti son nouvel opus Epic chez Season of Mist. Tracklist :

1. Volens Discordant (1:02)
2. EPIC (4:35)
3. Miserere (3:51)
4. Exercitus Irae (4:01)
5. Mephisto Manifesto (05:05)
6. Scorcher (03:21)
7. Invictus (5:30)
8. Nature's Fangs (3:52)
9. Spoils of War (5:54)

Durée totale : 37:16

»
(Lien direct)
TORTURERS' LOBBY (Black/Death/Punk, USA) sortira son premier long-format Deadened Nerves le 17 mai via Caligari Records (CD & K7) et Ixiol Productions (LP). Tracklist :

1. Dawning
2. Barbaric Alchemy
3. Chromosomal Devastation
4. Captured Pieces
5. Reaper's Impunity
6. Hypnotic Seeds Sown
7. Humanity's Husk
8. Re-education
9. Enduring Spirit
10. Reptilian Hide

»
(Lien direct)
MALSTEN (Doom Metal, Suède) vient de sortir son nouvel album The Haunting of Silvåkra Mill - Rites of Passage sur Svart Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Path of the Nix
2. Larum
3. Intercession
4. Terra Inferna
5. Ceremony
6. Laurenti Berth
Thrasho Keyser
17 Mars 2024

