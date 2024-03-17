»

DEVOTION (Death Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Horror Beyond the Stars" extrait de son nouveau disque Astral Catacombs prévu le 22 avril sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :



1. The Passing

2. Horror Beyond the Stars

3. In Ungraven Tombs

4. Execration

5. The Wake

6. The Cosmic Pilgrims

7. To Dementia

8. The Seething Universe

9. Astral Catacombs

10. The Evanescence



