Les news du 20 Mars 2024
News
Les news du 20 Mars 2024 Haust - Assimilator - Duindwaler
|»
|HAUST (Black/Hardcore, Norvège) a dévoilé le titre "I'm Not Here For You" extrait de son nouvel album Negative Music à venir le 19 avril sur Fysisk Format. Tracklist :
01. Left to Die
02. Dead Ringer
03. Where Evil Dwells
04. The Burning
05. Back to Nothing
06. Turn to Stone
07. The Devil at My Heels
08. Oh Take Me
09. The Vanishing
10. I’m Not Here for You
11. Something Evil
|
|»
|ASSIMILATOR (Thrash/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Expelled into Suffering le 21 juin chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1) Expelled into Suffering
2) Nocturnal Forge
3) Changeling
4) I Am
|
|»
|Le one-man band DUINDWALER (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) offre son premier long-format In het Heemskerks duin en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 21 mars via Void Wanderer Productions (CD), War Productions (CD) et Zwaertgevegt (K7). Tracklist :
1. Vaderlands vuur [7:52]
2. Razende wind [4:37]
3. In het Heemskerks duin [6:45]
4. Het duister bestormd [5:18]
5. Alle rust verdwenen [5:31]
6. Schim in de duinen [6:06]
|
