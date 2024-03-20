chargement...

Les news du 20 Mars 2024

News
Les news du 20 Mars 2024 Iron Monkey - Melvins - Vulture - Civerous - Serement - Necrot - Haust - Assimilator - Duindwaler
»
(Lien direct)
IRON MONKEY (Sludge / Punk, Royaume-Uni) sera de retour le 5 avril prochain avec un nouvel album intitulé Spleen & Goad à paraître chez Relapse Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Concrete Shock" :

01. Misanthropizer
02. Concrete Shock
03. C.S.P.
04. Off Switch
05. Rat Flag
06. Lead Transfusion
07. Exlexed
08. The Gurges
09. O. D. Rose

»
(Lien direct)
MELVINS (Sludge / Stoner / Grunge, USA) sortira le 19 avril prochain via Ipecac Recordings un nouvel album intitulé Tarantula Heart. En voilà un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Allergic To Food" :

01. Pain Equals Funny
02. Working The Ditch
03. She's Got Weird Arms
04. Allergic To Food
05. Smiler

»
(Lien direct)
VULTURE (Speed / Thrash, Allemagne) vient de partager un nouvel extrait de son prochain album. Découvrez ci-dessous le clip de "Realm Of The Impaler". Sentinels sortira le 12 avril sur Metal Blade Records.

01. Screams From The Abattoir
02. Unhallowed & Forgotten
03. Transylvania
04. Realm Of The Impaler[youtube]
05. D[/youtube]raw Your Blades
06. Where There's a Whip (There Is A Way)
07. Der Tod Trägt Schwarzes Leder
08. Death Row
09. Gargoyles
10. Oathbreaker
11. Sentinels (Heavier Than Time)

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Maze Envy, le nouvel album de CIVEROUS (Death / Doom, USA) sortira vendredi sur 20 Buck Spin. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. The Azure Eye (Intro)
02. Shrouded In Crystals
03. Endless Symmetry
04. Labyrinth Charm (featuring Derek Rydquist)
05. Levitation Tomb
06. Maze Envy
07. Geryon (The Plummet)

»
(Lien direct)
SEREMENT (Blackened Death Metal, Grèce) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son album Abhorrent Invocations qui sortira le 17 mai via Dolorem Records. "Stench Of Torment" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
NECROT (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Lifeless Birth qui sortira le 12 avril prochain via Tankcrimes. "Drill The Skull" s'écoute ci-dessous :

01. Cut The Cord
02. Lifeless Birth
03. Superior
04. Drill The Skull
05. Winds Of Hell
06. Dead Memories
07. The Curse

»
(Lien direct)
HAUST (Black/Hardcore, Norvège) a dévoilé le titre "I'm Not Here For You" extrait de son nouvel album Negative Music à venir le 19 avril sur Fysisk Format. Tracklist :

01. Left to Die
02. Dead Ringer
03. Where Evil Dwells
04. The Burning
05. Back to Nothing
06. Turn to Stone
07. The Devil at My Heels
08. Oh Take Me
09. The Vanishing
10. I’m Not Here for You
11. Something Evil

»
(Lien direct)
ASSIMILATOR (Thrash/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Expelled into Suffering le 21 juin chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1) Expelled into Suffering
2) Nocturnal Forge
3) Changeling
4) I Am

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band DUINDWALER (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) offre son premier long-format In het Heemskerks duin en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 21 mars via Void Wanderer Productions (CD), War Productions (CD) et Zwaertgevegt (K7). Tracklist :

1. Vaderlands vuur [7:52]
2. Razende wind [4:37]
3. In het Heemskerks duin [6:45]
4. Het duister bestormd [5:18]
5. Alle rust verdwenen [5:31]
6. Schim in de duinen [6:06]
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
20 Mars 2024

