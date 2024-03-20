»

(Lien direct) HAUST (Black/Hardcore, Norvège) a dévoilé le titre "I'm Not Here For You" extrait de son nouvel album Negative Music à venir le 19 avril sur Fysisk Format. Tracklist :



01. Left to Die

02. Dead Ringer

03. Where Evil Dwells

04. The Burning

05. Back to Nothing

06. Turn to Stone

07. The Devil at My Heels

08. Oh Take Me

09. The Vanishing

10. I’m Not Here for You

11. Something Evil



