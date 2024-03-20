chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
84 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Blood Red Throne
 Blood Red Throne - Nonagon (C)
Par Sosthène		   
The Focus of a Valediction European Tour 2024
 The Focus of a Valediction ... (R)
Par von_yaourt		   
Carnage
 Carnage - Dark Recollections (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Chapel Of Disease
 Chapel Of Disease - Echoes ... (C)
Par Mera		   
Expulsion
 Expulsion - Wasteworld (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Fleshwater
 Fleshwater - We're Not Here... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 14 Mars 2024
 Les news du 14 Mars 2024 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
No Mercy
 No Mercy - Widespread Blood... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Les news du 13 Mars 2024
 Les news du 13 Mars 2024 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ost
 Ost - Œuvres Mortes (Démo) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Benighted
 Benighted - Ekbom (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Purulency
 Purulency - Transcendent Un... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Yattering
 Yattering - Genocide (C)
Par Niktareum		   

Les news du 20 Mars 2024

News
Les news du 20 Mars 2024 Necrot - Haust - Assimilator - Duindwaler
»
(Lien direct)
NECROT (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Lifeless Birth qui sortira le 12 avril prochain via Tankcrimes. "Drill The Skull" s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
HAUST (Black/Hardcore, Norvège) a dévoilé le titre "I'm Not Here For You" extrait de son nouvel album Negative Music à venir le 19 avril sur Fysisk Format. Tracklist :

01. Left to Die
02. Dead Ringer
03. Where Evil Dwells
04. The Burning
05. Back to Nothing
06. Turn to Stone
07. The Devil at My Heels
08. Oh Take Me
09. The Vanishing
10. I’m Not Here for You
11. Something Evil

»
(Lien direct)
ASSIMILATOR (Thrash/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Expelled into Suffering le 21 juin chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1) Expelled into Suffering
2) Nocturnal Forge
3) Changeling
4) I Am

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band DUINDWALER (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) offre son premier long-format In het Heemskerks duin en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 21 mars via Void Wanderer Productions (CD), War Productions (CD) et Zwaertgevegt (K7). Tracklist :

1. Vaderlands vuur [7:52]
2. Razende wind [4:37]
3. In het Heemskerks duin [6:45]
4. Het duister bestormd [5:18]
5. Alle rust verdwenen [5:31]
6. Schim in de duinen [6:06]
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
20 Mars 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Necrot
 Necrot
Death Metal - 2011 - Etats-Unis		   
Teitanblood
Seven Chalices
Lire la chronique
Blood Red Throne
Nonagon
Lire la chronique
Severoth
By the Way of Light (Шляхом...
Lire la chronique
Mathilde
32 décembre
Lire la chronique
The Focus of a Valediction European Tour 2024
Cryptosis + Cynic + Obscura
Lire le live report
Fleshwater
We're Not Here To Be Loved
Lire la chronique
Houwitser
Sentinel Beast
Lire la chronique
Chapel Of Disease
Echoes Of Light
Lire la chronique
No Mercy
Widespread Bloodshed... Lov...
Lire la chronique
A Somber Funeral
Summertime Sorrow
Lire la chronique
Purulency
Transcendent Unveiling Of D...
Lire la chronique
Panzerchrist
All Witches Shall Burn (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nuclear Eric 50th anniversary show
Blackened + Funeral Desekra...
Lire le live report
Ost
Œuvres Mortes (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Benighted
Ekbom
Lire la chronique
Yattering
Genocide
Lire la chronique
Cave In
Creative Eclipses (EP)
Lire la chronique
Exocrine
Legend
Lire la chronique
Yawning Man
Long Walk Of The Navajo
Lire la chronique
Rivers Like Veins
Architektura przemijania
Lire la chronique
Råtten
La Longue Marche
Lire la chronique
Vircolac
Veneration
Lire la chronique
Dwarrowdelf
The Fallen Leaves
Lire la chronique
Purulent Remains
Fermented Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Griffon
De Republica
Lire la chronique
Anthropovore
Parthénogenèse
Lire la chronique
Bleak Sanctuary
The Dark Night of the Soul
Lire la chronique
Drunemeton
Tir nan Og
Lire la chronique
Resistance
Cyclic Terror (EP)
Lire la chronique
One Day In Pain
In Pain We Trust
Lire la chronique