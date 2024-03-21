»

(Lien direct) VALE OF PNATH (Technical Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Between the Worlds of Life and Death le 24 mai sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :



1. The Forgotten Path (Intro)

2. Silent Prayer

3. Soul Offering

4. Shadow

5. Uncertain Tomorrow

6. Beneath Ashen Skies

7. No Return, No Regret

8. Echoes Of The Past (Interlude)

9. Burning Light



