Les news du 21 Mars 2024

News
Les news du 21 Mars 2024 Reversed - Bodyfarm - Scroll Of Enoch - Vale Of Pnath - Acathexis - Ushangvagush - Hagalas - Irönwitch - Critical Defiance - Paracrona
»
(Lien direct)
REVERSED (Black / Death Metal, Canada) sortira son premier album intitulé Wildly Possessed le 24 mai prochain via Invictus Productions. Un premier extrait devrait arriver sous peu.

»
(Lien direct)
BODYFARM (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a publié un deuxième extrait de son Ep intitulé Malicious Ecstasy qui sortira demain via Edged Circle Productions. "Pervitin" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
SCROLL OF ENOCH (Funeral Doom, USA) a mis en ligne sa première production intitulée The End Of Hope. Elle s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
VALE OF PNATH (Technical Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Between the Worlds of Life and Death le 24 mai sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. The Forgotten Path (Intro)
2. Silent Prayer
3. Soul Offering
4. Shadow
5. Uncertain Tomorrow
6. Beneath Ashen Skies
7. No Return, No Regret
8. Echoes Of The Past (Interlude)
9. Burning Light


»
(Lien direct)
ACATHEXIS (Atmospheric Black Metal, Argentine/Belgique/USA) a sorti hier son nouveau disque Immerse chez Amor Fati Productions et Extraconscious Records. Tracklist :

1. Dreams of Scorched Mirrors [11:39]
2. Adrift in Endless Tides [12:38]
3. The Other [9:37]
4. A Slow, Weary Wind [15:58]

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band USHANGVAGUSH (Native Americain Black Metal, USA) va rééditer demain au format CD via Dawnbreed Records en collaboration avec Vigor Deconstruct sa première démo Inanition (2019) et son premier full-length Mntu (2021).

»
(Lien direct)
HAGALAS (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Mentes Reae le 31 mai sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Mens Rea
2. Metaself
3. Hope Is a Lie
4. Succession
5. Remembrance Fades
6. Insanity Hubris
7. Domesticated Violence
8. Derelict
9. Reprisal Scars

»
(Lien direct)
IRÖNWITCH (Blackened Death/Thrash, Australie) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée éponyme chez Gutter Prince Cabal. Tracklist :

1. Releasing the Butcherous
2. Crushing Faith
3. Dethroner
4. Irönwitch
5. Spitfire
6. Never Began
7. Beater of Gods
8. Torn Beyond Belief
9. Street Lethal (Racer X cover)

»
(Lien direct)
CRITICAL DEFIANCE (Thrash Metal, Chili) offre son nouvel album The Search Won't Fall... en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain sur Unspeakable Axe Records (CD) et Dying Victims Productions (LP). Tracklist :

1. The Search Won't Fall
2. Long Distance (The What's To Come)
3. Helpless World
4. 44 Minds
5. The Blind Divine
6. Absolüt
7. All the Powers
8. Full Paranoia
9. Margarita
10. Bulldog
11. Critical Defiance

»
(Lien direct)
PARACRONA (Symphonic Black Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son premier long-format Sun God (2023) réédité par Wormholedeath le 12 avril. Tracklist :

1. New Impurity
2. Carry the Cross
3. Thriller
4. Sun God
5. Mendacious
6. River of Pain
7. Therefore I Move the Time
8. Gates of Immortality
9. Reasons
21 Mars 2024

