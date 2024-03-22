»

(Lien direct) MÒR (Raw/Atmospheric Black Metal, France) a posté le titre "The Vansihing of Matter" tiré de son premier longue-durée Hear the Hour Nearing! prévu le 12 avril sur Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions. Tracklist :



1 -The Vanishing of Matter

2 - Eden

3 - Third Path

4 - The Apprentice

5 - Cave of Shadows

6 - The Letter of Loss

7 - Sulfur

8 - Sutcivni Los

9 - Smaragdina



Durée : 43min47



