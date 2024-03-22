|
Les news du 22 Mars 2024
Les news du 22 Mars 2024 Mòr - Furze - Hellish Torment - Endless Loss - Dark Affliction - Altar of Betelgeuze - Moon Incarnate - Wrang - Unholy
|MÒR (Raw/Atmospheric Black Metal, France) a posté le titre "The Vansihing of Matter" tiré de son premier longue-durée Hear the Hour Nearing! prévu le 12 avril sur Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions. Tracklist :
Tracklist:
1 -The Vanishing of Matter
2 - Eden
3 - Third Path
4 - The Apprentice
5 - Cave of Shadows
6 - The Letter of Loss
7 - Sulfur
8 - Sutcivni Los
9 - Smaragdina
Durée : 43min47
|FURZE (Experimental Black/Doom, Norvège) propose sur ce lien son nouvel opus Caw Entrance en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 5 avril chez Devoted Art Propaganda. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Foresee His Infernal Rites
3. Post Mortem Trippin'
4. W.I.R.E.
5. You Shall Prevail
6. Avail the Autocrat of Evil
|HELLISH TORMENT (Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau morceau "Demons Of The Cold" extrait de son premier long-format à venir le 26 avril.
|ENDLESS LOSS (Black/Death, Australie) a dévoilé à cette adresse son premier full-length Traversing the Mephitic Artery en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 25 mars via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
01. Oppugned Sentience (Intro)
02. Nexus Webs Of Malefic Prescience
03. Vertiginous Depths Of Unchained Hedonism
04. Grave Subjugation
05. Looming Ire
06. Mouldering Resurrection
07. Traversing The Mephitic Artery
08. Sepulchre Of Violent Consummation
09. Impenitent Draconian Triumph
|Le one-man band DARK AFFLICTION (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son premier longue-durée Five Stages of Grief le 24 mai sur Theogonia Records. Tracklist :
Intro
Denial
Hate
Bargaining
Depression
Acceptance
|ALTAR OF BETELGEUZE (Doom/Death/Stoner, Finlande) sort ce jour son nouvel album Echoes chez Wise Blood Records. Tracklist :
1. On the Verge
2. Conclusion
3. Embrace the Flames
4. A Reflection
5. Salvation
6. Echoes
7. Fading Light
|MOON INCARNATE (Doom/Death, Allemagne) offre son premier long-format éponyme en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Hymn To The Moon
2. The Tempest
3. A Knight's Death
4. Nemesis
5. A Graveyard In My Soul
6. Minotaur
7. The Kraken
|WRANG (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) vient de sortir un nouvel EP baptisé Haatspraak sur Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :
I. De cirkel vervolmaakt (6:45)
II. Haatspraak (5:22)
III. Bodemdrift (6:41)
Total: (18:48)
|Svart Records a annoncé la sortie de la compilation Demology qui regroupera les démos "The Procession of Black Doom" (1990), "Demo 11.90" (1990) et "Trip to Depressive Autumn" (1992) du groupe UNHOLY (Doom Death, Finlande).
Ce sera pour le 19 juillet 2024.
GROUPES DU JOUR
|Furze
Raw Black Metal - 1998 - Norvège
|Unholy
Death / Doom Metal avant-gardiste - 1990 † 2012 - Finlande
