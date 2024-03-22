chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
95 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
The Focus of a Valediction European Tour 2024
 The Focus of a Valediction ... (R)
Par Chri$		   
Chapel Of Disease
 Chapel Of Disease - Echoes ... (C)
Par Dismembouille		   
Dissimulator
 Dissimulator - Lower Form R... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Blood Red Throne
 Blood Red Throne - Nonagon (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Carnage
 Carnage - Dark Recollections (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Expulsion
 Expulsion - Wasteworld (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Fleshwater
 Fleshwater - We're Not Here... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 14 Mars 2024
 Les news du 14 Mars 2024 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
No Mercy
 No Mercy - Widespread Blood... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Les news du 13 Mars 2024
 Les news du 13 Mars 2024 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 22 Mars 2024

News
Les news du 22 Mars 2024 Mòr - Furze - Hellish Torment - Endless Loss - Dark Affliction - Altar of Betelgeuze - Moon Incarnate - Wrang - Unholy
»
(Lien direct)
MÒR (Raw/Atmospheric Black Metal, France) a posté le titre "The Vansihing of Matter" tiré de son premier longue-durée Hear the Hour Nearing! prévu le 12 avril sur Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions. Tracklist :

Tracklist:

1 -The Vanishing of Matter
2 - Eden
3 - Third Path
4 - The Apprentice
5 - Cave of Shadows
6 - The Letter of Loss
7 - Sulfur
8 - Sutcivni Los
9 - Smaragdina

Durée : 43min47

»
(Lien direct)
FURZE (Experimental Black/Doom, Norvège) propose sur ce lien son nouvel opus Caw Entrance en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 5 avril chez Devoted Art Propaganda. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Foresee His Infernal Rites
3. Post Mortem Trippin'
4. W.I.R.E.
5. You Shall Prevail
6. Avail the Autocrat of Evil

»
(Lien direct)
HELLISH TORMENT (Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau morceau "Demons Of The Cold" extrait de son premier long-format à venir le 26 avril.

»
(Lien direct)
ENDLESS LOSS (Black/Death, Australie) a dévoilé à cette adresse son premier full-length Traversing the Mephitic Artery en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 25 mars via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :

01. Oppugned Sentience (Intro)
02. Nexus Webs Of Malefic Prescience
03. Vertiginous Depths Of Unchained Hedonism
04. Grave Subjugation
05. Looming Ire
06. Mouldering Resurrection
07. Traversing The Mephitic Artery
08. Sepulchre Of Violent Consummation
09. Impenitent Draconian Triumph

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band DARK AFFLICTION (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son premier longue-durée Five Stages of Grief le 24 mai sur Theogonia Records. Tracklist :

Intro
Denial
Hate
Bargaining
Depression
Acceptance

»
(Lien direct)
ALTAR OF BETELGEUZE (Doom/Death/Stoner, Finlande) sort ce jour son nouvel album Echoes chez Wise Blood Records. Tracklist :

1. On the Verge
2. Conclusion
3. Embrace the Flames
4. A Reflection
5. Salvation
6. Echoes
7. Fading Light

»
(Lien direct)
MOON INCARNATE (Doom/Death, Allemagne) offre son premier long-format éponyme en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Hymn To The Moon
2. The Tempest
3. A Knight's Death
4. Nemesis
5. A Graveyard In My Soul
6. Minotaur
7. The Kraken

»
(Lien direct)
WRANG (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) vient de sortir un nouvel EP baptisé Haatspraak sur Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :

I. De cirkel vervolmaakt (6:45)
II. Haatspraak (5:22)
III. Bodemdrift (6:41)

Total: (18:48)

»
(Lien direct)
Svart Records a annoncé la sortie de la compilation Demology qui regroupera les démos "The Procession of Black Doom" (1990), "Demo 11.90" (1990) et "Trip to Depressive Autumn" (1992) du groupe UNHOLY (Doom Death, Finlande).
Ce sera pour le 19 juillet 2024.
Thrasho Keyser + Lestat
22 Mars 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Deliver the Suffering
 Deliver the Suffering
Unleash the Chaos (EP)
2024 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Furze
 Furze
Raw Black Metal - 1998 - Norvège		   
Unholy
 Unholy
Death / Doom Metal avant-gardiste - 1990 † 2012 - Finlande		   
Deliver the Suffering
Unleash the Chaos (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dripping Decay
Festering Grotesqueries
Lire la chronique
Dissimulator
Lower Form Resistance
Lire la chronique
RüYYn
Chapter II: The Flames, The...
Lire la chronique
Teitanblood
Seven Chalices
Lire la chronique
Blood Red Throne
Nonagon
Lire la chronique
Severoth
By the Way of Light (Шляхом...
Lire la chronique
Mathilde
32 décembre
Lire la chronique
The Focus of a Valediction European Tour 2024
Cryptosis + Cynic + Obscura
Lire le live report
Fleshwater
We're Not Here To Be Loved
Lire la chronique
Houwitser
Sentinel Beast
Lire la chronique
Chapel Of Disease
Echoes Of Light
Lire la chronique
No Mercy
Widespread Bloodshed... Lov...
Lire la chronique
A Somber Funeral
Summertime Sorrow
Lire la chronique
Purulency
Transcendent Unveiling Of D...
Lire la chronique
Panzerchrist
All Witches Shall Burn (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nuclear Eric 50th anniversary show
Blackened + Funeral Desekra...
Lire le live report
Ost
Œuvres Mortes (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Benighted
Ekbom
Lire la chronique
Yattering
Genocide
Lire la chronique
Cave In
Creative Eclipses (EP)
Lire la chronique
Exocrine
Legend
Lire la chronique
Yawning Man
Long Walk Of The Navajo
Lire la chronique
Rivers Like Veins
Architektura przemijania
Lire la chronique
Råtten
La Longue Marche
Lire la chronique
Vircolac
Veneration
Lire la chronique
Dwarrowdelf
The Fallen Leaves
Lire la chronique
Purulent Remains
Fermented Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Griffon
De Republica
Lire la chronique
Anthropovore
Parthénogenèse
Lire la chronique