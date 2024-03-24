»

(Lien direct) NAG (Blackened Hardcore, Norvège) propose le titre "Unlimited Power Ballad" tiré de son nouveau disque Boys of Europe qui sort le 12 avril sur Fysisk Format. Tracklist :



01. Boys of Europe

02. Iron Lawn

03. Unlimited Power Ballad

04. Cosmic Death

05. Old and in the Way

06. Scandinavian Sleeping and Living

07. Sheep Like Us

08. Of Lice and Men

09. Ancestral Spirit

10. Runaway Brain



<a href="https://naghardcore.bandcamp.com/album/boys-of-europe">Boys of Europe de NAG</a>