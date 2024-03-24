chargement...

Sodom
 Sodom - Tapping The Vein (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Severoth
 Severoth - By the Way of Li... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Panzerchrist
 Panzerchrist - All Witches ... (C)
Par totalagony		   
The Focus of a Valediction European Tour 2024
 The Focus of a Valediction ... (R)
Par Mera		   
Chapel Of Disease
 Chapel Of Disease - Echoes ... (C)
Par Dismembouille		   
Dissimulator
 Dissimulator - Lower Form R... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Blood Red Throne
 Blood Red Throne - Nonagon (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Carnage
 Carnage - Dark Recollections (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Expulsion
 Expulsion - Wasteworld (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Fleshwater
 Fleshwater - We're Not Here... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 14 Mars 2024
 Les news du 14 Mars 2024 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 24 Mars 2024

News
Les news du 24 Mars 2024 Sarcasm - Nag - Extinct - Nekrodawn - Halny - Coffin Curse
»
(Lien direct)
SARCASM (Death/Black mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Mourninghoul qui sortira le 12 avril via Hammerheart Records. "Lifelike Sleep" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
NAG (Blackened Hardcore, Norvège) propose le titre "Unlimited Power Ballad" tiré de son nouveau disque Boys of Europe qui sort le 12 avril sur Fysisk Format. Tracklist :

01. Boys of Europe
02. Iron Lawn
03. Unlimited Power Ballad
04. Cosmic Death
05. Old and in the Way
06. Scandinavian Sleeping and Living
07. Sheep Like Us
08. Of Lice and Men
09. Ancestral Spirit
10. Runaway Brain

»
(Lien direct)
EXTINCT (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Annihilation by Words" issu de son nouvel opus Incitement Of Violence prévu le 18 avril via MDD Records. Tracklist :

01. Negation
02. Ilwast
03. Annihilation by Words
04. Mental Disorder
05. Incitement of Violence
06. Shattered Bowels
07. Slaughter in the Trenches
08. Extinct Squad
09. Lickspittle
10. Of No Account
11. Truth Shooter
12. For Decency´s Sake

»
(Lien direct)
NEKRODAWN (Death Metal, Suède) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé ""Sacred Termination".

»
(Lien direct)
HALNY (Black Metal, Pologne) vient de sortir son premier long-format Zawrat chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist :

01. Zawrat
02. Limba
03. Wiecznie
04. Faust
05. Maj
06. Turnia

»
(Lien direct)
COFFIN CURSE (Death Metal, Chili) a mis en ligne le titre "Reeking Filth of Ages" extrait de son nouvel album The Continuous Nothing à venir le 22 avril sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Thin the Herd
2. Bacchanal of the Mortal
3. Deceased Races
4. Reeking Filth of Ages
5. Primitive Doctrines Crushed
6. Mauled by Unseen Atrocities
7. Among the Suffering Souls
8. The Dead's Deafening Silence
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
24 Mars 2024
24 Mars 2024

