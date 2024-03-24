NAG (Blackened Hardcore, Norvège) propose le titre "Unlimited Power Ballad" tiré de son nouveau disque Boys of Europe qui sort le 12 avril sur Fysisk Format. Tracklist :
01. Boys of Europe
02. Iron Lawn
03. Unlimited Power Ballad
04. Cosmic Death
05. Old and in the Way
06. Scandinavian Sleeping and Living
07. Sheep Like Us
08. Of Lice and Men
09. Ancestral Spirit
10. Runaway Brain
EXTINCT (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Annihilation by Words" issu de son nouvel opus Incitement Of Violence prévu le 18 avril via MDD Records. Tracklist :
01. Negation
02. Ilwast
03. Annihilation by Words
04. Mental Disorder
05. Incitement of Violence
06. Shattered Bowels
07. Slaughter in the Trenches
08. Extinct Squad
09. Lickspittle
10. Of No Account
11. Truth Shooter
12. For Decency´s Sake
COFFIN CURSE (Death Metal, Chili) a mis en ligne le titre "Reeking Filth of Ages" extrait de son nouvel album The Continuous Nothing à venir le 22 avril sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Thin the Herd
2. Bacchanal of the Mortal
3. Deceased Races
4. Reeking Filth of Ages
5. Primitive Doctrines Crushed
6. Mauled by Unseen Atrocities
7. Among the Suffering Souls
8. The Dead's Deafening Silence
