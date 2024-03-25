»

(Lien direct) DAGOBA (Cyber Power Moderne, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Different Breed le 14 juin via Verycords. Le tracklisting se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Genes15

2. Arrival Of The Dead

3. Distant Cry

4. Different Breed

5. Minotaur

6. Léthé

7. Phoenix Noir

8. At the End Of The Day

9. Vega

10. Cerberus

11. Alpha