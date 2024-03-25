chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
100 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Sodom
 Sodom - Tapping The Vein (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Severoth
 Severoth - By the Way of Li... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Panzerchrist
 Panzerchrist - All Witches ... (C)
Par totalagony		   
The Focus of a Valediction European Tour 2024
 The Focus of a Valediction ... (R)
Par Mera		   
Chapel Of Disease
 Chapel Of Disease - Echoes ... (C)
Par Dismembouille		   
Dissimulator
 Dissimulator - Lower Form R... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Blood Red Throne
 Blood Red Throne - Nonagon (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Carnage
 Carnage - Dark Recollections (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Expulsion
 Expulsion - Wasteworld (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Fleshwater
 Fleshwater - We're Not Here... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 14 Mars 2024
 Les news du 14 Mars 2024 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 25 Mars 2024

News
Les news du 25 Mars 2024 Dagoba
»
(Lien direct)
DAGOBA (Cyber Power Moderne, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Different Breed le 14 juin via Verycords. Le tracklisting se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Genes15
2. Arrival Of The Dead
3. Distant Cry
4. Different Breed
5. Minotaur
6. Léthé
7. Phoenix Noir
8. At the End Of The Day
9. Vega
10. Cerberus
11. Alpha
Thrasho Jean-Clint
25 Mars 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Carnal Savagery
 Carnal Savagery
Into The Abysmal Void
2024 - Moribund Records		   
Redstone
 Redstone
Immortal (EP)
2024 - Indépendant		   
Cryptosis + Cynic + Obscura
 Cryptosis + Cynic + Obscura
Le 21 Mars 2024 à Rilleux La Pape, France (MJC O Totem)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Dagoba
 Dagoba
Cyber Power Moderne - 1997 - France		   
Carnal Savagery
Into The Abysmal Void
Lire la chronique
Cryptosis + Cynic + Obscura
Lire le live report
Redstone
Immortal (EP)
Lire la chronique
Etoile Filante
Mare Tranquillitatis
Lire la chronique
Order of Nosferat
The Absence of Grace
Lire la chronique
Hargne
Le chant du coq
Lire la chronique
Deliver the Suffering
Unleash the Chaos (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dripping Decay
Festering Grotesqueries
Lire la chronique
Dissimulator
Lower Form Resistance
Lire la chronique
RüYYn
Chapter II: The Flames, The...
Lire la chronique
Teitanblood
Seven Chalices
Lire la chronique
Blood Red Throne
Nonagon
Lire la chronique
Severoth
By the Way of Light (Шляхом...
Lire la chronique
Mathilde
32 décembre
Lire la chronique
The Focus of a Valediction European Tour 2024
Cryptosis + Cynic + Obscura
Lire le live report
Fleshwater
We're Not Here To Be Loved
Lire la chronique
Houwitser
Sentinel Beast
Lire la chronique
Chapel Of Disease
Echoes Of Light
Lire la chronique
No Mercy
Widespread Bloodshed... Lov...
Lire la chronique
A Somber Funeral
Summertime Sorrow
Lire la chronique
Purulency
Transcendent Unveiling Of D...
Lire la chronique
Panzerchrist
All Witches Shall Burn (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nuclear Eric 50th anniversary show
Blackened + Funeral Desekra...
Lire le live report
Ost
Œuvres Mortes (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Benighted
Ekbom
Lire la chronique
Yattering
Genocide
Lire la chronique
Cave In
Creative Eclipses (EP)
Lire la chronique
Exocrine
Legend
Lire la chronique
Yawning Man
Long Walk Of The Navajo
Lire la chronique
Rivers Like Veins
Architektura przemijania
Lire la chronique