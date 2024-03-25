Les news du 25 Mars 2024
Les news du 25 Mars 2024 Dagoba
|DAGOBA (Cyber Power Moderne, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Different Breed le 14 juin via Verycords. Le tracklisting se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Genes15
2. Arrival Of The Dead
3. Distant Cry
4. Different Breed
5. Minotaur
6. Léthé
7. Phoenix Noir
8. At the End Of The Day
9. Vega
10. Cerberus
11. Alpha
