Les news du 26 Mars 2024

News
Les news du 26 Mars 2024 The Hope Conspiracy - Reversed - Verwoed - Darkestrah - Dusk - Engulfed - Desolus - Stormcrow - Dødsfall - Matternaught - Cranial Bifurcation - Legacy of Torment
»
(Lien direct)
THE HOPE CONSPIRACY (Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Tools Of Oppression ​/​ Rule By Deception le 31 mai prochain via Deathwish Inc.. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip vidéo de "Those Who Gave Us Yesterday" :

01. Those Who Gave Us Yesterday
02. The Prophets And Doom
03. A Struggle For Power
04. Live In Fear
05. Shock By Shock
06. Of A Dying Nation
07. Confusion/Chaos/Misery
08. Broken Vessels
09. The West Is Dead
10. The Specter Looms

»
(Lien direct)
REVERSED (Black / Death Metal, Canada) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son album intitulé Wildly Possessed qui sortira le 24 mai via Invictus Productions. "Final Death" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band VERWOED (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé son nouvel opus The Mother dans son intégralité sur ce lien. Sortie le 29 mars via Wolves of Hades et Argento Records. Tracklist :

1. A Prayer of Blood and Fire [4:04]
2. The Mother [9:32]
3. Seven Trumpets [1:55]
4. The Child [6:55]
5. The Madman's Dance [8:14]
6. A Choir of Null and Void [4:39]
7. Death in a Rosary [8:25]

»
(Lien direct)
DARKESTRAH (Epic Black/Folk, Kirghizistan/Allemagne) offre son nouvel album Nomad en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 29 mars sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Journey Through Blue Nothingness [2:12]
2. Kök-Oy [8:00]
3. Nomad [9:29]
4. Destroyer of Obstacles [9:28]
5. Quest for the Soul [9:43]
6. The Dream of Kojojash [4:51]
7. A Dream That Omens Death [1:45]

»
(Lien direct)
DUSK (Industrial Black Metal, Costa Rica) sortira son nouveau disque Industrie le 31 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :

1) Industrie I
2) Industrie II
3) Industrie III
4) Industrie IV
5) Industrie V
6) Industrie VI
7) Freezing Moon

»
(Lien direct)
ENGULFED (Death Metal, Turquie) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Cursed Eternity" extrait de son nouvel opus Unearthly Litanies of Despair à venir le 19 avril chez Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et Dark Descent Records (CD & K7). Tracklist :

1. In the Abyss of Death's Obscurity
2. Voidwalker's Dominion
3. Echoes of Suffering
5. Blasphemous Despair
4. Infernal Desolation
6. Cursed Eternity
7. Ancient Abyssal Conquest
8. Occult Incantations

»
(Lien direct)
DESOLUS (Thrash Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format System Shock le 10 mai via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. System Shock
2. From Man to Machine
3. Curse Of The Technomancer
4. Metal Fetishist
5. The Arrival
6. The Invasion Begins
7. Interlude (Hidden Track)
8. Sea Of Fire
9. The Sigilite
10. Panopticon

»
(Lien direct)
STORMCROW (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Path to Ascension le 31 mai sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. Astral Deconstructions
02. Dark Existence
03. Vulgus Vult Decipi
04. Detached
05. Ascension
06. Vertical Horizon
07. In This Solitude
08. Petit Dru
09. Ancient Forest

»
(Lien direct)
DØDSFALL (Trve Black Metal, Suède) vient de mettre en ligne son nouveau single Elddöpt.

Il s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
MATTERNAUGHT (Black Metal atmosphérique, Costa Rica) sortira sa première production intitulée Woes le 30 mars chez ZAG Atmospheres. Tracklist :

1. Tearing What Is Left...
2. Contorted
3. When The Flesh Is Doomed To Rot
4. Dreaming Behind These Broken Mirrors
5. ...Stare, Contemplate

Dans l'attente, un premier extrait "Contorted" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
CRANIAL BIFURCATION (Slamming Brutal Death Metal, Russie, Ukraine) a récemment mis en ligne son album Junkie Of Necrosadism (Den Of Darkness And Despair...). Tracklist :

1. Entering The House Of Pain
2. Twisted Mind Of The Narcomaniac
3. Rusty Drill Sodomy
4. Infantile Crucifixion
5. Limb Removal
6. Consuming Regurgitated Faeces
7. Buried Under The Floor
8. Falling Into Oblivion


»
(Lien direct)
LEGACY OF TORMENT (Slamming Brutal Death Metal, Australie, Hongrie et USA) a récemment mis en ligne son album Inherited Methods of Cruelty. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Untold Atrocities
3. Lucid Decapitation
4. Drowning in Vicious Bodily Fluids
5. Inherited Methods of Cruelty
6. Infinite Suffering

Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser + Lestat
26 Mars 2024

