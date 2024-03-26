»

(Lien direct) THE HOPE CONSPIRACY (Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Tools Of Oppression ​/​ Rule By Deception le 31 mai prochain via Deathwish Inc.. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip vidéo de "Those Who Gave Us Yesterday" :



01. Those Who Gave Us Yesterday

02. The Prophets And Doom

03. A Struggle For Power

04. Live In Fear

05. Shock By Shock

06. Of A Dying Nation

07. Confusion/Chaos/Misery

08. Broken Vessels

09. The West Is Dead

10. The Specter Looms



