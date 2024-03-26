»

(Lien direct) VERWOED (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé son nouvel opus The Mother dans son intégralité sur ce lien. Sortie le 29 mars via Wolves of Hades et Argento Records. Tracklist :



1. A Prayer of Blood and Fire [4:04]

2. The Mother [9:32]

3. Seven Trumpets [1:55]

4. The Child [6:55]

5. The Madman's Dance [8:14]

6. A Choir of Null and Void [4:39]

7. Death in a Rosary [8:25]