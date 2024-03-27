chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
73 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Profanation
 Profanation - Skull Crushin... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Slimelord
 Slimelord - Chytridiomycosi... (C)
Par AdicTo		   
Spectral Wound
 Spectral Wound - Infernal D... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Cryptosis + Cynic + Obscura
 Cryptosis + Cynic + Obscura - (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Sodom
 Sodom - Tapping The Vein (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Severoth
 Severoth - By the Way of Li... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Panzerchrist
 Panzerchrist - All Witches ... (C)
Par totalagony		   
The Focus of a Valediction European Tour 2024
 The Focus of a Valediction ... (R)
Par Mera		   
Chapel Of Disease
 Chapel Of Disease - Echoes ... (C)
Par Dismembouille		   
Dissimulator
 Dissimulator - Lower Form R... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Blood Red Throne
 Blood Red Throne - Nonagon (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Carnage
 Carnage - Dark Recollections (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Expulsion
 Expulsion - Wasteworld (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   

Les news du 27 Mars 2024

News
Les news du 27 Mars 2024 Fu Manchu - Mortal Wound - Pathology - Supermodel Taxidermy - Olamot - Ater
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé The Return Of Tomorrow, le nouvel album de FU MANCHU (Stoner Rock, USA) sortira le 14 juin sur At The Dojo Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Hands Of The Zodiac" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Dehumanize
02. Loch Ness Wrecking Machine
03. Hands Of The Zodiac
04. Haze The Hides
05. Roads Of The Lowly
06. (Time Is) Pulling You Under
07. Destroyin’ Light
08. Lifetime Waiting
09. Solar Baptized
10. What I Need
11. The Return Of Tomorrow
12. Liquify
13. High Tide

»
(Lien direct)
MORTAL WOUND (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé The Anus Of The World le 24 mai prochain via Dark Descent Records (CD, cassette), Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyle) et Extremely Rotten Productions (cassette). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Found Dead In A Bush" :

01. Found Dead In A Bush
02. Tunnel Rat
03. The Surf Is Gonna Be Bitchin’
04. Drug Filled Cadaver
05. One Who Kills & One Who Loves
06. Born Again Hard
07. Engulfed In Liquid Hellfire
08. The Worm Has Turned For You
09. Spirit Of The Bayonet
10. Even The Jungle Wanted Him Dead
11. Royally Fucked Forever

»
(Lien direct)
PATHOLOGY (Brutal Death, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Unholy Descent qui sortira le 17 mai via Agonia Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Intro
2. Cult Of The Black Triangle
3. Hermetic Gateways
4. Psychotronic Abominations
5. Summon The Shadows
6. Whispers Of The Djinn
7. Archon
8. Malevolent Parasite
9. Diabolical Treachery
10. Demons In The Aether
11. Punishment Beyond Comprehension
12. Apostles Of Fire
13. A World Turned To Ashes


»
(Lien direct)
SUPERMODEL TAXIDERMY (Crossover/Thrash, Canada) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Lipstick" tiré de son premier longue-durée At What Cost qui sort le 31 mai chez Punishment 18 Records. Tracklist :

1) Wake Up 1:56
2) Exorcist For Beer 3:21
3) Clinics 3:20
4) Lipstick 2:54
5) Blood Painted Dash 3:16
6) Gage 1:48
7)Kevlar 3:10
8)The Hanging Tree 3:17
9) Subliminal 3:12 (Suicidal Tendencies Cover)
10) Death Dealer 3:37

Durée totale : 29:55

»
(Lien direct)
OLAMOT (Brutal Death, Italie) a dévoilé le morceau "Everlasting Chains Of Darkness" issu de premier long-format Path of Divinity prévu le 29 avril via Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :

01. Eternal Sorrow (Intro)
02. Everlasting Chains Of Darkness
03. Human Cloning Facilities
04. Where Chaos Reigns
05. Behold the Highest Throne
06. Adrenochrome
07. Soul Harvest
08. Luciferic Allegiance
09. All Seeing Eye

»
(Lien direct)
ATER (Extreme Metal, Chili) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Descending" extrait de son nouvel album Somber à venir le 19 avril sur Torque Records. Tracklist :

1. Striges
2. Descending
3. Somber
4. Through The Portal
5. Ignis Immortalis
6. Shrine
7. Sæculi Fine
8. Solitude
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
27 Mars 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Chain Whip
 Chain Whip
Call Of The Knife
2023 - Drunken Sailor Records / Neon Taste Records		   
Sacrofuck
 Sacrofuck
Świ​ę​ta Krew
2024 - Godz Ov War Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Fu Manchu
 Fu Manchu
Stoner Rock - 1985 - Etats-Unis		   
Mortal Wound
 Mortal Wound
Death Metal - 2018 - Etats-Unis		   
Pathology
 Pathology
Brutal Death US - 2006 - Etats-Unis		   
Chain Whip
Call Of The Knife
Lire la chronique
Sacrofuck
Świ​ę​ta Krew
Lire la chronique
Profanation
Skull Crushing Violence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Slimelord
Chytridiomycosis Relinquished
Lire la chronique
Carnal Savagery
Into The Abysmal Void
Lire la chronique
Cryptosis + Cynic + Obscura
Lire le live report
Redstone
Immortal (EP)
Lire la chronique
Etoile Filante
Mare Tranquillitatis
Lire la chronique
Order of Nosferat
The Absence of Grace
Lire la chronique
Hargne
Le chant du coq
Lire la chronique
Deliver the Suffering
Unleash the Chaos (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dripping Decay
Festering Grotesqueries
Lire la chronique
Dissimulator
Lower Form Resistance
Lire la chronique
RüYYn
Chapter II: The Flames, The...
Lire la chronique
Teitanblood
Seven Chalices
Lire la chronique
Blood Red Throne
Nonagon
Lire la chronique
Severoth
By the Way of Light (Шляхом...
Lire la chronique
Mathilde
32 décembre
Lire la chronique
The Focus of a Valediction European Tour 2024
Cryptosis + Cynic + Obscura
Lire le live report
Fleshwater
We're Not Here To Be Loved
Lire la chronique
Houwitser
Sentinel Beast
Lire la chronique
Chapel Of Disease
Echoes Of Light
Lire la chronique
No Mercy
Widespread Bloodshed... Lov...
Lire la chronique
A Somber Funeral
Summertime Sorrow
Lire la chronique
Purulency
Transcendent Unveiling Of D...
Lire la chronique
Panzerchrist
All Witches Shall Burn (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nuclear Eric 50th anniversary show
Blackened + Funeral Desekra...
Lire le live report
Ost
Œuvres Mortes (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Benighted
Ekbom
Lire la chronique
Yattering
Genocide
Lire la chronique