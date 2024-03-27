»

(Lien direct) MORTAL WOUND (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé The Anus Of The World le 24 mai prochain via Dark Descent Records (CD, cassette), Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyle) et Extremely Rotten Productions (cassette). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Found Dead In A Bush" :



01. Found Dead In A Bush

02. Tunnel Rat

03. The Surf Is Gonna Be Bitchin’

04. Drug Filled Cadaver

05. One Who Kills & One Who Loves

06. Born Again Hard

07. Engulfed In Liquid Hellfire

08. The Worm Has Turned For You

09. Spirit Of The Bayonet

10. Even The Jungle Wanted Him Dead

11. Royally Fucked Forever



<a href="https://mesacounojo.bandcamp.com/album/the-anus-of-the-world">The Anus of the World de Mortal Wound</a>