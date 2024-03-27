Intitulé The Return Of Tomorrow, le nouvel album de FU MANCHU (Stoner Rock, USA) sortira le 14 juin sur At The Dojo Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Hands Of The Zodiac" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Dehumanize
02. Loch Ness Wrecking Machine
03. Hands Of The Zodiac
04. Haze The Hides
05. Roads Of The Lowly
06. (Time Is) Pulling You Under
07. Destroyin’ Light
08. Lifetime Waiting
09. Solar Baptized
10. What I Need
11. The Return Of Tomorrow
12. Liquify
13. High Tide
MORTAL WOUND (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé The Anus Of The World le 24 mai prochain via Dark Descent Records (CD, cassette), Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyle) et Extremely Rotten Productions (cassette). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Found Dead In A Bush" :
01. Found Dead In A Bush
02. Tunnel Rat
03. The Surf Is Gonna Be Bitchin’
04. Drug Filled Cadaver
05. One Who Kills & One Who Loves
06. Born Again Hard
07. Engulfed In Liquid Hellfire
08. The Worm Has Turned For You
09. Spirit Of The Bayonet
10. Even The Jungle Wanted Him Dead
11. Royally Fucked Forever
PATHOLOGY (Brutal Death, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Unholy Descent qui sortira le 17 mai via Agonia Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Intro
2. Cult Of The Black Triangle
3. Hermetic Gateways
4. Psychotronic Abominations
5. Summon The Shadows
6. Whispers Of The Djinn
7. Archon
8. Malevolent Parasite
9. Diabolical Treachery
10. Demons In The Aether
11. Punishment Beyond Comprehension
12. Apostles Of Fire
13. A World Turned To Ashes
