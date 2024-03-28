Ezra Haynes a écrit : “Originally recorded during the same session as our last single, ‘Inhumation,’ we wanted to release ‘Iridescent’ to give our fans a little love before we full send our next album cycle. This stand-alone single was cut from the very cloth of ALLEGAEON's Elements Of The Infinite era. Perfect timing too, as we're about to head out on the North American leg of the Cancer Culture Tour with Decapitated, Speticflesh, and Kataklysm this April. It will be very cool to see how the newer material is received. Here we are, just about ten years from when we released the song ‘1.618.’ We still get asked to this very day about our wheel of subgenres, or, ‘Where's the crab?’ I'm really looking forward to the next ten-plus years of glizzies.”