Les news du 28 Mars 2024
Les news du 28 Mars 2024
|Le label espagnol Xtreem Music va rééditer le 7 mai prochain aux formats CD, cassette et vinyle le troisième et dernier album d'ADRAMELECH (Death Metal, Finlande) intitulé Terror Of Thousand Faces et sorti initialement en 2005.
01. Intro
02. Halls Of Human Tragedy
03. Descent To Eternal Torment
04. Bleeding For Supremacy
05. Suicide, Terrorize
06. I Don't Care About Your Murder
07. Slain In The Grace Of Thy Name
08. Book Of Flesh
09. Terror Of Thousand Faces
10. Orphica Holodemiurgia
|"Iridescent" est le titre d'un nouveau single dévoilé par ALLEGAEON (Death Metal Mélodique, USA). Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :
Ezra Haynes a écrit : “Originally recorded during the same session as our last single, ‘Inhumation,’ we wanted to release ‘Iridescent’ to give our fans a little love before we full send our next album cycle. This stand-alone single was cut from the very cloth of ALLEGAEON's Elements Of The Infinite era. Perfect timing too, as we're about to head out on the North American leg of the Cancer Culture Tour with Decapitated, Speticflesh, and Kataklysm this April. It will be very cool to see how the newer material is received. Here we are, just about ten years from when we released the song ‘1.618.’ We still get asked to this very day about our wheel of subgenres, or, ‘Where's the crab?’ I'm really looking forward to the next ten-plus years of glizzies.”
|NUCLEAR TOMB (Death / Thrash, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Terror Labyrinthian le 19 avril prochain sur Everlasting Spew Records. Après "Terror Labyrinthian" en voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Fatal Visions" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Obsoletion
02. Terror Labyrinthian
03. Fatal Visions
04. Dominance & Persecution
05. Vile Humanity
06. Manufacturing Consent
07. Parasitic (Live A Lie)
08. Born Into Torment
09. Ashen Lamb
