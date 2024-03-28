chargement...

Les news du 28 Mars 2024

News
Les news du 28 Mars 2024 Obscurial - Verberis - Septage - Hierophant - Death League - Conjureth - Flamekeeper - Suffer - Rotting Christ - Adramelech - Allegaeon - Nuclear Tomb
»
(Lien direct)
OBSCURIAL (Death Metal, Malaisie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Heretic le 22 avril via Memento Mori. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Maggot Incubation" :

01. Hexed
02. Blasphemous Cult
03. Circle Of Heretics
04. Maggot Incubation
05. Locust Plague
06. Serpentspawn
07. Carrion Disease
08. A Cure For Sickness
09. Endless Trauma

»
(Lien direct)
VERBERIS (Black/Death, Nouvelle-Zélande) sortira son nouveau disque The Apophatic Wilderness demain chez NoEvDia. Tracklist :

1. The Emptying of God [10:57]
2. Labyrinthine Privation [10:23]
3. Arteries Unto Ruin I [11:37]
4. Arteries Unto Ruin II [8:28]

»
(Lien direct)
SEPTAGE (Goregrind/Death, Danemark) offre son premier full-length Septic Worship en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP), Dark Descent Records (CD) et Extremely Rotten Productions (K7). Tracklist :

1. Inauguration of Septic Tank Release and Epic Faecal Sludge Chug-Off
2. Candidiasis French Kiss
3. Septic Baptism
4. Septic Deterioration and Decomposition (Lubricated in Feces for the Great Beyond)
5. Intolerant Spree of Infesting Forms (Septic Worship)
6. Bushmeat Banquet
7. Transilience of Parasitic Infestation (Septic Engorgement)
8. Emetic Rites
9. Fungi Licks (Of Septic Drainage Effluent)
10. Devastation of Intestinal Flora by Bushmeat and Infected Blood
11. Haris ve Afis Dalyarakların Hazin Sonu (Nihai İnfilak)
12. Jorden Raser Efter Menneskekød
13. Septic Septic
14. Airborne Droplets of the Infected
15. Başkasının Kusmuğu

»
(Lien direct)
HIEROPHANT (Black/Death, Italie) sort demain sur Dusktone Records un opus live intitulé Gateway to the Abyss et enregistré au Hellfest 2023. Tracklist :

01. Mortem Aeternam (Intro)
02. Seeds of Vengeance
03. Devil Incarnate
04. In Chaos, In Death
05. Death Siege
06. Nemesis of thy Mortals

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH LEAGUE (Melodic Death Metal, Grèce) sortira son premier longue-durée Inferno le 16 août chez Theogonia Records. Tracklist :

01. Infernal Dust
02. Hysteric Epidemic
03. Approaching the Madness
04. Closer to the End
05. Fall from Grace
06. Annihilated Race
07. Next in Line
08. Death League
09. Enchant the Evil Spirit
10. Fail in Secrecy

»
(Lien direct)
CONJURETH (Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Everlasting Spew Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel album au deuxième semestre.

»
(Lien direct)
FLAMEKEEPER (Epic Heavy/Power/Black, Suède) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 10 mai via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. New Wild World
2. Flamekeeper
3. The Golden Spark
4. Raise the Banner
5. Stray yet Still Free
6. Us and Them (The Song of the Voiceless)
7. Death, You'll Tremble to Take Me
8. As One with Light
9. The Roads of Rome

»
(Lien direct)
SUFFER (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé à cette adresse son nouvel album Grand Canvas of the Aesthete en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Wise Blood Records. Tracklist :

1. Grand Canvas Of The Aesthete
2. Ashened Frolic; The Exquisite Promenade
3. Plentiful - Copious - Bountiful
4. Inhalent Caustic Foray
5. The Fetching Cranley Gardens
6. Carnal Flesh Parade
7. Pernicious Precarious Mess
8. Human Primal Cuts

»
(Lien direct)
ROTTING CHRIST (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Pro Xristoy qui sortira le 24 mai via Season Of Mist. "Saoirse" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
Le label espagnol Xtreem Music va rééditer le 7 mai prochain aux formats CD, cassette et vinyle le troisième et dernier album d'ADRAMELECH (Death Metal, Finlande) intitulé Terror Of Thousand Faces et sorti initialement en 2005.

01. Intro
02. Halls Of Human Tragedy
03. Descent To Eternal Torment
04. Bleeding For Supremacy
05. Suicide, Terrorize
06. I Don't Care About Your Murder
07. Slain In The Grace Of Thy Name
08. Book Of Flesh
09. Terror Of Thousand Faces
10. Orphica Holodemiurgia

»
(Lien direct)
"Iridescent" est le titre d'un nouveau single dévoilé par ALLEGAEON (Death Metal Mélodique, USA). Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :

Ezra Haynes a écrit : “Originally recorded during the same session as our last single, ‘Inhumation,’ we wanted to release ‘Iridescent’ to give our fans a little love before we full send our next album cycle. This stand-alone single was cut from the very cloth of ALLEGAEON's Elements Of The Infinite era. Perfect timing too, as we're about to head out on the North American leg of the Cancer Culture Tour with Decapitated, Speticflesh, and Kataklysm this April. It will be very cool to see how the newer material is received. Here we are, just about ten years from when we released the song ‘1.618.’ We still get asked to this very day about our wheel of subgenres, or, ‘Where's the crab?’ I'm really looking forward to the next ten-plus years of glizzies.”


»
(Lien direct)
NUCLEAR TOMB (Death / Thrash, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Terror Labyrinthian le 19 avril prochain sur Everlasting Spew Records. Après "Terror Labyrinthian" en voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Fatal Visions" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Obsoletion
02. Terror Labyrinthian
03. Fatal Visions
04. Dominance & Persecution
05. Vile Humanity
06. Manufacturing Consent
07. Parasitic (Live A Lie)
08. Born Into Torment
09. Ashen Lamb
28 Mars 2024

