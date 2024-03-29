»

(Lien direct) MÜTIILATION (Black Metal, France) vient de sortir via Osmose Productions son nouvel album intitulé Black Metal Cult. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :



01. Black Metal Cult

02. Hominicide

03. From The Plains Of Ice And Death

04. Into The Cursed Necropolis

05. The Fall Of Islam

06. The Mirror Of Disillusion



