COFFIN STORM (Heavy / Doom / Thrash, Norvège) est le nom d'un nouveau projet réunissant Fenriz (Darkthrone, ex-Isengard...), Apollyon (Aura Noir, ex-Dødheimsgard...) et Bestial Tormentor (Nekromantheon (live)). Le trio sort aujourd'hui sur Peaceville Records son premier album intitulé Arcana Rising. Il est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Over Frozen Moors
02. Arcana Rising
03. Open the Gallows
04. Eighty-Five And Seven Miles
05. Ceaseless Abandon
06. Clockwork Cult
Par Kiki Bastien
Par Niktareum
Par Keyser
Par AdicTo
Par AxGxB
Par Funky Globe
Par Sakrifiss
Par totalagony
Par Mera
Par Dismembouille
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Tantalustorment
Par coreandcoupdate