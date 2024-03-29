chargement...

Les news du 29 Mars 2024

News
Les news du 29 Mars 2024 Cantique Lépreux - Demored - Coffin Storm - Mütiilation
»
(Lien direct)
Aujourd'hui sort sur Eisenwald le nouvel album de CANTIQUE LÉPREUX (Black Metal, Canada) intitulé Le Bannissement. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Le Ravissement
02. Fuir
03. Rivières Rompues
04. Archétypes
05. Par La Gueule Des Fantômes
06. Le Rêve Primordial
07. Consécration

»
(Lien direct)
DEMORED (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Well Of Liquid Souls le 19 avril sur Neckbreaker Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Wipe Useless Shells" :

»
(Lien direct)
COFFIN STORM (Heavy / Doom / Thrash, Norvège) est le nom d'un nouveau projet réunissant Fenriz (Darkthrone, ex-Isengard...), Apollyon (Aura Noir, ex-Dødheimsgard...) et Bestial Tormentor (Nekromantheon (live)). Le trio sort aujourd'hui sur Peaceville Records son premier album intitulé Arcana Rising. Il est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Over Frozen Moors
02. Arcana Rising
03. Open the Gallows
04. Eighty-Five And Seven Miles
05. Ceaseless Abandon
06. Clockwork Cult

»
(Lien direct)
MÜTIILATION (Black Metal, France) vient de sortir via Osmose Productions son nouvel album intitulé Black Metal Cult. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Black Metal Cult
02. Hominicide
03. From The Plains Of Ice And Death
04. Into The Cursed Necropolis
05. The Fall Of Islam
06. The Mirror Of Disillusion
Thrasho AxGxB
29 Mars 2024

