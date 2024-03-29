Les news du 29 Mars 2024
Les news du 29 Mars 2024 Coffin Storm - Mütiilation
|COFFIN STORM (Heavy / Doom / Thrash, Norvège) est le nom d'un nouveau projet réunissant Fenriz (Darkthrone, ex-Isengard...), Apollyon (Aura Noir, ex-Dødheimsgard...) et Bestial Tormentor (Nekromantheon (live)). Le trio sort aujourd'hui sur Peaceville Records son premier album intitulé Arcana Rising. Il est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Over Frozen Moors
02. Arcana Rising
03. Open the Gallows
04. Eighty-Five And Seven Miles
05. Ceaseless Abandon
06. Clockwork Cult
|MÜTIILATION (Black Metal, France) vient de sortir via Osmose Productions son nouvel album intitulé Black Metal Cult. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Black Metal Cult
02. Hominicide
03. From The Plains Of Ice And Death
04. Into The Cursed Necropolis
05. The Fall Of Islam
06. The Mirror Of Disillusion
