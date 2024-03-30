chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
62 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 30 Mars 2024
 Les news du 30 Mars 2024 - ... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Cryptosis + Cynic + Obscura
 Cryptosis + Cynic + Obscura - (R)
Par Kiki Bastien		   
Les news du 28 Mars 2024
 Les news du 28 Mars 2024 - ... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Profanation
 Profanation - Skull Crushin... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Slimelord
 Slimelord - Chytridiomycosi... (C)
Par AdicTo		   
Spectral Wound
 Spectral Wound - Infernal D... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Sodom
 Sodom - Tapping The Vein (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Severoth
 Severoth - By the Way of Li... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Panzerchrist
 Panzerchrist - All Witches ... (C)
Par totalagony		   
The Focus of a Valediction European Tour 2024
 The Focus of a Valediction ... (R)
Par Mera		   
Chapel Of Disease
 Chapel Of Disease - Echoes ... (C)
Par Dismembouille		   
Dissimulator
 Dissimulator - Lower Form R... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Blood Red Throne
 Blood Red Throne - Nonagon (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Carnage
 Carnage - Dark Recollections (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Expulsion
 Expulsion - Wasteworld (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   

Les news du 30 Mars 2024

News
Les news du 30 Mars 2024 Brakel - Veriteras - Trails of Anguish - Hour Of Penance
»
(Lien direct)
BRAKEL (Black Metal/Noise, Belgique) a mis en ligne le titre "Kwadeplas" extrait de son premier long-format Wranger Wanen à venir le 1er mai sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Overdal
2. Kwadeplas
3. Grauwkraal
4. Tegen Geweten
5. Dwaalrag
6. Oude Maart
7. Blâan
8. Zonderling En Drang
9. Nevel Neer

»
(Lien direct)
VERITERAS (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Celestial Darkness" tiré de son nouvel album The Dark Horizon prévu le 11 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :

1 - Certainty
2 - Celestial Darkness
3 - Abyss
4 - Last Rites
5 - Sanctuary
6 - Manufactured Dreams
7 - Blinding
8 - Retrograde
9 - Light in the Darkness

»
(Lien direct)
TRAILS OF ANGUISH (Black Metal, Québec) va sortir le 17 mai via Hessian Firm une compilation posthume intitulée Scathed Gaping Misery de ses deux EP Relentless Abhorrence (2001) et Scarred Memento (2003). Tracklist :

1. Beyond Charismatic Sickness
2. The Scythe Of Engrieved Melancholia
3. Laments of Martyrised Innocence
4. Reaping Life's Frailty
5. ...And Desolated Trails Of Anguish
6. Useless (The Final Soliloquy)
7. Haunting
8. Spectral Life Scars
9. Scathed, Gaping Misery
10. Rebirth

»
(Lien direct)
HOUR OF PENANCE (Brutal Death, Italie) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Birthright Abolished" issu de son nouvel opus Devotion qui sort le 5 avril sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Devotion for Tyranny
2. Parasitic Chain of Command
3. Birthright Abolished
4. Retaliate
5. Breathe the Dust of their Dead
6. The Morality of Warfare
7. Severance
8. The Ravenous Heralds
9. A Desert Called Peace
10. Spiralling into Decline
Thrasho Keyser
30 Mars 2024

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Niktareum citer
Niktareum
30/03/2024 00:53
Pas dégueu le titre de Hour Of Penance ! Headbang

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Hour Of Penance
 Hour Of Penance
Death Metal - 1999 - Italie		   
Trichomoniasis
Harvest of the Killing Fields
Lire la chronique
The Hope Conspiracy
Confusion​/​Chaos​/​Misery ...
Lire la chronique
Khold
Du dømmes til død
Lire la chronique
Chloroma
Chloroma (EP)
Lire la chronique
Chain Whip
Call Of The Knife
Lire la chronique
Sacrofuck
Świ​ę​ta Krew
Lire la chronique
Profanation
Skull Crushing Violence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Slimelord
Chytridiomycosis Relinquished
Lire la chronique
Carnal Savagery
Into The Abysmal Void
Lire la chronique
Cryptosis + Cynic + Obscura
Lire le live report
Redstone
Immortal (EP)
Lire la chronique
Etoile Filante
Mare Tranquillitatis
Lire la chronique
Order of Nosferat
The Absence of Grace
Lire la chronique
Hargne
Le chant du coq
Lire la chronique
Deliver the Suffering
Unleash the Chaos (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dripping Decay
Festering Grotesqueries
Lire la chronique
Dissimulator
Lower Form Resistance
Lire la chronique
RüYYn
Chapter II: The Flames, The...
Lire la chronique
Teitanblood
Seven Chalices
Lire la chronique
Blood Red Throne
Nonagon
Lire la chronique
Severoth
By the Way of Light (Шляхом...
Lire la chronique
Mathilde
32 décembre
Lire la chronique
The Focus of a Valediction European Tour 2024
Cryptosis + Cynic + Obscura
Lire le live report
Fleshwater
We're Not Here To Be Loved
Lire la chronique
Houwitser
Sentinel Beast
Lire la chronique
Chapel Of Disease
Echoes Of Light
Lire la chronique
No Mercy
Widespread Bloodshed... Lov...
Lire la chronique
A Somber Funeral
Summertime Sorrow
Lire la chronique
Purulency
Transcendent Unveiling Of D...
Lire la chronique
Panzerchrist
All Witches Shall Burn (EP)
Lire la chronique