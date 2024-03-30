»

(Lien direct) TRAILS OF ANGUISH (Black Metal, Québec) va sortir le 17 mai via Hessian Firm une compilation posthume intitulée Scathed Gaping Misery de ses deux EP Relentless Abhorrence (2001) et Scarred Memento (2003). Tracklist :



1. Beyond Charismatic Sickness

2. The Scythe Of Engrieved Melancholia

3. Laments of Martyrised Innocence

4. Reaping Life's Frailty

5. ...And Desolated Trails Of Anguish

6. Useless (The Final Soliloquy)

7. Haunting

8. Spectral Life Scars

9. Scathed, Gaping Misery

10. Rebirth



<a href="https://trailsofanguish.bandcamp.com/album/scathed-gaping-misery">Scathed Gaping Misery de Trails of Anguish</a>