TRAILS OF ANGUISH (Black Metal, Québec) va sortir le 17 mai via Hessian Firm une compilation posthume intitulée Scathed Gaping Misery de ses deux EP Relentless Abhorrence (2001) et Scarred Memento (2003). Tracklist :
1. Beyond Charismatic Sickness
2. The Scythe Of Engrieved Melancholia
3. Laments of Martyrised Innocence
4. Reaping Life's Frailty
5. ...And Desolated Trails Of Anguish
6. Useless (The Final Soliloquy)
7. Haunting
8. Spectral Life Scars
9. Scathed, Gaping Misery
10. Rebirth
HOUR OF PENANCE (Brutal Death, Italie) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Birthright Abolished" issu de son nouvel opus Devotion qui sort le 5 avril sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Devotion for Tyranny
2. Parasitic Chain of Command
3. Birthright Abolished
4. Retaliate
5. Breathe the Dust of their Dead
6. The Morality of Warfare
7. Severance
8. The Ravenous Heralds
9. A Desert Called Peace
10. Spiralling into Decline
