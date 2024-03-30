|
Les news du 30 Mars 2024
News
Les news du 30 Mars 2024 Ulterror - Inborn Tendency - Child - Ultio - Comaniac - Hemotoxin - Sundowner - Discordant Meditation - Adversarial - Antagonyze - Mons Veneris - Sulphur and Mercury - Vermeth - Brakel - Veriteras - Trails of Anguish - Hour Of Penance
|»
|ULTERROR (Technical Death Metal, Finlande) vient de publier son premier long-format Transcendent Origins chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Iris
02. Greater Sublimations of Cosmic Panic
03. Born Anew As One
04. Aether Expedition
05. Cryogenesis
06. Death Aegis Exhumation
07. Beyond The Blackened Veil Of Magellan
08. Vector Nebula
09. Hollow Vessel Parasitization
10. Undying Storms Of Divine Immolation
|
|»
|INBORN TENDENCY (Melodic Death/Groove, Finlande) a dévoilé un nouveau titre, "Death do us part".
|
|»
|CHILD (Grindcore, Suède) a sorti hier sur Suicide Records son nouvel opus Shitegeist que vous pouvez découvrir en intégralité à cette adresse. Tracklist :
01. Shitegeist
02. Mass Crowning
03. Tin Foil Party
04. Time Island
05. I Will Refuse
06. Golden Chasms
07. Creative Inventions of Killing
08. Same Smite Subside
09. Glowing Kids
10. Welfare Collapse
11. Swiper
|
|»
|Le one-man band ULTIO (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel EP Cor le 23 mai via Brucia Records. Tracklist :
1 - Spikes (04:21)
2 - The Grey Inferno (05:14)
3 - Wretchedness (04:43)
4 - A Thousand Times More (05:16)
5 - Looking For Eyes (05:19)
6 - Cor (06:02)
|
|»
|COMANIAC (Thrash Metal, Suisse) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Desolation Manifest" extrait de son dernier album None For All (2023).
|
|»
|Intitulé When Time Becomes Loss, le nouvel album d'HEMOTOXIN (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 5 mai sur Pulverised Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Call From The Abyss" :
01. Morbid Reflections
02. Call From The Abyss
03. Malediction
04. Abstract Commands
05. Conscious Descent
06. Reborn In Tragedy
07. When Time Becomes Loss
|
|»
|SUNDOWNER (Sludge/Stoner, Australie) sortira son nouvel album Lysergic Ritual le 20 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Degenerate Subculture
2. Lysergic Ritual
3. Substance Abuse
4. 13 Foot High
5. Mobile Kill Room
6. Defilement
7. The High Priestess
8. Paranoia Sect
|
|»
|DISCORDANT MEDITATION (Experimental Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir au format vinyle chez Dawnbreed Records et Ixiol Productions une compilation éponyme regroupant ses trois enregistrements de 2022 et 2023. Tracklist :
01. Verses of Desecration
02. Festering Black Fractals
03. Quandaries of Endless Mystery
04. Enter Eternity
05. Dementia
06. Ego Death
07. Possessed by Foreign Identities
08. Psychic Torment (feat. Ben Peddie)
09. Chronophobia
10. My Form Becomes Formless
11. Behold Infinity (feat. Rick Blundo)
|
|»
|ADVERSARIAL (Black/Death, Canada) sera de retour le 31 mai via Dark Descent Records avec un nouveau disque baptisé Solitude with the Eternal. Tracklist :
1. Beware the Howling Darkness on Thine Left Shoulder
2. Hatred Kiln of Vengeance
3. Witness to the Eternal Light
4. Death is an Advisor in the Woods of the Devil
5. Crushed Into the Kingdom of Darkness
6. Merging Within the Destroyer
7. Fanes at the Engur
8. Endless Maze of Blackest Dominion
|
|»
|ANTAGONYZE (Death Metal, Chili) a publié le morceau "Hidden Wisdom" tiré de son premier longue-durée Interpretations of the Unknown Wilderness qui sort le 19 avril sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Forest Whisper
2. Interior Entity
3. Inside Journey
4. Deadly Sorrow
5. Unknown Wilderness
6. Paradoxical Panic Essence
7. Echoes From Soul
8. Hidden Wisdom
9. Shiny Dark Star
10. Segregado
|
|»
|MONS VENERIS (Black Metal, Portugal) a dévoilé le titre "Whisperers of the Plague" issu de son nouvel opus Ascent Into Draconian Abyss prévu le 1er mai chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Ascent into Draconian Abyss [21:50]
2. Whisperers of the Plague [7:23]
3. ... of Perversion and Evil [9:05]
4. Chant to the Unknown [5:15]
|
|»
|SULPHUR AND MERCURY (Heavy Metal avec notamment Jason Netherton de Misery Index, Italie) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Venereal Levitation" extrait de son premier EP Alchemia Prophetica à venir le 12 avril via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Presagio del Maligno (introduzione)
2. Invoke the Adversary (Pugnali di Megiddo)
3. Lightless Slumber
4. Venereal Levitation (Voci dall'aria)
5. Entombed in Necrodust
6. Heads Will Roll (Satan cover)
|
|»
|VERMETH (Black Metal, France) vient de rééditer son premier long-format Your Ruin... 2001) au format CD digisleeve sur Battlesk'rs Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro (Your Ruin...)
2. The Black Legions
3. Eternal Dark Being
4. Let Blood Flow
5. Unholy Rapture
6. Black Remembrance
7. Die Bastard
8. Outro
|
|»
|BRAKEL (Black Metal/Noise, Belgique) a mis en ligne le titre "Kwadeplas" extrait de son premier long-format Wranger Wanen à venir le 1er mai sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Overdal
2. Kwadeplas
3. Grauwkraal
4. Tegen Geweten
5. Dwaalrag
6. Oude Maart
7. Blâan
8. Zonderling En Drang
9. Nevel Neer
|
|»
|VERITERAS (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Celestial Darkness" tiré de son nouvel album The Dark Horizon prévu le 11 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :
1 - Certainty
2 - Celestial Darkness
3 - Abyss
4 - Last Rites
5 - Sanctuary
6 - Manufactured Dreams
7 - Blinding
8 - Retrograde
9 - Light in the Darkness
|
|»
|TRAILS OF ANGUISH (Black Metal, Québec) va sortir le 17 mai via Hessian Firm une compilation posthume intitulée Scathed Gaping Misery de ses deux EP Relentless Abhorrence (2001) et Scarred Memento (2003). Tracklist :
1. Beyond Charismatic Sickness
2. The Scythe Of Engrieved Melancholia
3. Laments of Martyrised Innocence
4. Reaping Life's Frailty
5. ...And Desolated Trails Of Anguish
6. Useless (The Final Soliloquy)
7. Haunting
8. Spectral Life Scars
9. Scathed, Gaping Misery
10. Rebirth
|
|»
|HOUR OF PENANCE (Brutal Death, Italie) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Birthright Abolished" issu de son nouvel opus Devotion qui sort le 5 avril sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Devotion for Tyranny
2. Parasitic Chain of Command
3. Birthright Abolished
4. Retaliate
5. Breathe the Dust of their Dead
6. The Morality of Warfare
7. Severance
8. The Ravenous Heralds
9. A Desert Called Peace
10. Spiralling into Decline
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
|
Pas dégueu le titre de Hour Of Penance !
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
30/03/2024 00:53