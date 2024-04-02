Les news du 2 Avril 2024
Les news du 2 Avril 2024 Reversed - Lucifuge - Windswept
|REVERSED (Death/Black/Thrash, Canada) sortira son premier long-format Wildly Possessed le 24 mai sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Wildly Possessed
2. Maelstrom Juggernaut
3. Hungry Graves
4. Beneath Evil Eyes
5. Final Death
6. Rusted Breath
7. Black Seed
|LUCIFUGE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Gates of the Eternal Night" extrait de son nouvel album Hexensabbat prévu le 24 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Gates of the Eternal Night
2. Hexensabbat
3. The Court of the Profane
4. No Sun Shall Rise
5. Into Eternal Sleep
6. The Sign of Cain
7. An Oath of Blood and Fire
8. Enter the Realms of Death
9. They Come in Legions
10. Cursed to Eternity
11. The Destruction of the Sword
|WINDSWEPT (Black Metal, Ukraine) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé Der eine, wahre König le 31 mai via Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :
1. Verbrannte Brücken [5:25]
2. Die Bürde der Erinnerungen [7:04]
3. Drangsal [5:03]
4. Jedes Todes Lohn [10:32]
