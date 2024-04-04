chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
109 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Civerous
 Civerous - Maze Envy (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Purification
 Purification - Perfect Doct... (C)
Par omnio85		   
Vitriol
 Vitriol - Suffer & Become (C)
Par Mitch		   
Headless Hunter
 Headless Hunter - The Under... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Corpus Offal
 Corpus Offal - Demo 2024 (D... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Album Release « Of Grace and Gravity »
 Album Release « Of Grace an... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Krabathor
 Krabathor - Orthodox (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Severoth
 Severoth - By the Way of Li... (C)
Par harbardr		   
CARNIFEX
 CARNIFEX - (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 30 Mars 2024
 Les news du 30 Mars 2024 - ... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Cryptosis + Cynic + Obscura
 Cryptosis + Cynic + Obscura - (R)
Par Kiki Bastien		   
Les news du 28 Mars 2024
 Les news du 28 Mars 2024 - ... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Profanation
 Profanation - Skull Crushin... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Slimelord
 Slimelord - Chytridiomycosi... (C)
Par AdicTo		   
Spectral Wound
 Spectral Wound - Infernal D... (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 4 Avril 2024

News
Les news du 4 Avril 2024 Totengott - Limbonic Art - Hextar - Drift into Black - Ixion - Tenebrific - Protosequence - Eigenstate Zero - Kvadrat - Black Wound - Hanging Garden - Ossilegium - Summoner's Circle - Moisson Livide - Aoryst - Rogga Johansson - Lament in Winter's Night - Crippled Fingers - Wrektomb - Cardiac Arrest - Magistraal - Darkend
»
(Lien direct)
TOTENGOTT (Doom / Black / Thrash Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé Beyond The Veil qui sortira le 1er juillet via Hammerheart Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé...

1. Inner Flame
2. Sons Of The Serpent
3. Marrow Of The Soul
4. The Architect
5. Beyond The Veil Part I: Mirrors Of Doom
6. Beyond The Veil Part II: Necromancer
7. The Golden Crest (The Ritual, The Curse, The Path, The Light)

»
(Lien direct)
LIMBONIC ART (Black Metal occulte et cosmique, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Opus Daemoniacal qui sortira le 28 juin via Kyrck Productions & Armour. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Ad Astra Et Abyssos
2. Deify Thy Master
3. Consigned To The Flames
4. Vir Triumphalis
5. I Am Your Demon
6. The Wrath Of Storms
7. Ars Diavoli

»
(Lien direct)
HEXTAR (Heavy/Power, Italie) a posté le titre "Hour of Glory" tiré de son premier long-format Doomsayer prévu le 24 mai sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Skies of Strife
2. Nothing is Eternal
3. The Otherwordly Sin
4. Hour of Glory
5. Crestfallen Hunter's Tale
6. The Fight Beyond the Sleep
7. A Requiem for Fools
8. Doomsayer
9. The Story So Far

»
(Lien direct)
DRIFT INTO BLACK (Gothic/Doom, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Voices Beneath the Rubble le 28 juin chez Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1. The Horns of Despair
2. In Turmoil
3. The Great Machine
4. Voices Beneath the Rubble
5. Last Hope
6. Forever King
7. Blood Storm
8. What's Left In The Fire
9. Turning Of The Tide
10. December

»
(Lien direct)
IXION (Atmospheric Doom Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album Evolution le 16 avril au format numérique puis fin octobre via Finisterian Dead End/Season of Mist en physique. Tracklist :

1. The withering of the flesh
2. In fear of the machines
3. The weight of ignorance
4. A chimeric dream Part 1
5. Afterlife

»
(Lien direct)
TENEBRIFIC (Blackened Death Metal avec des membres de Golgothan Remains et Decrepid, Australie) a dévoilé sur ce lien son premier EP Labyrinth of Anguish à paraître le 8 avril. Tracklist :

01. Harmony ov Suffering
02. Tormenting Shadows
03. The Final Offering

»
(Lien direct)
PROTOSEQUENCE (Technical Death Metal, Canada) offre à cette adresse son premier full-length Bestiary en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :

1. Sam
2. Baroness, Pt.1: A Falling Knife
3. Baroness, Pt.2: The Handles We Reach For
4. Imlerith
5. The Caveat
6. Neither Fair Nor Equal
7. Twelve Ropes

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-mand band EIGENSTATE ZERO (Progressive Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque The Malthusian le 17 mai en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band KVADRAT (Dissonant Black/Death, Grèce) offre son premier longue-durée The Horrible Dissonance of Oblivion en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui chez Nuclear Winter Records, Desolate Depths et Total Dissonance Worship. Tracklist :

1. Υπόγειος Λαβύρινθος (Underground maze)
2. -4°C
3. Σηπτική Ανυπαρξία (Septic Inexistence)
4. Αμνησία (Amnesia)
5. Γυάλινα Μάτια (Eyes made of glass)
6. Η Φρικτή Δυσαρμονία της Λήθης (The horrible dissonance of oblivion)
7. Ολική Αποσύνθεση (Total Decay)

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK WOUND (Death/Doom, Suède) va éditer au format CD son premier long-format Warping Structure (2023) le 31 mai via Chaos Records au format CD. Tracklist :

1. Dread [5:17]
2. Warping Structure [7:14]
3. Rag [3:23]
4. Sworn [9:22]
5. Trench Blast [4:29]
6. Vermin Firstborn [10:22]

»
(Lien direct)
HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo live de "The Construct" extrait de son nouvel EP Citylight Sessions qui reprend des morceaux de son dernier opus The Garden en version dark synth-pop/rock. Sortie le 19 avril sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. The Journey (Live Remake)
2. The Four Winds (Live Remake)
3. The Garden (Live Remake)
4. The Fireside (Live Remake)
5. The Construct (Live Remake)

»
(Lien direct)
OSSILEGIUM (Black Metal, USA) propose en écoute à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son premier full-length The Gods Below dont la sortie est programmée pour le 3 mai chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Nightborn
2. Serpentine Shadows
3. The Winds of Astaroth
4. Beyond the Clandestine
5. The Heart of Darkness
6. To Reach The Eternal Ends
7. Constellationrise
8. The Gods Below
9. Planar Nexus

»
(Lien direct)
SUMMONER'S CIRCLE (Progressive Doom/Death/Black, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Cult Of The Dead Son" figurant sur son nouvel album Cult qui sort le 24 mai via Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1. Apostle's Dogma
2. Cult Of The Dead
3. Shroud Of Humanity
4. Irreverence of the Cross
5. Thirst of the Vulture
6. Profit Of Death
7. Dogmatic Defilings

»
(Lien direct)
MOISSON LIVIDE (Black/Folk/Heavy, France) sortira son premier longue-durée Sent Empèri Gascon le 3 mai sur Antiq Records. Tracklist :

1 - La sèrp d’Isavit
2 - Sus l’arròda
3 - L’òmi xens passat
4 - Sent Empèri Gascon
5 - Passejada dolorosa
6 - A.C.A.B. (Armanhaqués Comandò Anti-Borgesòts)
7 - Caçaire d’eternitat

Durée totale : 44min20

»
(Lien direct)
AORYST (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Call Of The Void" issu de son premier long-format Relics Of Time prévu le 2 mai chez MDD Records.

»
(Lien direct)
ROGGA JOHANSSON (Death Metal, Suède) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Otherworld via Iron, Blood and Death Corporation. Tracklist :

Through the Infinite Woods
Drops of Mercury
Titan Flesh
Otherworld
The Forest Nymph
The Garden of the Morbidly Insane
And He Threw Big Rocks
Mordbrand II
Aftermath (Mordbrand III)

»
(Lien direct)
LAMENT IN WINTER'S NIGHT (Black Metal, Australie) a posté le morceau "The Night Beckons in Yellow and Blue" tiré de son nouvel opus Whereunto the Twilight Leads à venir dans le courant de l'année sur Hells Headbangers.

»
(Lien direct)
CRIPPLED FINGERS (Thrash/Hardcore, République Tchèque) sortira demain son nouvel album Through the Pain. Tracklist :

1. Torch
2. Soul Decay
3. One In a Million
4. Moshpit Killing Machine
5. Die Where You Stand (.feat Thiago of Worst)
6. Born In Failure
7. Stitches
8. Out Of Time
9. Bigger Than God

Durée totale : 32:32

»
(Lien direct)
WREKTOMB (Death/Doom, USA) offre son premier long-format Bovine Mockeries of Human Posturing en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 5 avril via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Gored Into Reality [7:29]
2. Unexpected Encounters with Nature [9:10]
3. Quantumcreep [9:01]
4. Society Supported Psychopaths [6:15]
5. This Decay of Me [10:35]

»
(Lien direct)
CARDIAC ARREST (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Stench of Eternity le 17 mai chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Maggot This One
2. Victims to the Blasphemy
3. Beg, Plead, Crawl
4. Means to an End
5. Bullets are the Only Cure
6. In the Name of Suffering
7. Born to be Buried
8. No Human Will
9. This is How You Die
10. From Civilized to Sadistic

»
(Lien direct)
MAGISTRAAL (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne le titre "Waar leed zich eeuwig voedt" extrait de son premier EP Fantoom van de Deemsterburcht à venir le 16 avril au format numérique. Tracklist :

1. Waar leed zich eeuwig voedt [5:21]
2. Mijn brandend licht [11:29]
3. Fantoom van de Deemsterburcht [4:37]

»
(Lien direct)
DARKEND (Black Metal, Italie) a signé sur Time to Kill Records pour la sortie dans le courant de l'année de son nouvel album Viaticum.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
4 Avril 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Necromanteum EU/UK Tour 2024
 Necromanteum EU/UK Tour 2024
Le 27 Mars 2024 à Paris, France (Machine du Moulin Rouge)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Cardiac Arrest
 Cardiac Arrest
Death Metal - 1997 - Etats-Unis		   
Darkend
 Darkend
Black Metal de pucelle - 2006 - Italie		   
Hanging Garden
 Hanging Garden
Doom/Death/Post-rock - 2004 - Finlande		   
Limbonic Art
 Limbonic Art
Black Metal occulte et cosmique - 1993 - Norvège		   
Ossilegium
 Ossilegium
2020 - Etats-Unis		   
Rogga Johansson
 Rogga Johansson
Death Metal - 2017 - Suède		   
Totengott
 Totengott
Doom / Black / Thrash Metal - 2013 - Espagne		   
Civerous
Maze Envy
Lire la chronique
Headless Hunter
The Undertaker
Lire la chronique
Corpus Offal
Demo 2024 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Vitriol
Suffer & Become
Lire la chronique
Halny
Zawrat
Lire la chronique
CARNIFEX
Lire l'interview
Exa
Left in Shards
Lire la chronique
Album Release « Of Grace and Gravity »
Merrimack + Morte Incandesc...
Lire le live report
Darkestrah
Nomad
Lire la chronique
Master
Saints Dispelled
Lire la chronique
Krabathor
Orthodox
Lire la chronique
Trichomoniasis
Harvest of the Killing Fields
Lire la chronique
The Hope Conspiracy
Confusion​/​Chaos​/​Misery ...
Lire la chronique
Khold
Du dømmes til død
Lire la chronique
Chloroma
Chloroma (EP)
Lire la chronique
Chain Whip
Call Of The Knife
Lire la chronique
Sacrofuck
Świ​ę​ta Krew
Lire la chronique
Profanation
Skull Crushing Violence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Slimelord
Chytridiomycosis Relinquished
Lire la chronique
Carnal Savagery
Into The Abysmal Void
Lire la chronique
Cryptosis + Cynic + Obscura
Lire le live report
Redstone
Immortal (EP)
Lire la chronique
Etoile Filante
Mare Tranquillitatis
Lire la chronique
Order of Nosferat
The Absence of Grace
Lire la chronique
Hargne
Le chant du coq
Lire la chronique
Deliver the Suffering
Unleash the Chaos (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dripping Decay
Festering Grotesqueries
Lire la chronique
Dissimulator
Lower Form Resistance
Lire la chronique
RüYYn
Chapter II: The Flames, The...
Lire la chronique
Teitanblood
Seven Chalices
Lire la chronique