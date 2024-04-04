|
Les news du 4 Avril 2024
News
Les news du 4 Avril 2024 Totengott - Limbonic Art - Hextar - Drift into Black - Ixion - Tenebrific - Protosequence - Eigenstate Zero - Kvadrat - Black Wound - Hanging Garden - Ossilegium - Summoner's Circle - Moisson Livide - Aoryst - Rogga Johansson - Lament in Winter's Night - Crippled Fingers - Wrektomb - Cardiac Arrest - Magistraal - Darkend
|»
|TOTENGOTT (Doom / Black / Thrash Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé Beyond The Veil qui sortira le 1er juillet via Hammerheart Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé...
1. Inner Flame
2. Sons Of The Serpent
3. Marrow Of The Soul
4. The Architect
5. Beyond The Veil Part I: Mirrors Of Doom
6. Beyond The Veil Part II: Necromancer
7. The Golden Crest (The Ritual, The Curse, The Path, The Light)
|
|»
|LIMBONIC ART (Black Metal occulte et cosmique, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Opus Daemoniacal qui sortira le 28 juin via Kyrck Productions & Armour. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Ad Astra Et Abyssos
2. Deify Thy Master
3. Consigned To The Flames
4. Vir Triumphalis
5. I Am Your Demon
6. The Wrath Of Storms
7. Ars Diavoli
|
|»
|HEXTAR (Heavy/Power, Italie) a posté le titre "Hour of Glory" tiré de son premier long-format Doomsayer prévu le 24 mai sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Skies of Strife
2. Nothing is Eternal
3. The Otherwordly Sin
4. Hour of Glory
5. Crestfallen Hunter's Tale
6. The Fight Beyond the Sleep
7. A Requiem for Fools
8. Doomsayer
9. The Story So Far
|
|»
|DRIFT INTO BLACK (Gothic/Doom, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Voices Beneath the Rubble le 28 juin chez Black Lion Records. Tracklist :
1. The Horns of Despair
2. In Turmoil
3. The Great Machine
4. Voices Beneath the Rubble
5. Last Hope
6. Forever King
7. Blood Storm
8. What's Left In The Fire
9. Turning Of The Tide
10. December
|
|»
|IXION (Atmospheric Doom Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album Evolution le 16 avril au format numérique puis fin octobre via Finisterian Dead End/Season of Mist en physique. Tracklist :
1. The withering of the flesh
2. In fear of the machines
3. The weight of ignorance
4. A chimeric dream Part 1
5. Afterlife
|
|»
|TENEBRIFIC (Blackened Death Metal avec des membres de Golgothan Remains et Decrepid, Australie) a dévoilé sur ce lien son premier EP Labyrinth of Anguish à paraître le 8 avril. Tracklist :
01. Harmony ov Suffering
02. Tormenting Shadows
03. The Final Offering
|
|»
|PROTOSEQUENCE (Technical Death Metal, Canada) offre à cette adresse son premier full-length Bestiary en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :
1. Sam
2. Baroness, Pt.1: A Falling Knife
3. Baroness, Pt.2: The Handles We Reach For
4. Imlerith
5. The Caveat
6. Neither Fair Nor Equal
7. Twelve Ropes
|
|»
|Le one-mand band EIGENSTATE ZERO (Progressive Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque The Malthusian le 17 mai en auto-production.
|
|»
|Le one-man band KVADRAT (Dissonant Black/Death, Grèce) offre son premier longue-durée The Horrible Dissonance of Oblivion en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui chez Nuclear Winter Records, Desolate Depths et Total Dissonance Worship. Tracklist :
1. Υπόγειος Λαβύρινθος (Underground maze)
2. -4°C
3. Σηπτική Ανυπαρξία (Septic Inexistence)
4. Αμνησία (Amnesia)
5. Γυάλινα Μάτια (Eyes made of glass)
6. Η Φρικτή Δυσαρμονία της Λήθης (The horrible dissonance of oblivion)
7. Ολική Αποσύνθεση (Total Decay)
|
|»
|BLACK WOUND (Death/Doom, Suède) va éditer au format CD son premier long-format Warping Structure (2023) le 31 mai via Chaos Records au format CD. Tracklist :
1. Dread [5:17]
2. Warping Structure [7:14]
3. Rag [3:23]
4. Sworn [9:22]
5. Trench Blast [4:29]
6. Vermin Firstborn [10:22]
|
|»
|HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo live de "The Construct" extrait de son nouvel EP Citylight Sessions qui reprend des morceaux de son dernier opus The Garden en version dark synth-pop/rock. Sortie le 19 avril sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. The Journey (Live Remake)
2. The Four Winds (Live Remake)
3. The Garden (Live Remake)
4. The Fireside (Live Remake)
5. The Construct (Live Remake)
|
|»
|OSSILEGIUM (Black Metal, USA) propose en écoute à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son premier full-length The Gods Below dont la sortie est programmée pour le 3 mai chez Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Nightborn
2. Serpentine Shadows
3. The Winds of Astaroth
4. Beyond the Clandestine
5. The Heart of Darkness
6. To Reach The Eternal Ends
7. Constellationrise
8. The Gods Below
9. Planar Nexus
|
|»
|SUMMONER'S CIRCLE (Progressive Doom/Death/Black, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Cult Of The Dead Son" figurant sur son nouvel album Cult qui sort le 24 mai via Black Lion Records. Tracklist :
1. Apostle's Dogma
2. Cult Of The Dead
3. Shroud Of Humanity
4. Irreverence of the Cross
5. Thirst of the Vulture
6. Profit Of Death
7. Dogmatic Defilings
|
|»
|MOISSON LIVIDE (Black/Folk/Heavy, France) sortira son premier longue-durée Sent Empèri Gascon le 3 mai sur Antiq Records. Tracklist :
1 - La sèrp d’Isavit
2 - Sus l’arròda
3 - L’òmi xens passat
4 - Sent Empèri Gascon
5 - Passejada dolorosa
6 - A.C.A.B. (Armanhaqués Comandò Anti-Borgesòts)
7 - Caçaire d’eternitat
Durée totale : 44min20
|
|»
|AORYST (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Call Of The Void" issu de son premier long-format Relics Of Time prévu le 2 mai chez MDD Records.
|
|»
|ROGGA JOHANSSON (Death Metal, Suède) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Otherworld via Iron, Blood and Death Corporation. Tracklist :
Through the Infinite Woods
Drops of Mercury
Titan Flesh
Otherworld
The Forest Nymph
The Garden of the Morbidly Insane
And He Threw Big Rocks
Mordbrand II
Aftermath (Mordbrand III)
|
|»
|LAMENT IN WINTER'S NIGHT (Black Metal, Australie) a posté le morceau "The Night Beckons in Yellow and Blue" tiré de son nouvel opus Whereunto the Twilight Leads à venir dans le courant de l'année sur Hells Headbangers.
|
|»
|CRIPPLED FINGERS (Thrash/Hardcore, République Tchèque) sortira demain son nouvel album Through the Pain. Tracklist :
1. Torch
2. Soul Decay
3. One In a Million
4. Moshpit Killing Machine
5. Die Where You Stand (.feat Thiago of Worst)
6. Born In Failure
7. Stitches
8. Out Of Time
9. Bigger Than God
Durée totale : 32:32
|
|»
|WREKTOMB (Death/Doom, USA) offre son premier long-format Bovine Mockeries of Human Posturing en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 5 avril via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Gored Into Reality [7:29]
2. Unexpected Encounters with Nature [9:10]
3. Quantumcreep [9:01]
4. Society Supported Psychopaths [6:15]
5. This Decay of Me [10:35]
|
|»
|CARDIAC ARREST (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Stench of Eternity le 17 mai chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Maggot This One
2. Victims to the Blasphemy
3. Beg, Plead, Crawl
4. Means to an End
5. Bullets are the Only Cure
6. In the Name of Suffering
7. Born to be Buried
8. No Human Will
9. This is How You Die
10. From Civilized to Sadistic
|
|»
|MAGISTRAAL (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne le titre "Waar leed zich eeuwig voedt" extrait de son premier EP Fantoom van de Deemsterburcht à venir le 16 avril au format numérique. Tracklist :
1. Waar leed zich eeuwig voedt [5:21]
2. Mijn brandend licht [11:29]
3. Fantoom van de Deemsterburcht [4:37]
|
|»
|DARKEND (Black Metal, Italie) a signé sur Time to Kill Records pour la sortie dans le courant de l'année de son nouvel album Viaticum.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par AxGxB
Par omnio85
Par Mitch
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par harbardr
Par Sosthène
Par Niktareum
Par Kiki Bastien
Par Niktareum
Par Keyser
Par AdicTo
Par AxGxB