(Lien direct) TOTENGOTT (Doom / Black / Thrash Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé Beyond The Veil qui sortira le 1er juillet via Hammerheart Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé...



1. Inner Flame

2. Sons Of The Serpent

3. Marrow Of The Soul

4. The Architect

5. Beyond The Veil Part I: Mirrors Of Doom

6. Beyond The Veil Part II: Necromancer

7. The Golden Crest (The Ritual, The Curse, The Path, The Light)