Les news du 4 Avril 2024

News
Les news du 4 Avril 2024 Wrektomb - Cardiac Arrest - Magistraal - Darkend
»
(Lien direct)
WREKTOMB (Death/Doom, USA) offre son premier long-format Bovine Mockeries of Human Posturing en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 5 avril via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Gored Into Reality [7:29]
2. Unexpected Encounters with Nature [9:10]
3. Quantumcreep [9:01]
4. Society Supported Psychopaths [6:15]
5. This Decay of Me [10:35]

»
(Lien direct)
CARDIAC ARREST (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Stench of Eternity le 17 mai chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Maggot This One
2. Victims to the Blasphemy
3. Beg, Plead, Crawl
4. Means to an End
5. Bullets are the Only Cure
6. In the Name of Suffering
7. Born to be Buried
8. No Human Will
9. This is How You Die
10. From Civilized to Sadistic

»
(Lien direct)
MAGISTRAAL (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne le titre "Waar leed zich eeuwig voedt" extrait de son premier EP Fantoom van de Deemsterburcht à venir le 16 avril au format numérique. Tracklist :

1. Waar leed zich eeuwig voedt [5:21]
2. Mijn brandend licht [11:29]
3. Fantoom van de Deemsterburcht [4:37]

»
(Lien direct)
DARKEND (Black Metal, Italie) a signé sur Time to Kill Records pour la sortie dans le courant de l'année de son nouvel album Viaticum.
Thrasho Keyser
4 Avril 2024

