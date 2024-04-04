CARDIAC ARREST (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Stench of Eternity le 17 mai chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Maggot This One
2. Victims to the Blasphemy
3. Beg, Plead, Crawl
4. Means to an End
5. Bullets are the Only Cure
6. In the Name of Suffering
7. Born to be Buried
8. No Human Will
9. This is How You Die
10. From Civilized to Sadistic
