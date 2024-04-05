»

BLACK SORCERY (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Plummeting Into the Hour of the Wolf le 24 mai via Eternal Death en tape. Tracklist :



1. World Demands Cruelty [5:15]

2. The Hour of the Wolf [6:34]

3. Without Reflection [8:43]



<a href="https://eternaldeath.bandcamp.com/album/plummeting-into-the-hour-of-the-wolf">Plummeting Into the Hour of the Wolf de Black Sorcery</a>