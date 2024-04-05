|
Les news du 5 Avril 2024
News
Les news du 5 Avril 2024 Akhlys - Howl - Degraved - Chunked - Codex Mortis - Crematory - Black Sorcery - Hour Of Penance
|»
|AKHLYS (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé House Of The Black Geminus le 5 juillet prochain sur Debemur Morti Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Sister Silence, Brother Sleep" :
01. The Mask Of Night-speaking
02. Maze Of Phobetor
03. Through The Abyssal Door
04. Black Geminus
05. Sister Silence, Brother Sleep
06. Eye Of The Daemon - Daemon I
|
|»
|HOWL (Black Metal, Estonie) vient de sortir son premier long-format Drought sur Warhorn Records. Tracklist :
1. Drought
2. Fruits of Harvest / The Magick Is Gone
3. Smoggh Sektants
4. The Last Recluse
5. Chapters of Demur
6. Sparks ov Chaos & Purge
7. Sirens Silenced
|
|»
|DEGRAVED (Death Metal, USA) a sorti via Chaos Records sa compilation Whispered Morbidity & Exhumed Remnants regroupant sur CD sa première démo de 2020 et son premier EP de 2023. Tracklist :
1. Crematortured
2. Compulsory Bloodletting
3. Reduced to Bone and Ash
4. Whispered Morbidity
5. Exhumed Remnants
6. Corpse Fermentation
7. Incinerated
|
|»
|CHUNKED (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son premier EP Inhaling the Infestation (2023) qui sera réédité aux formats CD et K7 le 3 mai sur Gore House Productions. Tracklist :
1. Pulsing Excrement (2:59)
2. Liquid Cranial Detonation (2:12)
3. Concrete Veins (1:44)
4. Inhaling the Infestation (4:04)
5. Putridity (2:53)
6. Submerged in Rotten Sewage (4:15)
Durée totale : 18:16
|
|»
|CODEX MORTIS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Tales of Woe le 21 juin sur Black Lion Records. Tracklist :
1. Forsaken
2. Capricious Disembodied Villain
3. Chosen
4. Trenched in Blood
5. Fire Screams and Death
6. It Dies with Me
|
|»
|CREMATORY (Death Metal, Suède) vient de rééditer sa démo Wrath from the Unknown (1991) chez Xtreem Music au format CD digipak. Tracklist :
1. Beneath the Crypts
2. Unconsecrated Ground
3. Wrath from the Unknown
4. Mastication
|
|»
|BLACK SORCERY (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Plummeting Into the Hour of the Wolf le 24 mai via Eternal Death en tape. Tracklist :
1. World Demands Cruelty [5:15]
2. The Hour of the Wolf [6:34]
3. Without Reflection [8:43]
|
|»
|HOUR OF PENANCE (Brutal Death, Italie) offre son nouvel opus Devotion en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie ce jour chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Devotion for Tyranny
2. Parasitic Chain of Command
3. Birthright Abolished
4. Retaliate
5. Breathe the Dust of their Dead
6. The Morality of Warfare
7. Severance
8. The Ravenous Heralds
9. A Desert Called Peace
10. Spiralling into Decline
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Sosthène
Par Niktareum
Par AxGxB
Par omnio85
Par Mitch
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par harbardr
Par Niktareum
Par Kiki Bastien
Par Niktareum
Par Keyser
Par AdicTo