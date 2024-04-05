CHUNKED (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son premier EP Inhaling the Infestation (2023) qui sera réédité aux formats CD et K7 le 3 mai sur Gore House Productions. Tracklist :
HOUR OF PENANCE (Brutal Death, Italie) offre son nouvel opus Devotion en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie ce jour chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Devotion for Tyranny
2. Parasitic Chain of Command
3. Birthright Abolished
4. Retaliate
5. Breathe the Dust of their Dead
6. The Morality of Warfare
7. Severance
8. The Ravenous Heralds
9. A Desert Called Peace
10. Spiralling into Decline
Par Sosthène
Par Niktareum
Par AxGxB
Par omnio85
Par Mitch
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par harbardr
Par Niktareum
Par Kiki Bastien
Par Niktareum
Par Keyser
Par AdicTo