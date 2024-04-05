chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
43 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Necromanteum EU/UK Tour 2024
 Necromanteum EU/UK Tour 202... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
CARNIFEX
 CARNIFEX - (I)
Par Niktareum		   
Civerous
 Civerous - Maze Envy (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Purification
 Purification - Perfect Doct... (C)
Par omnio85		   
Vitriol
 Vitriol - Suffer & Become (C)
Par Mitch		   
Headless Hunter
 Headless Hunter - The Under... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Corpus Offal
 Corpus Offal - Demo 2024 (D... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Album Release « Of Grace and Gravity »
 Album Release « Of Grace an... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Krabathor
 Krabathor - Orthodox (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Severoth
 Severoth - By the Way of Li... (C)
Par harbardr		   
Les news du 30 Mars 2024
 Les news du 30 Mars 2024 - ... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Cryptosis + Cynic + Obscura
 Cryptosis + Cynic + Obscura - (R)
Par Kiki Bastien		   
Les news du 28 Mars 2024
 Les news du 28 Mars 2024 - ... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Profanation
 Profanation - Skull Crushin... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Slimelord
 Slimelord - Chytridiomycosi... (C)
Par AdicTo		   

Les news du 5 Avril 2024

News
Les news du 5 Avril 2024 Degraved - Chunked - Codex Mortis - Crematory - Black Sorcery - Hour Of Penance
»
(Lien direct)
DEGRAVED (Death Metal, USA) a sorti via Chaos Records sa compilation Whispered Morbidity & Exhumed Remnants regroupant sur CD sa première démo de 2020 et son premier EP de 2023. Tracklist :

1. Crematortured
2. Compulsory Bloodletting
3. Reduced to Bone and Ash
4. Whispered Morbidity
5. Exhumed Remnants
6. Corpse Fermentation
7. Incinerated

»
(Lien direct)
CHUNKED (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son premier EP Inhaling the Infestation (2023) qui sera réédité aux formats CD et K7 le 3 mai sur Gore House Productions. Tracklist :

1. Pulsing Excrement (2:59)
2. Liquid Cranial Detonation (2:12)
3. Concrete Veins (1:44)
4. Inhaling the Infestation (4:04)
5. Putridity (2:53)
6. Submerged in Rotten Sewage (4:15)

Durée totale : 18:16

»
(Lien direct)
CODEX MORTIS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Tales of Woe le 21 juin sur Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1. Forsaken
2. Capricious Disembodied Villain
3. Chosen
4. Trenched in Blood
5. Fire Screams and Death
6. It Dies with Me

»
(Lien direct)
CREMATORY (Death Metal, Suède) vient de rééditer sa démo Wrath from the Unknown (1991) chez Xtreem Music au format CD digipak. Tracklist :

1. Beneath the Crypts
2. Unconsecrated Ground
3. Wrath from the Unknown
4. Mastication

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK SORCERY (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Plummeting Into the Hour of the Wolf le 24 mai via Eternal Death en tape. Tracklist :

1. World Demands Cruelty [5:15]
2. The Hour of the Wolf [6:34]
3. Without Reflection [8:43]

»
(Lien direct)
HOUR OF PENANCE (Brutal Death, Italie) offre son nouvel opus Devotion en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie ce jour chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Devotion for Tyranny
2. Parasitic Chain of Command
3. Birthright Abolished
4. Retaliate
5. Breathe the Dust of their Dead
6. The Morality of Warfare
7. Severance
8. The Ravenous Heralds
9. A Desert Called Peace
10. Spiralling into Decline
Thrasho Keyser
5 Avril 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Black Sorcery
 Black Sorcery
Black Metal - 2020 - Etats-Unis		   
Crematory
 Crematory
Death Metal - 1989 † 1993 - Suède		   
Degraved
 Degraved
Death Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Hour Of Penance
 Hour Of Penance
Death Metal - 1999 - Italie		   
Worst Doubt
Immortal Pain (EP)
Lire la chronique
Acrid Death
Abominable Presence Of Blight
Lire la chronique
Necromanteum EU/UK Tour 2024
Aborted + Carnifex + Revoca...
Lire le live report
Civerous
Maze Envy
Lire la chronique
Headless Hunter
The Undertaker
Lire la chronique
Corpus Offal
Demo 2024 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Vitriol
Suffer & Become
Lire la chronique
Halny
Zawrat
Lire la chronique
CARNIFEX
Lire l'interview
Exa
Left in Shards
Lire la chronique
Album Release « Of Grace and Gravity »
Merrimack + Morte Incandesc...
Lire le live report
Darkestrah
Nomad
Lire la chronique
Master
Saints Dispelled
Lire la chronique
Krabathor
Orthodox
Lire la chronique
Trichomoniasis
Harvest of the Killing Fields
Lire la chronique
The Hope Conspiracy
Confusion​/​Chaos​/​Misery ...
Lire la chronique
Khold
Du dømmes til død
Lire la chronique
Chloroma
Chloroma (EP)
Lire la chronique
Chain Whip
Call Of The Knife
Lire la chronique
Sacrofuck
Świ​ę​ta Krew
Lire la chronique
Profanation
Skull Crushing Violence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Slimelord
Chytridiomycosis Relinquished
Lire la chronique
Carnal Savagery
Into The Abysmal Void
Lire la chronique
Cryptosis + Cynic + Obscura
Lire le live report
Redstone
Immortal (EP)
Lire la chronique
Etoile Filante
Mare Tranquillitatis
Lire la chronique
Order of Nosferat
The Absence of Grace
Lire la chronique
Hargne
Le chant du coq
Lire la chronique
Deliver the Suffering
Unleash the Chaos (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dripping Decay
Festering Grotesqueries
Lire la chronique