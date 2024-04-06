»

(Lien direct) NOBODY (Post/Depressive Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier full-length Despair is Where My Thoughts Swim le 17 mai via End My Life Records/Tragedy Productions. Tracklist :



1. Life's Ephemeral Tale

2. Faces Pass Me in Crowded Rooms

3. In This Emptiness

4. Perpetual Torment

5. Days Drift By

6. A Silent Prayer

7. Bleeding a World Undone

8. The Path of Ashes

9. Obscurity's Embrace

10. In the Quietus of Night

11. Myspys (Lifelover Cover)



