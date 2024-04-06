SLUG GORE (Death/Grind, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Wake Up Dead" figurant sur son premier long-format They Slime! They Ooze! They Kill! à paraître le 19 avril sur Time To KIll Records. Tracklist :
01. Post Nuclear Big Smile
02. Demented Crickets
03. Overthrow The Surface
04. The Dust Says You’re Fucked
05. Necrophiliattitude
06. Salt
07. Wake Up Dead
08. Stuck in the Mud
09. The Deadly Spawn
10. 50K
11. Primal Rules
12. Cut At Once
NOBODY (Post/Depressive Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier full-length Despair is Where My Thoughts Swim le 17 mai via End My Life Records/Tragedy Productions. Tracklist :
1. Life's Ephemeral Tale
2. Faces Pass Me in Crowded Rooms
3. In This Emptiness
4. Perpetual Torment
5. Days Drift By
6. A Silent Prayer
7. Bleeding a World Undone
8. The Path of Ashes
9. Obscurity's Embrace
10. In the Quietus of Night
11. Myspys (Lifelover Cover)
MÒR (Raw/Atmospheric Black Metal, France) a mis en ligne le morceau "Sulfur" issu de son premier longue-durée Hear the Hour Nearing! prévu le 12 avril via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Vanishing of Matter
2. Eden
3. Third Path
4. The Apprentice
5. Cave of Shadows
6. The Letter of Loss
7. Sulfur
8. Sutcivni Los
9. Smaragdina
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Yz
Par Sosthène
Par omnio85
Par Mitch
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par harbardr
Par Niktareum
Par Kiki Bastien