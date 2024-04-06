chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
69 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Carnifex
 Carnifex - Dead In My Arms (C)
Par Sosthène		   
CARNIFEX
 CARNIFEX - (I)
Par Lestat		   
Civerous
 Civerous - Maze Envy (C)
Par Yz		   
Necromanteum EU/UK Tour 2024
 Necromanteum EU/UK Tour 202... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Purification
 Purification - Perfect Doct... (C)
Par omnio85		   
Vitriol
 Vitriol - Suffer & Become (C)
Par Mitch		   
Headless Hunter
 Headless Hunter - The Under... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Corpus Offal
 Corpus Offal - Demo 2024 (D... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Album Release « Of Grace and Gravity »
 Album Release « Of Grace an... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Krabathor
 Krabathor - Orthodox (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Severoth
 Severoth - By the Way of Li... (C)
Par harbardr		   
Les news du 30 Mars 2024
 Les news du 30 Mars 2024 - ... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Cryptosis + Cynic + Obscura
 Cryptosis + Cynic + Obscura - (R)
Par Kiki Bastien		   

Les news du 6 Avril 2024

News
Les news du 6 Avril 2024 Slug Gore - AntiFlesh - Nobody - Abreaktion - ClearXcut - Jours Pâles - Mòr - Moisson Livide
»
(Lien direct)
SLUG GORE (Death/Grind, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Wake Up Dead" figurant sur son premier long-format They Slime! They Ooze! They Kill! à paraître le 19 avril sur Time To KIll Records. Tracklist :

01. Post Nuclear Big Smile
02. Demented Crickets
03. Overthrow The Surface
04. The Dust Says You’re Fucked
05. Necrophiliattitude
06. Salt
07. Wake Up Dead
08. Stuck in the Mud
09. The Deadly Spawn
10. 50K
11. Primal Rules
12. Cut At Once

»
(Lien direct)
ANTIFLESH (Black Metal, Pologne) a signé sur Theogonia Records pour la sortie le 14 juin de son nouveau disque Hosanna. Tracklist :

I. Ceremony of Black
II. My Name is Death
III. Black Dawn
IV. Et Gloria in Saecula
V. Kres Istnienia
VI. Impaled Flesh
VII. Holy Poison
VIII. Black Manifest
IX. Funeral Whore

»
(Lien direct)
NOBODY (Post/Depressive Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier full-length Despair is Where My Thoughts Swim le 17 mai via End My Life Records/Tragedy Productions. Tracklist :

1. Life's Ephemeral Tale
2. Faces Pass Me in Crowded Rooms
3. In This Emptiness
4. Perpetual Torment
5. Days Drift By
6. A Silent Prayer
7. Bleeding a World Undone
8. The Path of Ashes
9. Obscurity's Embrace
10. In the Quietus of Night
11. Myspys (Lifelover Cover)

»
(Lien direct)
ABREAKTION (Thrash Metal, Chili) sortira son premier EP Bornhatred le 31 mai sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Empty Promises
2. Pyromaniac
3. Amnesia Chronicle
4. Mental Torture
5. Welcome to the Slaughterhouse [Dark Angel cover]

»
(Lien direct)
CLEARXCUT (Vegan Straight Edge Metal/Hardcore, Allemagne) a posté le titre "Putrefaction" tiré de son nouvel opus Age of Grief qui sort le 26 avril chez Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

The Seventh Seal 4:22
Burial Shroud 3:22
Against Leviathan 3:37
Unwritten 4:50
Collecting Scars 2:46
Privilege 2:16
Putrefaction 4:08
Ghosts of the Past 2:40
The Eternal Demise 2:08

»
(Lien direct)
JOURS PÂLES (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album Dissolution le 10 mai chez Les Acteurs de l’ombre Productions. Un teaser est disponible à cette adresse en attendant un premier extrait.

»
(Lien direct)
MÒR (Raw/Atmospheric Black Metal, France) a mis en ligne le morceau "Sulfur" issu de son premier longue-durée Hear the Hour Nearing! prévu le 12 avril via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Vanishing of Matter
2. Eden
3. Third Path
4. The Apprentice
5. Cave of Shadows
6. The Letter of Loss
7. Sulfur
8. Sutcivni Los
9. Smaragdina

»
(Lien direct)
MOISSON LIVIDE (True Gascon Heavy Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le titre "La Sèrp d'Isavit" qui ouvre son premier long-format Sent Empèri Gascon à venir le 3 mai sur Antiq Records. Tracklist :

La sèrp d’Isavit : 8’31
Sus l’arròda : 4’41
L’òmi xens passat : 8’41
Sent Empèri Gascon : 9’28
Passejada dolorosa : 1’43
A.C.A.B. (Armanhaqués Comandò Anti-Borgesòts) : 1’21
Caçaire d’eternitat : 9’54
Thrasho Keyser
6 Avril 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Invocator
 Invocator
Excursion Demise
1991 - Black Mark Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Jours Pâles
 Jours Pâles
Black Metal ? - 2020 - France		   
Invocator
Excursion Demise
Lire la chronique
Carnifex
Dead In My Arms
Lire la chronique
Worst Doubt
Immortal Pain (EP)
Lire la chronique
Acrid Death
Abominable Presence Of Blight
Lire la chronique
Necromanteum EU/UK Tour 2024
Aborted + Carnifex + Revoca...
Lire le live report
Civerous
Maze Envy
Lire la chronique
Headless Hunter
The Undertaker
Lire la chronique
Corpus Offal
Demo 2024 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Vitriol
Suffer & Become
Lire la chronique
Halny
Zawrat
Lire la chronique
CARNIFEX
Lire l'interview
Exa
Left in Shards
Lire la chronique
Album Release « Of Grace and Gravity »
Merrimack + Morte Incandesc...
Lire le live report
Darkestrah
Nomad
Lire la chronique
Master
Saints Dispelled
Lire la chronique
Krabathor
Orthodox
Lire la chronique
Trichomoniasis
Harvest of the Killing Fields
Lire la chronique
The Hope Conspiracy
Confusion​/​Chaos​/​Misery ...
Lire la chronique
Khold
Du dømmes til død
Lire la chronique
Chloroma
Chloroma (EP)
Lire la chronique
Chain Whip
Call Of The Knife
Lire la chronique
Sacrofuck
Świ​ę​ta Krew
Lire la chronique
Profanation
Skull Crushing Violence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Slimelord
Chytridiomycosis Relinquished
Lire la chronique
Carnal Savagery
Into The Abysmal Void
Lire la chronique
Cryptosis + Cynic + Obscura
Lire le live report
Redstone
Immortal (EP)
Lire la chronique
Etoile Filante
Mare Tranquillitatis
Lire la chronique
Order of Nosferat
The Absence of Grace
Lire la chronique
Hargne
Le chant du coq
Lire la chronique