(Lien direct) HUMAN INFECTION (Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 3 mai de son nouvel album Gravesight. Tracklist :



1. Exalted Through Suffering

2. In Crypts Of Holiness

3. Wounds Devour You

4. Artificial Abyss

5. Embrace Perfection

6. Beckoned From The Grieving Sun

7. Laserskull Suicide (Gravesight)

8. The Weavers Of Lunacy

9. In The Dreaming Eye

10. My Barren Soul

11. Enrapturing The Divine

12. The Fractured Light

13. Sovereign To Obscurity

14. In The Dreaming Eye (2016 Promo)

15. The Fractured Light (2016 Promo)

16. Artificial Abyss (2016 Promo)

17. Enrapturing The Divine (2016 Promo)



