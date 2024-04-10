JOURS PÂLES (Black Metal Mélancolique, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé Dissolution qui sortira le 10 mai via Les Acteurs De L’Ombre. Un premier extrait sera bientôt disponible...
1. Taciturne
2. La Reine De Mes Peines (Des Wagons De Détresses)
3. Noire Impériale
4. Les Lueurs D’autoroutes
5. Réseaux Venins
6. Une Mer Aux Couleurs Désunions
7. Limérence
8. Dissolution
9. Terminal Nocturne
SULPHUR AND MERCURY (Heavy Metal avec notamment Jason Netherton de Misery Index au chant, Italie) propose à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son premier EP éponyme à venir le 12 avril sur Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Presagio del Maligno (introduzione)
2. Invoke the Adversary (Pugnali di Megiddo)
3. Lightless Slumber
4. Venereal Levitation (Voci dall'aria)
5. Entombed in Necrodust
6. Heads Will Roll (Satan cover)
HUMAN INFECTION (Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 3 mai de son nouvel album Gravesight. Tracklist :
1. Exalted Through Suffering
2. In Crypts Of Holiness
3. Wounds Devour You
4. Artificial Abyss
5. Embrace Perfection
6. Beckoned From The Grieving Sun
7. Laserskull Suicide (Gravesight)
8. The Weavers Of Lunacy
9. In The Dreaming Eye
10. My Barren Soul
11. Enrapturing The Divine
12. The Fractured Light
13. Sovereign To Obscurity
14. In The Dreaming Eye (2016 Promo)
15. The Fractured Light (2016 Promo)
16. Artificial Abyss (2016 Promo)
17. Enrapturing The Divine (2016 Promo)
